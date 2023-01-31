ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UW Credit Union robbed for 2nd time in a week

The Madison Police Department is investigating a robbery at a UW Credit Union branch on the city’s north side, according to a statement. The UW Credit Union on Northport Drive was robbed around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. This is the second time in a week the credit union has been targeted. It was also robbed on Thursday, Jan. 26 around 9:56 a.m.
Monona Terrace, Madison Public Libraries seeking submissions for new exhibits

Monona Terrace is seeking submissions to its 2023 sculpture exhibition, according to a report from WKOW ABC-27. The exhibition will feature five sculptures from regional artists whose work will “engage visitors and complement the organic architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright’s glass-centric facade.”. Four of the sculptures will be...
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County looking for more mentors

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County is asking for help from community members to provide mentors for children in its program, according to a report from The Capital Times. The organization recently announced there is a list of over 400 kids waiting to be matched with a mentor. To...
UW study focuses on making Alzheimer’s research more inclusive

A study at the University of Wisconsin–Madison is seeking to recruit more Black participants to ensure Alzheimer’s research is inclusive of all people, according to a report from Channel3000. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, Black Americans are twice as likely as white Americans to develop Alzheimer’s disease. However,...
