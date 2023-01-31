Read full article on original website
Angels’ Shohei Ohtani-Red Sox rumors explode after star signs new deal
So you're saying there's a chance? Uhh, no. Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani signed a new endorsement deal this week with New Balance. Why does that matter? New Balance's corporate headquarters is in Boston, Mass. That's why.
Astros cheating conspirator admits Houston ‘stole that (bleeping) World Series’
Back in 2017, the Houston Astros illegally used electronic equipment to steal signs on their way to beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. And current Boson Red Sox manager Alex Cora reportedly bragged about it.
Alex Cora was brazen about Astros scandal: ‘We stole that World Series’
Alex Cora didn’t exactly hide his sign-stealing ways – in fact, the alleged mastermind behind the Astros’ shocking 2017 scandal bragged about them to his new team. Members of the 2018 Red Sox would listen to their new manager – along with bullpen coach Craig Bjornson, another ex-Houston staffer – discuss their scheme “in a late-night setting” and “especially when they started drinking,” according to Evan Drellich’s new book, “Winning Fixes Everything: How Baseball’s Brightest Minds Created Sports’ Biggest Mess.” “We stole that [expletive] World Series,” Cora reportedly told his players, according to a Boston Herald transcript. The Red Sox manager, who was...
MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news
Derek Jeter is back… on your preferred video gaming console of choice, soon. MLB The Show announced on Thursday morning that the famed New York Yankees captain and Baseball Hall of Famer would grace the cover of their Collector’s Edition. “Play 2 win! Tip your cap for Derek Jeter in The Captain edition,” the game’s Twitter account Read more... The post MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dodgers: Dave Roberts and Eric Karros Speak on Controversial Pizza Topic
While making an appearance at California Pizza Kitchen, the tough questions were asked of the Dodgers representatives.
Son of Yankees, Mets legend commits to playing football at Maryland
Dylan Gooden, the son of former New York Yankees and New York Mets right-hander Dwight Gooden, officially committed Wednesday to playing football at the University of Maryland.
Beloved Baseball Icon Announces Cancer Diagnosis
The baseball world is sending their well wishes to one of their most beloved voices after Howie Rose, the popular Mets radio announcer, announced that he has been in an ongoing battle with cancer since 2021.
Football Star Signed For Staggering $131 Million
Tuesday was the deadline for transfers for the top international football players, and a major move was made as the seconds winded down before the deadline. Enzo Fernandez will be heading from Benfica to Chelsea after the Premier League club paid the $131 million release clause to take him away from his home team.
Vanessa Hudgens’ Future In-Laws! Meet Fiance Cole Tucker’s Family, Including Parents and Siblings
Vanessa Hudgens is going to gain a loving family when she marries fiancé Cole Tucker. Keep reading to find out more about the minor league baseball player's parents and siblings. Who Are Cole Tucker's Parents? His dad Jackie Tucker and mom Erin raised their family in Phoenix, Arizona. Cole is mixed race, as his father is...
MLB Superstar Given Devastating Medical Outlook
Now, following all the offseason drama, we have more insight as to the diagnosis of why Carlos Correa lost out on 7 extra years and an extra $150 million, failing two physicals in the process.
Ex-Yankees pitcher destined for Red Sox bullpen?
The former New York Yankees left-hander could be destined for the Boston Red Sox bullpen this season.
MLB Star Announces Decision To Leave America
Major League Baseball is widely considered the best professional baseball league in the world, where top talent want to come play, but baseball is also very popular in other countries, with other top leagues existing in both Japan and Korea.
Another outfield candidate comes off Yankees’ board
Another one bites the dust. Maybe. The New York Yankees remain in the market for an outfielder after watching Andrew Benintendi sign a five-year, $75 million contract with the Chicago White Sox.
Los Angeles Lakers Planning To Trade Superstar
We are just days away from the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline, and OnlyHomers will be your home for LIVE reporting on the latest trades and rumors ahead of the deadline. As the hours and days tick closer to the Thursday, February 9 deadline, we are hearing more rumblings about what teams may decide to do.
Jordan Spieth Explains Why Tour Players Miss Dustin Johnson So Much
Spieth discussed the absence of LIV players ahead of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Padres’ Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr hype fans up ahead of 2023 season
The San Diego Padres finally got over the hump last season. Now they have entered into bittersweet territory with their fans. It will be World Series or bust. There will be sky-high expectations for a roster overflowven a ing with talent, but the problem is the National League is also overflowing with championship contenders.
Legendary Baseball Hall Of Fame Superstar Tragically Dies
Major League Baseball is mourning the loss of a former superstar in the league. While he was not a player, his impact was revolutionary to the Minnesota Twins, the team he spent his baseball career working with.
MLB offseason grades: Yankees, Phillies, Padres get top marks. What were the Dodgers doing?
Coming off one of the most expensive winters in baseball history, a look at how every MLB team fared this offseason heading into 2023.
Dodgers Reportedly Sign Ex-Red Sox Pitcher To Minor-League Deal
The Los Angeles Dodgers continued their quest to reshape the roster following their early 2022 postseason exit and signed one former Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Tuesday. The Dodgers and right-hander Matt Andriese agreed to a minor-league contract, according to The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya. The deal, which doesn’t guarantee a roster spot, will allow Andriese to showcase his arm and compete for his major-league return.
Next stop, Peoria: Padres' 2023 season (unofficially) begins with loaded trucks, high hopes
Caravan bound for Peoria heralds the start of the most anticipated season in franchise history; FanFest is Saturday
