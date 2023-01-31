ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Rep. Troy Carter appointed to Regional Leadership Council

Congressman Troy Carter (D-LA) announced that he was appointed to represent Region 7 as part of Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries' newly created Regional Leadership Council. Region 7 includes Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, and the Virgin Islands, according to a news release. The body, which consists of each of the 12 regions of the Democratic Caucus, will be chaired by Steny Hoyer.
Congressman praises Small Business Advocacy Improvements Act

Congressman Troy Carter (D-LA) and Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-MI) praised the passage of the bipartisan Small Business Advocacy Improvements Act. As reported in a news release from Carter's office, the act makes clear that the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Office of Advocacy has the authority to examine international economic data, and represent small business interests in international discussions, particularly in trade negotiations.
