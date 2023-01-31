ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleton, WI

UW Credit Union robbed for 2nd time in a week

The Madison Police Department is investigating a robbery at a UW Credit Union branch on the city’s north side, according to a statement. The UW Credit Union on Northport Drive was robbed around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. This is the second time in a week the credit union has been targeted. It was also robbed on Thursday, Jan. 26 around 9:56 a.m.
Porchlight in need of men’s coat donations amid cold weather

With the recent dangerously cold temperatures, Porchlight’s Emergency Shelter for Men is seeking donations of men’s winter coats sizes large and above, according to a report from Channel3000. Two hundred forty-eight people came into the shelter on Tuesday night, one of the highest numbers Porchlight has seen this...
Monona Terrace, Madison Public Libraries seeking submissions for new exhibits

Monona Terrace is seeking submissions to its 2023 sculpture exhibition, according to a report from WKOW ABC-27. The exhibition will feature five sculptures from regional artists whose work will “engage visitors and complement the organic architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright’s glass-centric facade.”. Four of the sculptures will be...
Thompson Center announces Summit on Early Literacy

The Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership will host the Thompson Center Summit on Early Literacy at Monona Terrace on Wednesday, Feb. 8, starting at 11:30 a.m. Over one third of Wisconsin students are unable to read at grade level leading to short term and long-term challenges for students. The Thompson Center Summit on Early Literacy is bringing together four leaders in child literacy — Emily Hanford, Dr. Kymyona Burk, Donna Hejtmanek, and Mark Seidenberg — to speak on various barriers and approaches to implementing early literacy for the children of Wisconsin.
UW study focuses on making Alzheimer’s research more inclusive

A study at the University of Wisconsin–Madison is seeking to recruit more Black participants to ensure Alzheimer’s research is inclusive of all people, according to a report from Channel3000. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, Black Americans are twice as likely as white Americans to develop Alzheimer’s disease. However,...
