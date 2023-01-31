Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
Insurance companies request 28.4% rate increase for auto insurance in North Carolina
Insurance companies want to raise drivers’ rates for car insurance. The North Carolina Rate Bureau represents insurance companies in their dealings with state leaders. The bureau submitted a filing to the North Carolina Department of Insurance to increase prices on auto policies statewide by 28.4%, North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced Thursday.
North Carolina Rate Bureau wants 28% increase in auto insurance
The North Carolina Rate Bureau has submitted a rate filing with the N.C. Department of Insurance, requesting a 28.4% increase for auto policies.
NC Rate Bureau requests 28.4 percent increase for car insurance
The bureau requested a 28.4 percent statewide increase in private passenger auto insurance.
southarkansassun.com
Up To $30,000 Tax Rebates Issued By Duke Energy Company In North Carolina
Up to $30,000 in tax rebates have been issued by the Duke Energy Company in North Carolina from 2017 to 2022. Unfortunately, 2,900 of the recipients may not receive the tax rebates anymore. From 2017 to 2022, the Duke Energy Company in North Carolina rewarded its customers for installing solar...
Special income tax rebate up to $800 coming to many residents in mid-February
Need some extra cash? If so, here is some news that you'll want to know about. Governor McMaster signed a bill to approve income tax rebates to residents. These income tax refund checks are to be sent right now next month for those who paid taxes during 2022.
State income tax exemption on retirement plans proposed
(The Center Square) – House Republicans introduced legislation on Friday to eliminate state income taxes on government retirement plans. House Bill 46 would amend the state statute to “make income received from a North Carolina state or local government retirement plan or a federal government retirement plan exempt from the state income tax.” The bill is sponsored by Republican Reps. George Cleveland of Onslow County, Frank Iler of Brunswick County,...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Causey says captive insurers like setting up shop in North Carolina
North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey declared that the state’s Captive Insurance Program remains among the world’s strongest domiciles as it enters its second decade of operation. “We are excited by the continued success of our captive program here in North Carolina as we approach the 10th anniversary...
Charlotte Stories
North Carolina’s New Bill Would Force All Retailers to Accept Cash
A bill has been introduced in the North Carolina House that would force all retail businesses across the state to accept cash payments. Referred to as the Cash Commitment Act, House Bill 20 (HB20) states that “every consumer has the right to use cash” when making in-person payments.
Layoffs hit NC: Aerospace, textile firms cutting hundreds of jobs
RALEIGH – The first significant mass layoffs in North Carolina are taking place – two sites in Winston-Salem and another in Rutherford County – according to notices filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Collins Aerospace says it is shuttering two offices in Forsyth County, affecting...
Help begins here: NC Emergency Solutions Grant Program for people at risk of being homeless: Apply to get money
Living in a state like North Carolina can be quite difficult if you don’t have money or are homeless. A report shows that the rate of homelessness in NC has decreased by 24 percent since 2010. Still, so many people are forced to sleep in shelters or on the streets.
Index: Tax, regulatory rules unkind to North Carolina's remote workers
(The Center Square) – North Carolina ranks among the worst nationally for how the state’s tax and regulatory rules treat remote workers, according to a new study. The National Taxpayers Union Foundation last week released its inaugural Remote Obligations And Mobility Index to rank every state based on how its laws and regulations treat remote workers. The ROAM index analyzed five factors that apply to remote workers - filing thresholds,...
publicradioeast.org
NC bill would increase fines, jailtime for damaging substations and other critical infrastructure
A newly introduced bill would enhance penalties for damaging critical infrastructures in North Carolina. For example, someone attacking an electric utility facility could receive up to about 10 years in prison and a 250-thousand dollar fine. Currently, it could carry up to a year in prison. State Senator Paul Newton...
WDBJ7.com
Last SNAP emergency allotment benefits set for February 16 in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This is the last month Virginia families enrolled in SNAP will receive extra emergency allotment benefits. February 16 will be the last time SNAP beneficiaries get that extra money automatically. ”We’re finding that people are far, far more food-insecure than before,” said Rachel Theo-Maurelli, Plenty! Assistant...
orangeandbluepress.com
North Carolina Residents, Find Out When Your February Food Stamps (EBT) Arrive
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is providing food stamp benefits to eligible families throughout the state in February. The department has announced the schedule for when benefits will be sent out to families who are enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). EBT benefits are sent out on the same day each month, based on the last digit of the recipient’s SSN. For example, if your SSN ends in a 1, benefits will be sent out on the first day of the month. If the SSN ends in 2, benefits will be sent out on the second day of the month, and so on.
WCNC
Cash or credit? NC bill would force businesses to accept cash: #WakeUpCLT To Go
North Carolina lawmakers are considering a bill that would require all businesses to accept cash. It comes as a survey found most Americans don't use it.
Toyota’s future battery plan at Greensboro-Randolph Megasite gets environmental OK with a surprise
LIBERTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Toyota’s expansion plans for the battery-production facility it is building at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite received a boost Wednesday when the state expanded its environmental permit for production lines that included a small surprise. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality issued a modification of its air quality […]
North Carolina TANF Program for low-income households: Apply if your monthly income is less than $1,000
Living in North Carolina is a dream of many of us. This is because of its booming business environment, amazing landscapes, friendly people, and other perks. However, not everyone can buy a home and live comfortably with their family. This is primarily because of its relatively high unemployment and inflation rates.
carolinajournal.com
Duke Energy proposes two renewable energy plans
Duke Energy hopes that the North Carolina Utilities Commission will approve two proposed renewable energy plans for businesses and consumers. The first is an expansion of its Green Source Advantage program, established in 2017, for businesses. It would allow customers the option of supplementing their power usage with 100% renewable power and pair renewable projects with energy storage.
whqr.org
NC requires pollution controls but lets wood pellet plant expand
State environmental regulators have issued an air-quality permit that will allow the world's largest wood pellet maker to expand a plant in eastern North Carolina. The modified permit requires Enviva to install new equipment to reduce hazardous air pollutants at the plant in Ahoskie, in Hertford County. Neighbors and environmental...
WLOS.com
Millions awarded to area communities to improve & expand electric infrastructure
WLOS — The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Tuesday that the department is investing $235 million to help seven North Carolina electric cooperatives. The investment is designed to expand and modernize the states rural electric grid and increase grid security. “These critical investments will benefit rural people and...
Comments / 2