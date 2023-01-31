ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

New Brunswick Residents Urged to Apply for ANCHOR Benefits

By Chuck O'Donnell
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ - State officials say that many eligible taxpayers in New Brunswick have not yet applied for a tax rebate through the ANCHOR program, with a deadline set for Feb. 28.

According to the latest state figures, postcards were mailed to 4,528 homeowners in New Brunswick that the state believes may be eligible for the program. Only 1,119 homeowners filed as of Jan. 18, leaving a potential pool of 3,409 New Brunswick homeowners who may be entitled to a rebate of up to $1,500, but have yet to register.

Meanwhile, the state mailed postcards to 5,438 tenants in New Brunswick, of which 1,075 have filed for benefits so far. That leaves about 4,363 eligible tenants from New Brunswick who could be losing a $450 rebate, under assumptions from the state Treasury Department.

If you owned or rented your main residence in New Jersey on Oct. 1, 2019 and met the income requirements, you qualify for property tax relief under the ANCHOR program. But you need to apply by the Feb. 28 deadline.

“As so many city residents have yet to register, I urge you to share the Feb. 28 deadline with your friends and neighbors,” said New Brunswick Mayor Jim Cahill. “Every single eligible New Brunswick household or individual should receive this rebate; we all just need to apply.”

Homeowners with income of $150,000 or less will receive $1,500, while homeowners with income of more than $150,000 and up to $250,000 will receive $1,000. Renters with income of $150,000 or less will receive $450.

The state is planning to pay ANCHOR benefits in late spring in the form of direct deposit or check to eligible applicants. ANCHOR is replacing the state’s Homestead rebate program.

Learn more at anchor.nj.gov

TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

