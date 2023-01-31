Read full article on original website
WEAR
Deputies arrest woman wanted for Santa Rosa County animal malnourishment case
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman wanted for an animal malnourishment case in Santa Rosa County has been arrested. Haley Nicole Lynne Williams, 30, of Jay, was arrested Wednesday in Escambia County on five counts of confining animals without sufficient food and water. She had been wanted since last...
wdhn.com
Florida women charged for the death of two people
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A Florida woman is behind bars in Escambia County, Florida after she is accused of killing two people in a 2022 car crash. Authorities arrested Sara Hudson, 19, of Pensacola, Florida, and charged her with two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of driving with a suspended license causing death, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Florida man confesses to stealing DJ equipment worth $65K, pawned for $21K: Niceville Police
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A DeFuniak Springs man is behind bars in Okaloosa County charged with stealing nearly $65,000 in DJ and sound equipment and pawning it off for cash. According to the Niceville Police Department arrest report, 44-year-old Donnie Lee Roop allegedly stole the equipment from two storage units at 216 Government Ave. Roop, […]
WEAR
Authorities investigate fire, partial collapse at Fortis Institute in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Authorities are investigating a fire and partial collapse at Fortis Institute in Pensacola Friday afternoon. Police and fire crews were called to the scene at E Olive Road and N 9th Ave. around 1:40 p.m. The fire was extinguished by 1:48 p.m. "Upon arrival, a small fire...
WEAR
Okaloosa County deputies searching for suspect in multiple vehicle burglaries
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County deputies need assistance tracking down a man wanted for multiple vehicle burglaries in Fort Walton Beach. The Okaloosa Sheriff's Office says the vehicle burglaries took place during early Tuesday morning. The sheriff's office says at around 5:30 a.m. an unidentified black male suspect entered...
Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for information on 33rd anniversary of missing teen
OCEAN CITY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office made a public plea Wednesday, Feb. 1 for information in a 33-year missing teenager case. Andrea Durham, a 13-year-old girl disappeared from her family’s Ocean City apartment near Fort Walton Beach on Feb. 1, 1990. OCSO is still hoping to find her. According to “The […]
Woman shot while at stop sign on Pace Blvd: Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was shot while at a stop sign on Pace Boulevard near Lakeview Avenue Wednesday night. Sgt. Melony Peterson said the passenger of a “dark colored vehicle” fired shots at the victim’s car striking the windshield and passenger window. The victim was shot […]
Pensacola woman charged with vehicular homicide in 2022 fatal hit-and-run: FHP
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal 2022 hit-and-run that left two dead. Sara Nicole Hudson, 19, was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of driving with a suspended license causing death and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. FHP said […]
utv44.com
The lie that could land you in an Alabama jail
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — A change in Alabama law now means you can go to jail for telling a certain lie. Two men found that out the hard way after Mobile Police say they didn't tell officers they had guns. On January 9th during a traffic stop near Linwood...
WEAR
Deputies investigate shooting at Moreno Street home in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office is investigating a shooting Wednesday morning in Escambia County. Deputies say it happened at a residence on W Moreno Street near Fernwood Avenue. According to the sheriff's office, deputies received a call around 7:25 a.m. about shots being fired into the residence. Deputies...
WEAR
Multiple detained for questioning after search warrant executed at Escambia County home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies have detained multiple individuals for questioning after serving a warrant at a residence on Gulf Beach Highway Wednesday, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office. Escambia County deputies responded to the 3700 block of Gulf Beach Highway at around 3:30 p.m. The Escambia...
WEAR
Contractor Jesse LaCoste arrested in Escambia County on warrant out of Okaloosa County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Embattled contractor Jesse LaCoste is in jail again Wednesday morning. Lacoste was booked in Escambia County at 8:32 a.m. on a warrant out of Okaloosa County. The details on that warrant have not yet been released. This is the second time LaCoste has been arrested in...
fosterfollynews.net
DeFuniak Springs, Florida Police Department, Okaloosa and Walton Corrections, Walton County Sheriff’s Office Apprehend Suspects
Two suspects are in custody after an officer was assaulted on January 31, 2023. At approximately 3:07 PM the DeFuniak Springs Police Department received a call that two individuals who were sitting in a car in the McDonalds parking lot were observed throwing trash onto the ground. A DeFuniak Springs...
WEAR
Woman injured in shooting at Escambia County intersection
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman was shot at the intersection of Lakeview Avenue and Pace Boulevard in Escambia County Wednesday night. Escambia County deputies responded to the intersection at around 6:15 p.m. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, a woman pulled up to the intersection and was approached...
Man arrested after allegedly following 13-year-old girl home, giving her gifts: Fort Walton Beach Police
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — An officer with the Fort Walton Beach Police Department responded to Bruner Middle School on Jan. 30 after a 16-year-old girl told her School Resource Officer she was being followed home from school. According to a release from the Fort Walton Beach Police Department, the teen told her SRO […]
WDAM-TV
3 arrested Saturday after narcotics found during safety checkpoint on U.S. 98
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Three people were arrested on drug charges Saturday during a safety checkpoint on U.S. Highway 98. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were conducting the safety checkpoint on U.S. 98 East and Enon Road, when they made contact with a vehicle driven by Crystal Miller, 33, of Pensacola, Fla. The sheriff’s office says Miller gave the deputies false information about her identity.
Embattled Pensacola contractor arrested for third time in three months
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Embattled Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste is back in jail for the third time since Nov. 30. According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, LaCoste was arrested on Feb. 1, for a warrant out of Okaloosa County. He has been booked in the Escambia County Jail since 8:32 a.m., being held […]
WEAR
Two teens injured in drive-by shooting on Dogwood Drive in West Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two teens are in the hospital after a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning in West Pensacola. The Escambia County Sheriff's office says it happened around 7:13 a.m. on Dogwood Drive. Deputies say a boy was reportedly grazed in the face and a girl was shot in the...
wdhn.com
Morgan Freeman takes part in oral board for Gulf Shores Police Department
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A familiar voice made its way to the Gulf Shores Police Department oral board last week. According to a Facebook post from the department, actor Morgan Freeman was on the oral board while candidates for police officer positions came out to the department in hopes of getting hired. GSPD said professionals and local residents are always invited to take part in the oral board.
WEAR
2-year-old flown to hospital after being hit by car at Baldwin County home
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- A 2-year-old is hospitalized after being hit by a car in Baldwin County Friday afternoon. The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office was called to a home in the 22000 block of Price Grubbs Road around 2:45 p.m. The child was flown to a Mobile hospital for their...
