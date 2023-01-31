Henrico County seeking feedback on future development
Henrico is in the midst of creating a new comprehensive plan to help map the county’s growth for the next 20+ years . Residents and stakeholders can get involved through the public engagement campaign , HenricoNEXT . There are two resources available right now to gather feedback.
Share your thoughts online using this interactive map . Zoom in on areas and leave a comment where you see an opportunity for improvement. You can talk about anything from a thought about land use to a street that could use a bike lane to an environmental concern.
If you’re part of a group — think a book club, homeowners’ association, or a faith group — and want to discuss the future of Henrico with members, check out the meeting-in-a-box resource . It’s an online packet with instructions for how host a community meeting.
To stay informed on all things HenricoNEXT, sign up for email updates .
Share your thoughts online using this interactive map . Zoom in on areas and leave a comment where you see an opportunity for improvement. You can talk about anything from a thought about land use to a street that could use a bike lane to an environmental concern.
If you’re part of a group — think a book club, homeowners’ association, or a faith group — and want to discuss the future of Henrico with members, check out the meeting-in-a-box resource . It’s an online packet with instructions for how host a community meeting.
To stay informed on all things HenricoNEXT, sign up for email updates .
Comments / 0