ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Embattled contractor Jesse LaCoste is in jail again Wednesday morning. Lacoste was booked in Escambia County at 8:32 a.m. on a warrant out of Okaloosa County. The details on that warrant have not yet been released. This is the second time LaCoste has been arrested in...

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO