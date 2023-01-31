The Madison Police Department is investigating a robbery at a UW Credit Union branch on the city’s north side, according to a statement. The UW Credit Union on Northport Drive was robbed around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. This is the second time in a week the credit union has been targeted. It was also robbed on Thursday, Jan. 26 around 9:56 a.m.

