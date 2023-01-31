Read full article on original website
Jim Cramer Says Meta Platforms' Latest Quarter Is Why He Stuck With the Stock
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday used Facebook parent Meta Platforms as a case study of why it sometimes pays off to hold downtrodden stocks. Meta shares soared over 23% on Thursday the day after the company reported a fourth-quarter revenue beat and announced a $40 billion stock buyback. CNBC's Jim...
Meta Acquisition of Within Reportedly Approved by Court in Loss for FTC
Facebook owner Meta will be permitted to buy Within Unlimited, the maker of VR fitness app Supernatural, according to several reports. A district court judge in California ruled against the Federal Trade Commission in its challenge to Meta's proposed acquisition to buy Within. The FTC sued to block the merger...
Despite Big Layoffs, It's Still a Great Time to Work in Tech, Experts Say: ‘I've Seen Bad Job Markets…This Is Not It'
Raveena Mathur had heard the rumors about layoffs coming to Silicon Valley for months — but the warnings didn't scare her. She had been working at a Big Tech firm as a senior business analyst for eight months, and was convinced she had one of the most secure jobs in the world.
Jury Finds Musk, Tesla Not Liable in Securities Fraud Trial Following ‘Funding Secured' Tweets
Tesla CEO Elon Musk was found not liable in a shareholder class-action suit stemming from 2018 tweets in which he said he was considering taking Tesla private. The Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter CEO was sued by Tesla shareholders over a series of tweets he wrote in August 2018 saying he had "funding secured" to take the automaker private for $420 per share, and that "investor support" for such a deal was "confirmed."
Netflix Reveals How They Plan to Stop Users From Sharing Their Accounts
After months of waiting, Netflix has finally unveiled new details on how they plan to crackdown on account sharing in the near future. The streaming service, which announced last month that it would begin to roll out the new strategy around Mar, shared its updated FAQ outlining how your account should and should not be shared.
