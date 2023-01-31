ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico County seeking feedback on future development

6AM City
6AM City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kljct_0kXlLKyI00

Leave your thoughts on an interactive map.

Screenshot of county materials

Henrico is in the midst of creating a new comprehensive plan to help map the county’s growth for the next 20+ years . Residents and stakeholders can get involved through the public engagement campaign ,
HenricoNEXT . There are two resources available right now to gather feedback.

Share your thoughts online using this interactive map . Zoom in on areas and leave a comment where you see an opportunity for improvement. You can talk about anything from a thought about land use to a street that could use a bike lane to an environmental concern.

If you’re part of a group — think a book club, homeowners’ association, or a faith group — and want to discuss the future of Henrico with members, check out the
meeting-in-a-box resource . It’s an online packet with instructions for how host a community meeting.

To stay informed on all things HenricoNEXT, sign up for email updates .

Comments / 0

Related
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Prince George County January 1, 2023 Property Valuations

Prince George County property owners were mailed assessment notices at the latter part of last week informing them of the January 1, 2023 value of their property. This value becomes the basis of real estate tax bills due in December 2023 and June 2024. The annual reassessment of the County’s...
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Jackson Ward homeowner told to remove mural from side of house

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In a neighborhood already rife with graffiti, one mural is now catching the attention of Richmond City Hall. Joshua Shaheen owns the home where the mural is on Monroe Street in Jackson Ward. “It brings some color, some life, to again this dingy alleyway. It covers...
RICHMOND, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Market 5 Among Big Projects On Deck For Charles City In 2023

CHARLES CITY-One of the biggest projects for Charles City County coming up in 2023 is the new Market 5 along Route 5 not far from James City County. The project is described as “an eclectic public engagement and flexible retail space off John Tyler Memorial Highway and adjacent to the Capital Trail,” according to Rhonda L. Russell, the county’s assistant county administrator and community development director.
CHARLES CITY COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Measure would expand oversight of Va. swimming pools

A proposal by a local delegate to give a state agency more power to regulate public swimming pools has moved forward in Richmond. The measure by Del. Patrick Hope (D-Arlington) to give the Virginia Department of Health oversight over the water quality in pools on Jan. 26 passed a subcommittee of the House Committee on Health, Welfare and Institutions.
VIRGINIA STATE
ggwash.org

Could plans to redevelop Richmond’s Coliseum include reparations?

Fifty-four years ago, Virginia’s capital city broke ground on a new 13,500 seat arena, but the Richmond Coliseum was no greenfield development. The now defunct stadium resides on what was once the historically Black neighborhood of Navy Hill in east Jackson Ward. With redevelopment plans for the 9.4 acre downtown tract in the works, could the families displaced by the Coliseum’s construction finally receive reparations?
RICHMOND, VA
wina.com

Verizon Wireless service out areawide

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Verizon Wireless customers — and those piggybacking that network through other carriers — are experiencing a widespread outage right now. We’ve reached out to Verizon and not received a response yet, but people across the Charlottesville area as far west as Crozet and as far east as Fluvanna County are experiencing either no service — or SOS, which means the carrier you normally use is out of service, but you’re in range of a rival network.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
6AM City

6AM City

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

6AM City was built to engage local communities by creating new ways to consume, participate, and share local content. Through our conversational tone, editorial filter, and participatory approach, we aim to build communities driven by conversation, designed for maximum engagement. We provide what need to know today about your city – curated, condensed, and delivered to your inbox and social feeds every day.

 https://6amcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy