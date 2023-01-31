ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Get to Know Super Bowl LVII Head Referee Carl Cheffers

Get to know Super Bowl LVII head referee Carl Cheffers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Super Bowl LVII will be played by teams wearing green and white, and hopefully it won’t be decided by people wearing black and white. The NFL announced this year’s Super Bowl officiating crew...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Meet the Super Bowl Bound Eagles

Before the boys in midnight green pack up and head for Arizona to prepare for next weekend's Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chief, several players will be out in the community on Saturday to meet with fans. Here's where you'll be able to meet players this weekend. Oxford Valley...
BOSTON, PA
Ranking the Top 12 Greatest Moments of Tom Brady's Career

Ranking the top 12 greatest moments of Tom Brady’s career originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady’s NFL career is officially over. We’re pretty sure. The 45-year-old announced his retirement in a social media video on Wednesday morning, marking the second straight year that he stepped away from football. While last year’s retirement only lasted 40 days, Brady insists that his decision is “for good” this time.
NFL Says Concussions Rose 18% in 2022

NFL concussion numbers make significant rise in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The NFL saw a noticeable increase in concussions during the 2022 regular season. There were 149 concussions suffered across 271 games, according to data released by the league on Friday. It marks an 18% rise from 2021, when 126 concussions were suffered in 272 games. From 2018 to 2020, the average was 130.
Eagles' Robert Quinn Proudly Reps Latino Heritage Ahead of Super Bowl

A bit of Spanish but with Puerto Rican sazón. That is the heritage Eagles' defensive end Robert Quinn will represent at Super Bowl LVII in Arizona. The 31-year-old South Carolina-born and raised player is one of only a handful of players with Hispanic heritage currently competing in the NFL, and has been with the Birds since 2022, after he was traded from the Chicago Bears.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Two-Time WNBA Champion Breanna Stewart Joins New York Liberty

Two-time WNBA champion Breanna Stewart joins Liberty originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Breanna Stewart has an Empire State of mind, and the WNBA is officially on notice. The two-time WNBA champion and 2018 league MVP announced on Wednesday that she is signing with the New York Liberty. The specifics...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Winter Storm Keeps Detroit Pistons Stranded in Dallas, Wednesday Game Postponed

The NBA game between the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons scheduled for Wednesday night was postponed because the Pistons were stranded in Dallas amid a winter storm. The Pistons were unable to fly home to Detroit following their loss Monday against the Mavericks, the NBA announced about 6 1/2 before tipoff. The league said the date for the rescheduled game would be announced later.
DALLAS, TX
Eagles Players All Over List of NFL's Top Free Agents for 2023

Eagles players all over list of NFL’s top free agents for 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. As the Eagles prepare to face the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII there’s a new list out to remind you that the team might look very different next season. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

