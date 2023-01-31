Read full article on original website
University of Pennsylvania professor allows students to use ChatGPT AI in the classroom: "Everybody is cheating"Amarie M.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Biden’s First for 2024 Election (Non-Election Speech): “America is Back!”Matthew C. WoodruffPhiladelphia, PA
The West Philly Hoagie That Made a 20-Year Italian Hoagie Enthusiast Turn TurkeyTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
5 of Our Favorite Spa's in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
NBC Philadelphia
How Andy Reid Helped Build the Team He's Facing in Super Bowl LVII
How Andy Reid helped build the team he's trying to beat originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. In a strange way, Andy Reid next Sunday will be trying to beat a team he helped create. It was Reid who first brought to the Eagles the notion that when trying to...
NBC Philadelphia
Get to Know Super Bowl LVII Head Referee Carl Cheffers
Get to know Super Bowl LVII head referee Carl Cheffers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Super Bowl LVII will be played by teams wearing green and white, and hopefully it won’t be decided by people wearing black and white. The NFL announced this year’s Super Bowl officiating crew...
NBC Philadelphia
Meet the Super Bowl Bound Eagles
Before the boys in midnight green pack up and head for Arizona to prepare for next weekend's Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chief, several players will be out in the community on Saturday to meet with fans. Here's where you'll be able to meet players this weekend. Oxford Valley...
NBC Philadelphia
Ranking the Top 12 Greatest Moments of Tom Brady's Career
Ranking the top 12 greatest moments of Tom Brady’s career originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady’s NFL career is officially over. We’re pretty sure. The 45-year-old announced his retirement in a social media video on Wednesday morning, marking the second straight year that he stepped away from football. While last year’s retirement only lasted 40 days, Brady insists that his decision is “for good” this time.
NBC Philadelphia
NFL Says Concussions Rose 18% in 2022
NFL concussion numbers make significant rise in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The NFL saw a noticeable increase in concussions during the 2022 regular season. There were 149 concussions suffered across 271 games, according to data released by the league on Friday. It marks an 18% rise from 2021, when 126 concussions were suffered in 272 games. From 2018 to 2020, the average was 130.
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles' Robert Quinn Proudly Reps Latino Heritage Ahead of Super Bowl
A bit of Spanish but with Puerto Rican sazón. That is the heritage Eagles' defensive end Robert Quinn will represent at Super Bowl LVII in Arizona. The 31-year-old South Carolina-born and raised player is one of only a handful of players with Hispanic heritage currently competing in the NFL, and has been with the Birds since 2022, after he was traded from the Chicago Bears.
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles Legend Jason Kelce on How He'll Know It's Time to Retire
Jason Kelce on how he'll know it's time to retire originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It's easy to try and get into Jason Kelce's head and assume that if the Eagles win the Super Bowl, he's going to walk off into the sunset. That would be two Super Bowl...
NBC Philadelphia
Two-Time WNBA Champion Breanna Stewart Joins New York Liberty
Two-time WNBA champion Breanna Stewart joins Liberty originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Breanna Stewart has an Empire State of mind, and the WNBA is officially on notice. The two-time WNBA champion and 2018 league MVP announced on Wednesday that she is signing with the New York Liberty. The specifics...
NBC Philadelphia
Sixers' Joel Embiid Named an All-Star Reserve; James Harden's All-Star Streak Ends
Embiid named an All-Star reserve, while Harden's All-Star streak is over originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Joel Embiid couldn’t help but smile when asked Wednesday night about the expectation that he’d be named an All-Star reserve. “I don’t know if I’m going to an All-Star,” Embiid said...
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles' Owner Explains the Surprising Place Where He Learned to Make Tough Decisions
How did Lurie learn to make tough decisions? Thank the Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie had to feel some sense of vindication as he answered questions from reporters following the Eagles’ 31-7 win over the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. A couple...
NBC Philadelphia
Winter Storm Keeps Detroit Pistons Stranded in Dallas, Wednesday Game Postponed
The NBA game between the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons scheduled for Wednesday night was postponed because the Pistons were stranded in Dallas amid a winter storm. The Pistons were unable to fly home to Detroit following their loss Monday against the Mavericks, the NBA announced about 6 1/2 before tipoff. The league said the date for the rescheduled game would be announced later.
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles Players All Over List of NFL's Top Free Agents for 2023
Eagles players all over list of NFL’s top free agents for 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. As the Eagles prepare to face the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII there’s a new list out to remind you that the team might look very different next season. The...
NBC Philadelphia
Just How Many Baseballs Are Phillies Packing Into Truck Heading to Clearwater?
Florida sunshine awaits the Philadelphia Phillies, but before pitchers and catchers report to Clearwater, a crew of Phillies employees and the Phillies Phanatic back in chilly Philly packed up a semi-truck with all the gear the Phightins' need. They gathered Thursday morning to load up the tractor-trailer at Citizens Bank...
