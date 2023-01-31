ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wakulla County, FL

Talquin address water discoloration in the Wakulla County Regional Water System

By WTXL Digital Staff
 4 days ago
Talquin Electric Cooperative has addressed water discoloration issues Wakulla County Regional Water System customers are experiencing.

Talquin made a post on Facebook , stating that although the discoloration of water from naturally occurring metals in the water, such as iron and manganese, is not a health concern, they understand discoloration can compromise public confidence.

According to Talquin, they are continuing to make adjustments to well filtration systems as well as adding a sequestering agent to the water to assist the filtration systems in capturing the metals that make it through the filter.

Talquin says there are a few factors causing water discoloration, which includes:

  • The naturally occurring metals exceeding their systems filters’ ability to remove them from the system.
  • Seasonal variations in aquifer and rainfall flows.
  • The removing of the Spring Creek well from service back in 2021 due to poor water quality, in which Talquin said has limited some of their operational control.

For more information, Talquin advised customers to contact Talquin Electric Cooperative Water Services at 850-627-7651 or to visit their website .

