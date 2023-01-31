ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K945

5 Reasons to Buy Your Tickets to CORK in Shreveport, LA Today

Shreveport's premier wine event, CORK XVII, is back with even more vino and foods to sample than ever Saturday, April 1st, 2023!. I have to admit, I'm not a wine connoisseur but I'm excited to share details about the 2023 CORK Wine Festival with you because it's a must-go event for wine lovers and future wine lovers alike!
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport Police Warn Residents to Be Wary of Scammers

Sigh... another day another scam. Why are folks so intent on stealing from others instead of making money the old-fashioned way? You know, working!. Shreveport Police are warning residents of scamming activity. Don't you just hate a thief? Apparently, these idiots can't wait to separate you from your hard-earned money...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Did Shreveport Make the Best Mardi Gras Cities Not New Orleans?

Mardi Gras in Shreveport can actually be traced back to 1874, but it's really been the past 30 years that Carnival Season has seen huge growth. The Krewe of Gemini had their first parade in Shreveport in 1990. The Krewe of Centaur soon followed in 1991, and Mardi Gras in the Arklatex has been growing ever since.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport Residents Have Another Spot to Get Coffee

Shreveport residents now have another option for coffee. Starbucks on East Kings is now open for business. Folks are already discovering that this new spot is up and going. Monday-Friday 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday 6:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. You will be...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Castle Made of Shipping Containers Just 3 Hours from Shreveport

This has to be one of the most unique treehouse destinations I have ever seen. This Airbnb Has Age Restrictions, Probably Because It's Made of 4 Shipping Containers. This 2 bedroom 1 bath treehouse was built using 4 shipping containers. Looking at the pictures of the interior it has a modern farmhouse style. What will catch everyone's attention is the incredible view, actually we should say incredible views.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

5 Better Choices to Predict Shreveport’s Weather Than Groundhog

Yep, it's Groundhog Day! February 2 of each year since 1887, Americans have allowed this overgrown squirrel, the groundhog, a rodent meteorologist, Punxatawney Phil, to determine the fate of winter. If he sees his shadow, we have six more weeks of bad luck and bad weather. Should he go “shadow-less,”...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Studies Show Louisiana School Uniforms Don’t Improve Behavior

If you have, or have had, a student in public schools around Louisiana, you have likely run into some strict school uniform dress codes. The enforcement of these policies are starting to get a lot of attention as well. Recently a school in Bossier Parish removed winter clothing from students when temperatures dropped to near freezing in the area.
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

Shreveport Credit Card Thief Wanted by Police

On 01-20-2023, around 6:21 p.m. at Wal-Mart on Pines Road, this individual, stole a black Brahmin purse and wallet, with contents valued at $1769.00. On 01-20-2023, at 8:14 p.m., one of the victim's credit cards was used at the Family Dollar at 6310 Jefferson Paige Road for $144.01. Detectives are...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport family claims wrongful arrest

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport family is claiming the Greenwood Police Department made a wrongful arrest. Because of it, they say their father and husband, Carl Reynolds, now sits in the Smith County Jail. But Greenwood police say they have their man. “I’m feeling like they got the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport Man Gets 16 Years Prison Time for Guns and Drugs

A Shreveport man convicted of drugs and weapons possession charges in November has been sentenced to serve more than 16 years in prison. Flenory Frazier III, 56, was convicted November 15, 2022 in Caddo District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett's courtroom. Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Judge Garrett sentenced him to the 16-year term at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence, and to pay a $1,000 fine for a possession of a firearm by a convicted felon conviction. She ordered Frazier to serve 400 days in lieu of paying the fine, to be served consecutively with the hard-labor sentence.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Thursday School Closings and Delays

Most schools across the ArkLaTex are open today, including classes in the immediate Shreveport area. However there are a few delays this morning in the Texarkana area. Texas A&M University-Texarkana is planning to reopen at noon on Thursday. The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will delay opening until 10 a.m. and Hope Public Schools will be closed one more day. Mount Pleasant IDS has also scheduled a 10 a.m. start with buses running two hours later than usual.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Police searching for missing Shreveport woman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is searching for a woman missing since last week. Officials say Diamond Davenport was last seen at her home on the 200 block of N. Emerald Loop on Jan. 26. She drives a red 2011 Dodge Avenger. Davenport is approximately 5’11”...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Bossier City Purse Thief Wanted by Police

The Bossier City Police Department Property Crimes Division requests the assistance of the public. On January 15th 2023 around 1300 hours in the afternoon, an unidentified black male subject entered the business Krogers located at 1050 George Dement Blvd. and stole a purse and property belonging to a victim valued at $500.00.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
K945

Bossier Police Seeking Thief Who Made Off With a Lot of Cash

On 1-26-23 at 1237hrs, an unknown white male entered the Circle K located at 2470 Barksdale Blvd wearing a tan zip up jacket and blue jeans wearing a black hat as pictured below. The subject never looked at a camera in the store and left his hood up. The subject entered the office area of the business and was able to break the lock.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
K945

Sarepta 8-Year-Old Dies in Space-Heater Related Fire

State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies have determined a fire in Sarepta that claimed the life of a child was caused by a space heater placed too close to combustible objects. At 1:30 a.m. on Monday, January 30, the Sarepta Fire Department responded to a report of a mobile home fire located in the 700 block of Church Street. While two adults and two toddlers were able to escape and get treated for minor smoke inhalation, unfortunately, an 8-year-old boy was unable to be rescued.
SAREPTA, LA
KTBS

One man injured in Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man faces non- life threatening injuries after a shooting on St. Vincent and Oakdale in Shreveport around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday evening. The victim was driven to Ochsner LSU Health. The driver was stopped and taken to the Shreveport Police station for questioning. No information has been...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

K945

Shreveport, LA
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

K945 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy