Video: Grim Donut Part 3 - We Made It Less Terrible
The first Grim Donut wasn't supposed to work... and, to be honest, most of the time it didn't. Sure, it was fast as hell during timed testing in the last episode, but that was mostly because Yoann Barelli was riding it on our steep and rocky test track. Get it on a normal trail and that's when it felt like you were trying to land the Spruce Goose on a twisty country lane during rush hour, the only difference being that the Donut is actually a bit longer. And louder.
Video: Caleb Holonko Taming the North Shore's Slipperiest Roots
You’ve likely seen the edit Caleb Holonko released in 2022, where he decided to turn a lily pad drop into… just a drop. Topping it off with a train-gap backflip, the video was a hit, bringing his riding to basically all of the internet. Caleb is back with a fresh edit showing off his ability to keep the rubber side down on some of the slickest, nastiest conditions the North Shore has to offer. The locals have a name for the ice-like roots in the winter – Shore Snakes. They’re ready to strike at any moment.
Tour de Whakarewarewa: 230 Kilometers In 30 Hours For The Ultimate Sufferfest
Words by Jesse Cseh, photography by "high quality" iPhone footage of various sources. Every year I like to come up with a challenge to personally push myself beyond the norm in cycling, both mentally and physically. I really like seeing the process develop from a thought, into the countless hours of prep, right through to completion and reflection. I try to build year on year and do things that haven't been done in a specific way before. Last year I tried my hand in Everesting. I did this on a Grade 6 trail in the wind and rain over 15 hours of ride time Chasingthetoughtestoffroadeverest.
Throwback Thursday: 4 Bikes Turning 30 in 2023
As we make our way through 2022 and await all of the exciting new product developments let's take a look back through the archives at some of the bikes turning 30 this year. 30 years later and the Amp Research B2 remains unique, as every aspect of its frame, fork and suspension was designed and manufactured by AMP Research in Laguna Beach, California.
10 2023 Team Changes That Flew Under the Radar
Racing rumor season has come to a close, as now that the UCI team lists are out we know all the secrets of where most riders will be ending up for 2023. As always there are a few surprise team changes we didn't know about or passed us by in the run-up to the UCI's announcement.
Introducing the 2023 Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team
Press Release: Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team. Racing. It’s in our blood. Since the early days of enduro, we've seen a lot of success with our race program — countless podiums and a whole lot of good times on bikes. We recently said farewell to a great friend and teammate, but we're excited to shift gears and welcome some fresh faces as we enter a new era for the Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team.
Pump for Peace Racing Team Adds Young South African Talent for 2023
UCI-registered mountain bike team Pump for Peace Racing is off to the races in South Africa. The Swiss-based outfit has added rising local star Unathi Nxumalo to the team. Nxumalo, from South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province, joins XCO riders Faranak Partoazar from Iran and Tumelo Makae from Lesotho, both multiple national champions and pioneers of the sport in their respective countries.
Interview: Rocksled Suspension's Wild New Linkage Fork
Much like gearboxes, linkage forks are one of those ideas that keep cropping up decade after decade but so far have never quite managed to go mainstream. To their proponents, the list of advantages is impressive. For a start, the major source of friction in a telescopic fork (the sliding...
Further Reading: Tightrope Walking, a Missing Roman Emperor, & a Himalayan Mystery
Further Reading is a monthly tangent of definitely-not-bike-related reads that have nothing to do with riding but are just too good not to share. While there aren't any 'hard-hitting' stem reviews below, you will find long-form reads, thought-provoking stories, interesting videos, and other non-bike content that we've been following from across our network and beyond. This one includes UFOs, of course, but you'll also find stories about ancient gold coins, tightrope walking, and a Himalayan tragedy.
