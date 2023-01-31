Read full article on original website
Related
Police: Man inappropriately touched children at community swimming pool, arrested and charged
STERLING, Va. — Officers with the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man for assault after he allegedly inappropriately touched two children at the Claude Moore Park swimming pool. Friday morning around 6 a.m., deputies responded to the community swimming pool in Sterling, Virginia for a report of...
Armed Man Busted Driving Stolen Vehicle Around District Heights
A 27-year-old man has been arrested on auto theft and firearms offenses after being caught in possession of a stolen car in District Heights, authorities say. Detectives observed Larry Hagans driving a stolen vehicle in the 5000 block of Silver Hill Court around 4 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 2, according to Prince George's County police.
Overnight shooting reported in Greenbelt City
GREENBELT CITY, MD – Police in Greenbelt are investigating an overnight shooting that occurred early Saturday morning. According to police, no injuries were reported at this time. Police responded to a shooting inside a home in the 6200 block of Breezewood Court. Detectives and investigators were on scene. At this time, no charges have been announced. No suspects have been identified and details of the incident are minimal. The post Overnight shooting reported in Greenbelt City appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two teens charged as adults in armed carjacking at an ATM
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Police say two 16-year-olds are facing charges after they were found with a stolen Kia and arrested for a separate carjacking. According to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers were called to the 7700 block of Landover Road in Landover just before 1:45 a.m Thursday.
rockvillenights.com
Assault at restaurant in Rockville
Rockville City police were called to a restaurant after someone reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at a restaurant in the 1400 block of Research Boulevard at 12:00 PM on Thursday, February 2, 2023.
Md. man walked into police station, reportedly told officers where they could find his wife's body
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was arrested after walking into a police station and allegedly admitting to police that he had killed his wife. According to a news release from the Montgomery County Department of Police, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Dennis Hinnant Jr. "walked into the Rockville City Police Station" and told officers that his deceased wife was inside their home on Lanier Drive.
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Shooting In Prince George’s County
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is working to determine the circumstances of a fatal shooting in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights. The victim is 21-year-old Neeko Dukes of Washington, DC. On February 3, 2023, at approximately 2:15 am, officers...
wfmd.com
Teenager Taken To A Hospital Following A Shooting In Montgomery County
Police says this is an isolated incident. Germantown, Md (KM) A 16-year-old boy was transported to the hospital following a shooting Thursday afternoon in Montgomery County. The teenager is listed in critical condition, Montgomery County Police say. Officers were dispatched to the13000 block of Demetriaus Way at around 4:15 PM...
Man in critical condition after shooting outside a restaurant in Arlington County
ARLINGTON, Va. — A shooting in Arlington, Virginia, sent a man to the hospital early Saturday morning, authorities said. Officers with the Arlington County Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Columbia Pike around 12:53 a.m. According to Arlington County police, responding officers found a man on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds and immediately began rendering aid.
'Saved my life' | Metro passengers reunite after deadly shooting
WASHINGTON — Stories of compassion have emerged following a deadly shooting at a D.C. Metro stop. The Metropolitan Police Department said 31-year-old Isaiah Trotman opened fire at the Potomac Avenue Metro station Wednesday morning, ultimately killing 64-year-old Metro employee Robert Cunningham. Just after the shooting, a train approached the...
mocoshow.com
MCPD on the Scene of Shooting in Germantown Thursday Evening
Montgomery County Police are on the scene of a shooting that occurred in Germantown. MCPD tweeted the following at 5:18pm on Thursday, February 2:. “Montgomery County Police are on scene of a shooting in the 13300 block of Demetrias Way. One person has been transported to an area hospital. No suspect is in custody at this time. Police believe this is an isolated event. #MCPD #MCPNews #IncidentAlert”
DC Teens Busted In Kia Used To Carjack Victims At ATM
Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested after reportedly carjacking someone attempting to use an ATM, authorities say. The teens, both from Washington, DC were busted by officers after they were observed driving the stolen vehicle around 11:45 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 2, according to Prince George’s County police. At approximately...
Bay Net
Threat Of Violence Being Investigated In Charles County
LA PLATA, Md. – On February 3, a school resource officer was made aware that a student at Milton Somers Middle School was involved in an altercation with another student after school hours. After the altercation, the student sent a group message using a social media platform to other...
mocoshow.com
Suspect Arrested in Connection With Germantown Shooting
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police have arrested and charged 26-year-old Twon Kelly, of Kensington, for a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, in the area of Town Commons Court in Germantown. At approximately 2:13 a.m., 5th District officers responded to the location for...
mocoshow.com
Juvenile Stabbed Inside Home in Potomac Thursday Night
Montgomery County Police responded to reports of a stabbing on Thursday night in Potomac. According to MCPD,. “Officers responded to the 11000 block of Cripplegate Road for a report of a stabbing. A juvenile victim was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.” This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community at this time. All parties involved in the incident are juveniles, so information provided by MCPD is limited. WUSA9 reports that the stabbing is “believed to have occurred inside a rather large home in an affluent area of Potomac.” We will post an update if additional information is released.
Man charged in Bethesda hit-and-run
BETHESDA, Md. (DC News Now) — Police charged a man after a hit-and-run in Bethesda that left a pedestrian in critical condition on January 25. Montgomery County police said that 46-year-old Anthony Warren Offutt of Fort Washington was charged after a man was hit in the intersection of Elm Street and Woodmont Avenue. Police were […]
fox5dc.com
Arrest made in Bethesda hit and run
Montgomery County Police charged 46-year-old Anthony Warren Offutt of Fort Washington in the Bethesda hit-and-run crash that left a senior citizen critically injured a week ago. FOX 5's Adrienne DiPiazza has been keeping up with this story. Here's the latest.
Inside Nova
Man charged after woman found stabbed, unconscious in Woodbridge home
A 54-year-old man has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding in the Thursday morning stabbing of a woman found unconscious in a Woodbridge home. Police were called to the 16000 block of Crest Drive at 4:10 a.m. to investigate an assault and found the 30-year-old victim unconscious and suffering from a stab wound.
$125 fine, no jail time for driver who killed an 86-year-old grandfather in a distracted driving accident; family outraged
HERNDON, Va. — A Northern Virginia family wants laws changed after a distracted driver caused an accident that killed an 86-year-old grandfather and war veteran. The driver walked away from court with just a small fine and not a single day of jail time. “We were confused. We were...
fox5dc.com
Capitol Heights man sentenced to prison for carjacking person he met on dating app
A 24-year-old Capitol Heights man is going to prison for carjacking someone he met on a dating app. Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy says carjackings will not be tolerated, and she will prosecute anyone involved. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu spoke to State's Attorney Braveboy about new legislation she's hoping will curb the rise in carjackings in the state.
WUSA9
Washington, DC
49K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 0