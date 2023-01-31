Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc15.com
Dog left tied to Wisconsin shelter door in the freezing cold
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WMTV/WEAU) – The video is heartbreaking. A vehicle pulls into the Eau Claire Co. Humane Association parking lot early Thursday morning. An individual hops out and, with a dog in tow, walks up to the still unopened shelter door. The person then proceeds to tie the dog’s leash to the door before heading back to the truck to drive off.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Area History Center opens doors to public
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - After years in the works, the Chippewa Area History Center opens its doors to the public. The museum held a soft opening Friday for people to check it out while workers put the finishing touches on exhibits. The Chippewa Area History Center says Feb. 3...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Thursday, February 2nd (Part 2)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tonight features plenty of prep girls basketball action, including a down-to-the-wire Cloverbelt game featuring McDonell against Regis. Other matchups include Boyceville against Elk Mound, and Independence against Immanuel. Plus, SportScene 13′s Philip Choroser sits down with the hottest girls basketball team in division five, the...
WEAU-TV 13
Better together: Chippewa Falls firefighter and police officer share a close friendship
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls firefighter and a Chippewa Falls police officer are known as an iconic duo around their stations and helping deliver a baby on call only brought them closer together. Firefighter Brooklyn Sommerfeld and police officer Joan Lawcewicz, have many things in common. Near...
WEAU-TV 13
ECCHA hosts ‘Prevent a Litter Month Kickoff’ event at the Brewing Projekt
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County Humane Association hosted a Prevent a Litter Month Kickoff event. The month of Feb. is National Prevent A Litter Month. The Prevent a Litter Month Kickoff event was held Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. located at the Brewing Projekt.
WEAU-TV 13
Sun Country adding sprinter van system in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For those looking to travel from the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, planning trips is about to get easier. Sun Country Airlines announced it’s launching a sprinter van system with the company Landline. The van will take travelers straight from the airport in Eau Claire...
WEAU-TV 13
Mayo Clinic, UW-Eau Claire renew research agreement
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire are announcing the renewal of a collaboration agreement. According to a media release from Mayo Clinic Health System in conjunction with the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, the agreement fosters opportunities for research, creates new avenues of learning for UW-Eau Claire students and makes way for projects that will lead to improved health in the community.
WEAU-TV 13
HAFD responds to house fire in Holmen, 1 firefighter hurt
HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One firefighter is reported to be hurt after the Holmen Area Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday morning. According to a media release from the Holmen Area Fire Department, on Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:47 a.m., the Holmen Area Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire at 82 Manchester Lane in the Village of Holmen.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, February 1st
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - WIAC women’s basketball action as first place Eau Claire hosts Oshkosh and Stout takes on River Falls. On the men’s side, the Blugolds look to upset conference leader Oshkosh. Plus, coverage from signing day at Regis and Colfax as six area athletes will continue to compete at the college level.
WEAU-TV 13
Construction for new Gundersen Tri-County Hospital underway
WHITEHALL, Wis. (WEAU) - Construction for the new Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall is expected to be completed this year. The hospital received a $1 million dollar grant through federal funding to add solar panels to the hospital. “We are going to have a solar panel array that will help...
WEAU-TV 13
Blair-Taylor Star Duo Leads Them To 18-0 Start (2/2/23)
Mathcounts Competition Held at Eau Claire Middle School. Sun Country Adding Sprinter Van System in Eau Claire. Sun Country Adding Sprinter Van System in Eau Claire. New Details in Officer-Involved Shooting in Menomonie. Updated: 5 hours ago. New Details in Officer-Involved Shooting in Menomonie.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin serial fraudster arrested, crimes committed across state
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. - The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, Feb. 2 announced the arrest of a woman who they say stole ID cards and used them to take money out of bank accounts across the state – including in southeastern Wisconsin. Officials said Kimberley Maine broke into...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire County offering residents compost bin sale
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County is offering residents a compost bin sale. According to a media release from Eau Claire County, the cost of each bin is subsidized by Eau Claire County to reduce costs for county residents and encourage backyard composting. The sale features a compost bin, “The Home Composter”, recommended by expert composters. The cost for county residents is $33.
WEAU-TV 13
WAGNER TAILS: Sapphire and Chance & Lucky
EAU CLAIRE & BARRON COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Don’t let this cat’s resting grumpy face fool you. Staff members at the Eau Claire County Humane Association say Sapphire is a sweetheart. This two-year-old has been at the shelter for a long time because she required some extra care....
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 Thursday PART 1
Mathcounts Competition Held at Eau Claire Middle School. Mathcounts Competition Held at Eau Claire Middle School.
WEAU-TV 13
Teenager charged with reckless homicide for fatal October crash in Barron County
BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Rice Lake teenager is charged months after a crash last October in Barron County that killed two teenage girls and hurt another. 17-year-old Troy Huehn, Jr. was charged with two counts of 2nd-degree reckless homicide, one count of 2nd-degree reckless injury, two counts of knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a license causing death and one count of the same causing great bodily harm, all felonies, according to online court records.
WEAU-TV 13
No explosives found after bomb threat left on wall of bathroom at Cadott primary school
CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - No explosives were found, according to the Cadott School District. An update from the Cadott School District states, “No explosives were found. School officials are working closely with law enforcement to complete an investigation. All students have returned to the elementary school for a regular dismissal at the end of the day.”
WEAU-TV 13
A family doctor with Prevea Health discusses misconceptions of eating disorders
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eating Disorder Awareness Week is later this month, and one local doctor is trying to change the way people perceive these conditions. Dr. Samantha Runstrom, a family medicine physician with Prevea Health, said that the public generally tends to think of people with eating disorders as thin when disordered eating also includes binging, purging, and an obsessive need to control food intake.
WEAU-TV 13
DOJ provides update to Dunn County officer involved critical incident investigation
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer involved critical incident in Dunn County, Wis. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the incident occurred on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 around 9:08 p.m. The...
WEAU-TV 13
Alma Center man arrested in connection to Jackson County drug investigation
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Alma Center, Wis. man is arrested in connection to a Jackson County drug investigation. According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 31, 2023, around 9:01 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, searched an address on South Alma Center Road, in the Town of Alma, in Jackson County in regard to a drug investigation.
Comments / 0