ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
ibmadison.com

More young adult lives lost in Wisconsin, even as death rates down for older adults

More Wisconsinites are dying in the prime of life, from causes that chiefly include COVID-19 or drug overdoses, according to a new report from Wisconsin Policy Forum. A troubling trend for Black Wisconsinites is disproportionately large increases in deaths from overdoses or homicides. However, the report states these facts should not overshadow another encouraging mortality trend: Wisconsinites are dying at lower rates in their later years.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy