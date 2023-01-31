Read full article on original website
WGME
Rare bird spotted in Maine again
The Steller's Sea-Eagle is back. The Maine Audubon reports that the rare bird has been spotted in Maine yet again. They say that this is an incredibly rare eagle from Eastern Siberia. The bird spent time around mid-coast Maine from December 2021 to March 2022. The last sighting of the...
WGME
Warming centers open across Maine as temperatures drop below zero
AUBURN (WGME) -- There are more than 160 warming centers open across Maine as temperatures plunge below zero Friday night. In Auburn, a warming shelter is open on Valerie Circle at the Auburn Housing Authority’s Family Development Center. While some warming centers are only available during the day, city...
WGME
Massachusetts women accused of trying to distribute more than a pound of fentanyl in Maine
BANGOR (WGME) -- Police say two Massachusetts women were arrested Thursday night while trying to distribute 1.4 pounds of the deadly drug fentanyl in Bangor. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency says this seizure comes on the heels of a report that 2022 marked the deadliest year in Maine’s history for fentanyl-related overdose deaths.
WGME
Brutal cold has arrived, here's what Mainers need to know this weekend
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Arctic air has arrived in Maine. Some of the coldest air in years is in store for Friday night and into Saturday, with wind chills approaching all time records in many locations. Luckily, the cold ends quickly- back in the 30s on Sunday. FRIDAY:. Temperatures will start out...
WGME
Maine hockey legend celebrates 800th win
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Legendary Maine high school hockey coach Norm Gagne achieved quite a milestone Thursday night, scoring career win number 800 as Edward Little topped South Portland 5-3. This is Gagne's 49th season on the bench, and he's still going strong. The numbers are amazing besides the 800 wins, with 19 state title appearances and seven state championships.
WGME
Mount Washington hits record low temperatures as wind chill hits -108 degrees
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Historic, bitter and dangerous cold is gripping Maine and New Hampshire. The temperature has plummeted all night long, even as the wind has picked up, dropping wind chills to historic levels. On Mount Washington, the air temperature is -43 degrees and the wind chill hit -108 degrees.
WGME
Skiers brave cold to hit Maine slopes
BRIDGTON (WGME) -- The bitter cold didn't keep diehard skiers and snowboarders off the mountains Friday. Those who braved the cold at Pleasant Mountain say it was some of the best skiing of the season. "The conditions are amazing,” skier Michelle Tucker said. “Absolutely amazing. Fresh groomer runs and there’s...
WGME
Maine ski mountains scale back operations due to cold weather
The extreme weather is causing some Maine ski mountains to scale back their operations and close some ski lifts. In Maine, Sugarloaf Mountain is scaling back its operations with only five lifts scheduled to open. They say they will update the lifts status based on the current conditions throughout the...
WGME
National Weather Service notes reports of 'frostquakes' in northern Maine
CARIBOU (WGME) -- The National Weather Service in Caribou says it has received reports of "frostquakes" across northern Maine Friday. The NWS says these quakes, also called "cryoseisms," feel like earthquakes, generating tremors and thundering sensations. They are caused by sudden cracks in frozen soil or underground water when it...
WGME
Boothbay school closes all week after sprinklers cause severe flooding damage
BOOTHBAY (WGME) - A Midcoast elementary school will be closed all week after the sprinklers caused severe flooding damage this weekend. Shawna Kurr, Principal of Boothbay Region Elementary School blames the extreme cold for setting off the sprinklers. They say there is major water damage to rooms, equipment, and instructional...
WGME
Firefighters take down Lisbon Falls fire in dangerously cold weather, 14 people displaced
LISBON FALLS (WGME) - Fire officials say 14 people are left without a home after a duplex apartment on Union Street caught fire Saturday morning. Firefighters responded to the fire around 4:35 a.m. They say several people were home at the time of the fire. There were numerous challenges fighting...
WGME
Coffee shop steps up to help Lisbon Falls firefighters
LISBON FALLS (WGME) -- Icicles now cover a Lisbon Falls apartment duplex Sunday. But Saturday morning the building was engulfed in flames. Lisbon Falls firefighters say 14 people are left without homes after the duplex caught fire. Officials say there were no major injuries but at least five pets perished...
KTVU FOX 2
'I'm sick and tired of this,' Newsom says after California sees another mass shooting in days
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - California Gov. Gavin Newsom expressed frustration and anger on Tuesday after responding to another mass shooting in the state, this time in Half Moon Bay. "I’m damn sick and tired of this stuff. I’m sick and tired of this," said Newsom in front of a...
Oregon Apparently Wants to Give More Than Half of the State to Idaho
Oregon senator Dennis Linthicum is moving forward with his proposed plan to hand 65% of the state to Idaho in an effort to help quell its political divide. As part of the Greater Idaho bill, 11 heavily republican counties in Eastern Oregon would secede from the Beaver State and join its red neighbor.
