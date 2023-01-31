ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

A peek into the history of the Junior League of Greater Lakeland's Sorosis building

 4 days ago
The Sorosis building hosts everything from weddings to baby showers and birthday parties.

Photo provided by Junior League of Greater Lakeland

In 1927, Lakeland’s first community center opened . Designed by Lakeland architect W.B. Talley, the Italian Renaissance building was originally named after the first incorporated women’s club in America: The Sorosis Club of New York .

Fast forward to 2005.
Members of the Junior League of Greater Lakeland decided to buy the building and share it as a gift to the community. Today, Lakelanders can host events and explore a piece of history for themselves.

ORLANDO, FL
