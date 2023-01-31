More Wisconsinites are dying in the prime of life, from causes that chiefly include COVID-19 or drug overdoses, according to a new report from Wisconsin Policy Forum. A troubling trend for Black Wisconsinites is disproportionately large increases in deaths from overdoses or homicides. However, the report states these facts should not overshadow another encouraging mortality trend: Wisconsinites are dying at lower rates in their later years.

