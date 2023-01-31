Read full article on original website
Perseverance To DefendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Fire On Ice In NAHLUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
5 Reasons to Buy Your Tickets to CORK in Shreveport, LA Today
Shreveport's premier wine event, CORK XVII, is back with even more vino and foods to sample than ever Saturday, April 1st, 2023!. I have to admit, I'm not a wine connoisseur but I'm excited to share details about the 2023 CORK Wine Festival with you because it's a must-go event for wine lovers and future wine lovers alike!
Shreveport Police Warn Residents to Be Wary of Scammers
Sigh... another day another scam. Why are folks so intent on stealing from others instead of making money the old-fashioned way? You know, working!. Shreveport Police are warning residents of scamming activity. Don't you just hate a thief? Apparently, these idiots can't wait to separate you from your hard-earned money...
Parents Mad at Bossier School for Confiscating Winter Clothing
Parents of Airline High Schools students are upset at the fact that school officials chose to confiscate sweatshirts and coats from students on one of the coldest, wettest days of the year. Social media posts are slamming school officials for leaving kids in the cold. Carla Collins is with Shesus...
Did Shreveport Make the Best Mardi Gras Cities Not New Orleans?
Mardi Gras in Shreveport can actually be traced back to 1874, but it's really been the past 30 years that Carnival Season has seen huge growth. The Krewe of Gemini had their first parade in Shreveport in 1990. The Krewe of Centaur soon followed in 1991, and Mardi Gras in the Arklatex has been growing ever since.
Valentine’s Date at a Winery a Just a Short Drive From Shreveport
What unique ways can you share some love with your significant other? Personally, I think wine and good food should always be a part of date night. Want a Day Full of Fun? Go to a Winery. Seriously, give me a fun day of tasting wine and good food and...
Shreveport Residents Have Another Spot to Get Coffee
Shreveport residents now have another option for coffee. Starbucks on East Kings is now open for business. Folks are already discovering that this new spot is up and going. Monday-Friday 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday 6:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. You will be...
Castle Made of Shipping Containers Just 3 Hours from Shreveport
This has to be one of the most unique treehouse destinations I have ever seen. This Airbnb Has Age Restrictions, Probably Because It's Made of 4 Shipping Containers. This 2 bedroom 1 bath treehouse was built using 4 shipping containers. Looking at the pictures of the interior it has a modern farmhouse style. What will catch everyone's attention is the incredible view, actually we should say incredible views.
5 Better Choices to Predict Shreveport’s Weather Than Groundhog
Yep, it's Groundhog Day! February 2 of each year since 1887, Americans have allowed this overgrown squirrel, the groundhog, a rodent meteorologist, Punxatawney Phil, to determine the fate of winter. If he sees his shadow, we have six more weeks of bad luck and bad weather. Should he go “shadow-less,”...
Shreveport’s Bridge of Lights Gets The Mardi Gras Treatment
Mardi Gras season is really hitting its full stride in the Shreveport and Bossier City area. Parades have already started to roll in the streets of Shreveport, Bal events have been taking place, and King Cakes can be found all over the cities. To help celebrate the Mardi Gras season,...
Studies Show Louisiana School Uniforms Don’t Improve Behavior
If you have, or have had, a student in public schools around Louisiana, you have likely run into some strict school uniform dress codes. The enforcement of these policies are starting to get a lot of attention as well. Recently a school in Bossier Parish removed winter clothing from students when temperatures dropped to near freezing in the area.
Shreveport Credit Card Thief Wanted by Police
On 01-20-2023, around 6:21 p.m. at Wal-Mart on Pines Road, this individual, stole a black Brahmin purse and wallet, with contents valued at $1769.00. On 01-20-2023, at 8:14 p.m., one of the victim's credit cards was used at the Family Dollar at 6310 Jefferson Paige Road for $144.01. Detectives are...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport family claims wrongful arrest
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport family is claiming the Greenwood Police Department made a wrongful arrest. Because of it, they say their father and husband, Carl Reynolds, now sits in the Smith County Jail. But Greenwood police say they have their man. “I’m feeling like they got the...
Shreveport Man Gets 16 Years Prison Time for Guns and Drugs
A Shreveport man convicted of drugs and weapons possession charges in November has been sentenced to serve more than 16 years in prison. Flenory Frazier III, 56, was convicted November 15, 2022 in Caddo District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett's courtroom. Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Judge Garrett sentenced him to the 16-year term at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence, and to pay a $1,000 fine for a possession of a firearm by a convicted felon conviction. She ordered Frazier to serve 400 days in lieu of paying the fine, to be served consecutively with the hard-labor sentence.
q973radio.com
Thursday School Closings and Delays
Most schools across the ArkLaTex are open today, including classes in the immediate Shreveport area. However there are a few delays this morning in the Texarkana area. Texas A&M University-Texarkana is planning to reopen at noon on Thursday. The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will delay opening until 10 a.m. and Hope Public Schools will be closed one more day. Mount Pleasant IDS has also scheduled a 10 a.m. start with buses running two hours later than usual.
Bossier Police Say Viral “Abduction” At WalMart Didn’t Happen
A moment at the WalMart on Airline Drive in Bossier City went viral online last night. But just hours after thousands of local internet users shared versions of the story, police stated that the alleged incident didn't happen. The alleged incident happened at the WalMart location at 2536 Airline Drive...
ktalnews.com
Police searching for missing Shreveport woman
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is searching for a woman missing since last week. Officials say Diamond Davenport was last seen at her home on the 200 block of N. Emerald Loop on Jan. 26. She drives a red 2011 Dodge Avenger. Davenport is approximately 5’11”...
Bossier City Purse Thief Wanted by Police
The Bossier City Police Department Property Crimes Division requests the assistance of the public. On January 15th 2023 around 1300 hours in the afternoon, an unidentified black male subject entered the business Krogers located at 1050 George Dement Blvd. and stole a purse and property belonging to a victim valued at $500.00.
Bossier Police Seeking Thief Who Made Off With a Lot of Cash
On 1-26-23 at 1237hrs, an unknown white male entered the Circle K located at 2470 Barksdale Blvd wearing a tan zip up jacket and blue jeans wearing a black hat as pictured below. The subject never looked at a camera in the store and left his hood up. The subject entered the office area of the business and was able to break the lock.
Sarepta 8-Year-Old Dies in Space-Heater Related Fire
State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies have determined a fire in Sarepta that claimed the life of a child was caused by a space heater placed too close to combustible objects. At 1:30 a.m. on Monday, January 30, the Sarepta Fire Department responded to a report of a mobile home fire located in the 700 block of Church Street. While two adults and two toddlers were able to escape and get treated for minor smoke inhalation, unfortunately, an 8-year-old boy was unable to be rescued.
KTBS
One man injured in Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man faces non- life threatening injuries after a shooting on St. Vincent and Oakdale in Shreveport around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday evening. The victim was driven to Ochsner LSU Health. The driver was stopped and taken to the Shreveport Police station for questioning. No information has been...
