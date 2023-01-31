ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

Comments / 2

Related
WEAR

Deputies arrest woman wanted for Santa Rosa County animal malnourishment case

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman wanted for an animal malnourishment case in Santa Rosa County has been arrested. Haley Nicole Lynne Williams, 30, of Jay, was arrested Wednesday in Escambia County on five counts of confining animals without sufficient food and water. She had been wanted since last...
wdhn.com

Florida women charged for the death of two people

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A Florida woman is behind bars in Escambia County, Florida after she is accused of killing two people in a 2022 car crash. Authorities arrested Sara Hudson, 19, of Pensacola, Florida, and charged her with two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of driving with a suspended license causing death, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
utv44.com

The lie that could land you in an Alabama jail

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — A change in Alabama law now means you can go to jail for telling a certain lie. Two men found that out the hard way after Mobile Police say they didn't tell officers they had guns. On January 9th during a traffic stop near Linwood...
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Woman injured in shooting at Escambia County intersection

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman was shot at the intersection of Lakeview Avenue and Pace Boulevard in Escambia County Wednesday night. Escambia County deputies responded to the intersection at around 6:15 p.m. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, a woman pulled up to the intersection and was approached...
WDAM-TV

3 arrested Saturday after narcotics found during safety checkpoint on U.S. 98

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Three people were arrested on drug charges Saturday during a safety checkpoint on U.S. Highway 98. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were conducting the safety checkpoint on U.S. 98 East and Enon Road, when they made contact with a vehicle driven by Crystal Miller, 33, of Pensacola, Fla. The sheriff’s office says Miller gave the deputies false information about her identity.
MARION COUNTY, MS
wdhn.com

Morgan Freeman takes part in oral board for Gulf Shores Police Department

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A familiar voice made its way to the Gulf Shores Police Department oral board last week. According to a Facebook post from the department, actor Morgan Freeman was on the oral board while candidates for police officer positions came out to the department in hopes of getting hired. GSPD said professionals and local residents are always invited to take part in the oral board.
GULF SHORES, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy