Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Rep. Troy Carter appointed to Regional Leadership Council
Congressman Troy Carter (D-LA) announced that he was appointed to represent Region 7 as part of Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries' newly created Regional Leadership Council. Region 7 includes Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, and the Virgin Islands, according to a news release. The body, which consists of each of the 12 regions of the Democratic Caucus, will be chaired by Steny Hoyer.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Sen. Kennedy calls for Louisiana to create new way to grade schools accurately and fairly
U.S. Sen. John Kennedy waded into the debate on changing Louisiana's school accountability system on Monday, speaking to the U.S. Senate about the need for a "new methodology to try to grade our schools." Over the last several months, Louisiana's education leaders have gone back and forth about potential changes...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Should federal workers be forced to return to office? Louisiana GOP reps say yes
Louisiana's Republican U.S. House members are among those demanding America's federal workers return to the office in a bill that cleared the House late Wednesday largely along party lines. U.S. Reps. Garret Graves, Clay Higgins, Mike Johnson, Julia Letlow and Steve Scalise all voted for the bill that would revert...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Congressman praises Small Business Advocacy Improvements Act
Congressman Troy Carter (D-LA) and Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-MI) praised the passage of the bipartisan Small Business Advocacy Improvements Act. As reported in a news release from Carter's office, the act makes clear that the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Office of Advocacy has the authority to examine international economic data, and represent small business interests in international discussions, particularly in trade negotiations.
