Henrico County seeking feedback on future development

Henrico is in the midst of creating ato help map the county’s growth for the next. Residents and stakeholders can get involved through the HenricoNEXT . There are two resources available right now to gather feedback.Share your thoughts online using this interactive map . Zoom in on areas andwhere you see an opportunity for improvement. You can talk about anything from a thought aboutto a street that could use ato an environmental concern.If you’re part of a group —and want to discuss the future of Henrico with members, check out the meeting-in-a-box resource . It’s anwith instructions for how host a community meeting.Toon all things HenricoNEXT, sign up for email updates