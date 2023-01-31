ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

WGME

Rare bird spotted in Maine again

The Steller's Sea-Eagle is back. The Maine Audubon reports that the rare bird has been spotted in Maine yet again. They say that this is an incredibly rare eagle from Eastern Siberia. The bird spent time around mid-coast Maine from December 2021 to March 2022. The last sighting of the...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Warming centers open across Maine as temperatures drop below zero

AUBURN (WGME) -- There are more than 160 warming centers open across Maine as temperatures plunge below zero Friday night. In Auburn, a warming shelter is open on Valerie Circle at the Auburn Housing Authority’s Family Development Center. While some warming centers are only available during the day, city...
AUBURN, ME
WGME

Brutal cold has arrived, here's what Mainers need to know this weekend

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Arctic air has arrived in Maine. Some of the coldest air in years is in store for Friday night and into Saturday, with wind chills approaching all time records in many locations. Luckily, the cold ends quickly- back in the 30s on Sunday. FRIDAY:. Temperatures will start out...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine hockey legend celebrates 800th win

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Legendary Maine high school hockey coach Norm Gagne achieved quite a milestone Thursday night, scoring career win number 800 as Edward Little topped South Portland 5-3. This is Gagne's 49th season on the bench, and he's still going strong. The numbers are amazing besides the 800 wins, with 19 state title appearances and seven state championships.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Skiers brave cold to hit Maine slopes

BRIDGTON (WGME) -- The bitter cold didn't keep diehard skiers and snowboarders off the mountains Friday. Those who braved the cold at Pleasant Mountain say it was some of the best skiing of the season. "The conditions are amazing,” skier Michelle Tucker said. “Absolutely amazing. Fresh groomer runs and there’s...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine ski mountains scale back operations due to cold weather

The extreme weather is causing some Maine ski mountains to scale back their operations and close some ski lifts. In Maine, Sugarloaf Mountain is scaling back its operations with only five lifts scheduled to open. They say they will update the lifts status based on the current conditions throughout the...
MAINE STATE
WGME

National Weather Service notes reports of 'frostquakes' in northern Maine

CARIBOU (WGME) -- The National Weather Service in Caribou says it has received reports of "frostquakes" across northern Maine Friday. The NWS says these quakes, also called "cryoseisms," feel like earthquakes, generating tremors and thundering sensations. They are caused by sudden cracks in frozen soil or underground water when it...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Boothbay school closes all week after sprinklers cause severe flooding damage

BOOTHBAY (WGME) - A Midcoast elementary school will be closed all week after the sprinklers caused severe flooding damage this weekend. Shawna Kurr, Principal of Boothbay Region Elementary School blames the extreme cold for setting off the sprinklers. They say there is major water damage to rooms, equipment, and instructional...
BOOTHBAY, ME
WGME

Coffee shop steps up to help Lisbon Falls firefighters

LISBON FALLS (WGME) -- Icicles now cover a Lisbon Falls apartment duplex Sunday. But Saturday morning the building was engulfed in flames. Lisbon Falls firefighters say 14 people are left without homes after the duplex caught fire. Officials say there were no major injuries but at least five pets perished...
LISBON FALLS, ME

