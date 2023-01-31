Words by Jesse Cseh, photography by "high quality" iPhone footage of various sources. Every year I like to come up with a challenge to personally push myself beyond the norm in cycling, both mentally and physically. I really like seeing the process develop from a thought, into the countless hours of prep, right through to completion and reflection. I try to build year on year and do things that haven't been done in a specific way before. Last year I tried my hand in Everesting. I did this on a Grade 6 trail in the wind and rain over 15 hours of ride time Chasingthetoughtestoffroadeverest.

