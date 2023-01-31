Read full article on original website
NBC Philadelphia
Treasury Yields Hold Steady as Investors Digest Fed Rate Decision
U.S. Treasury yields held steady Thursday as investors digested the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and assessed the outlook for monetary policy. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was little changed at 3.406%. The 2-year Treasury yield dipped 1 basis point to 4.098%. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship....
NBC Philadelphia
Bank of England Hikes Rates by 50 Basis Points, Now Sees ‘Much Shallower' Recession Than Feared
LONDON — The Bank of England on Thursday hiked interest rates by 50 basis points and dialed back some of its previous bleak economic forecasts. The Monetary Policy Committee voted 7-2 in favor of a second consecutive half-point rate hike, taking the main Bank rate to 4%, but indicated in its decision statement that smaller hikes and an eventual end to the hiking cycle may be in the cards in coming meetings. The two dissenting members voted to leave rates unchanged at this meeting.
NBC Philadelphia
Live Updates of the Federal Reserve's Big Rate Decision and Powell's Press Conference
The Federal Reserve will deliver its latest monetary policy decision at 2 p.m. ET, with investors largely expecting the central bank to raise rates by 25 basis points, or 0.25 percentage point. Wall Street will also look for clues on how much more the Fed will raise rates, especially as some economic data points to easing inflation. Chair Jerome Powell is slated to hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.
NBC Philadelphia
Jobs Report Shows Increase of 517,000 in January, Crushing Estimates, as Unemployment Rate Hit 53-Year Low
The January jobs report showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 517,000, far higher than the 187,000 market estimate. The unemployment rate fell to 3.4% versus the estimate for 3.6%. That is the lowest jobless level since May 1969. Leisure and hospitality added 128,000 jobs to lead all sectors. Other significant gainers...
NBC Philadelphia
Mortgage Rates Drop to the 5% Range for the First Time Since September
The average rate on the 30-year fixed rate mortgage has fallen to 5.99%, Mortgage News Daily said. The rate started this week at 6.21% and fell sharply Wednesday after the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said inflation "has eased somewhat but remains elevated." For someone buying a $400,000 home today...
NBC Philadelphia
Jim Cramer Says Meta Platforms' Latest Quarter Is Why He Stuck With the Stock
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday used Facebook parent Meta Platforms as a case study of why it sometimes pays off to hold downtrodden stocks. Meta shares soared over 23% on Thursday the day after the company reported a fourth-quarter revenue beat and announced a $40 billion stock buyback. CNBC's Jim...
NBC Philadelphia
World's Biggest Pension Fund Posts Loss in Longest Losing Streak in Two Decades
Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund reported a fourth consecutive quarterly loss, totaling 1.85 trillion yen ($14.3 billion). It takes the world's biggest pension fund's losses for the first three quarters of the fiscal year to 3.71%, or 7.32 trillion yen. Its loss over the first three months of 2022 was...
NBC Philadelphia
Here's What Changed in the New Fed Statement
This is a comparison of Wednesday's Federal Open Market Committee statement with the one issued after the Fed's previous policymaking meeting on Dec. 14. Text removed from the December statement is in red with a horizontal line through the middle. Text appearing for the first time in the new statement...
NBC Philadelphia
Nearly 2,000 CEOs Think Their Companies Won't Be Able to Make Money in 10 Years, Survey Says
A large number of CEOs from around the world think their companies are in trouble — and they appear ready to do something about it. Nearly 2,000 CEOs recently polled by accounting and consulting firm PwC say their company won't be "economically viable" within the next decade, without changing its current path. That's almost 40% of the total number of CEOs surveyed across 105 countries for PwC's annual global CEO survey.
NBC Philadelphia
Despite Big Layoffs, It's Still a Great Time to Work in Tech, Experts Say: ‘I've Seen Bad Job Markets…This Is Not It'
Raveena Mathur had heard the rumors about layoffs coming to Silicon Valley for months — but the warnings didn't scare her. She had been working at a Big Tech firm as a senior business analyst for eight months, and was convinced she had one of the most secure jobs in the world.
NBC Philadelphia
Black Women Are Gaining Ground in the Labor Market But Still Face Unique Barriers
Both the rate of unemployment for all Black people and for women specifically are at their lowest levels in more than a year. January's drop in Black unemployment was propelled by gains made by Black women. A tight labor market may be playing a role. A decrease in the unemployment...
NBC Philadelphia
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Pulls in Cash From Wall Street, Real Estate Titans as She Mulls Reelection Bid
Titans of the real estate and private equity industries, including from companies like Blackstone, are bankrolling Sen. Kyrsten Sinema as the Arizona lawmaker considers a reelection bid in 2024. The senator, who switched from being a Democrat to an independent in December, went into 2023 with $8.2 million on hand.
NBC Philadelphia
Facebook-Parent Meta Announces $40 Billion Stock Buyback
Meta Platforms increased its share purchase authorization by $40 billion. The social networking company has sought to rein in costs as revenue growth has slowed in recent quarters. Facebook parent Meta Platforms said in its quarterly earnings statement on Wednesday that it has increased its share repurchase authorization by $40...
NBC Philadelphia
Blinken Tells China Its Spy Balloon Was ‘Irresponsible' After Canceling Beijing Trip
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will postpone his trip to Beijing due to a Chinese surveillance balloon flying over the United States. China's Foreign Ministry said Friday that the balloon was a civilian weather balloon intended for scientific research that was blown off course. The balloon is flying high...
NBC Philadelphia
Meta Acquisition of Within Reportedly Approved by Court in Loss for FTC
Facebook owner Meta will be permitted to buy Within Unlimited, the maker of VR fitness app Supernatural, according to several reports. A district court judge in California ruled against the Federal Trade Commission in its challenge to Meta's proposed acquisition to buy Within. The FTC sued to block the merger...
NBC Philadelphia
Jury Finds Musk, Tesla Not Liable in Securities Fraud Trial Following ‘Funding Secured' Tweets
Tesla CEO Elon Musk was found not liable in a shareholder class-action suit stemming from 2018 tweets in which he said he was considering taking Tesla private. The Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter CEO was sued by Tesla shareholders over a series of tweets he wrote in August 2018 saying he had "funding secured" to take the automaker private for $420 per share, and that "investor support" for such a deal was "confirmed."
NBC Philadelphia
Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Found Hovering Over Northern US, Officials Say
The government has been monitoring a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been hovering over the northern U.S. for the past few days, and they have discussed shooting it out of the sky, according to two U.S. officials and a senior defense official. “The United States government has detected and...
