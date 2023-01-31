ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, WI

Dog left tied to Wisconsin shelter door in the freezing cold

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WMTV/WEAU) – The video is heartbreaking. A vehicle pulls into the Eau Claire Co. Humane Association parking lot early Thursday morning. An individual hops out and, with a dog in tow, walks up to the still unopened shelter door. The person then proceeds to tie the dog’s leash to the door before heading back to the truck to drive off.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Chippewa Area History Center opens doors to public

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - After years in the works, the Chippewa Area History Center opens its doors to the public. The museum held a soft opening Friday for people to check it out while workers put the finishing touches on exhibits. The Chippewa Area History Center says Feb. 3...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
SportScene 13 for Thursday, February 2nd (Part 2)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tonight features plenty of prep girls basketball action, including a down-to-the-wire Cloverbelt game featuring McDonell against Regis. Other matchups include Boyceville against Elk Mound, and Independence against Immanuel. Plus, SportScene 13′s Philip Choroser sits down with the hottest girls basketball team in division five, the...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Sun Country adding sprinter van system in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For those looking to travel from the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, planning trips is about to get easier. Sun Country Airlines announced it’s launching a sprinter van system with the company Landline. The van will take travelers straight from the airport in Eau Claire...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Mayo Clinic, UW-Eau Claire renew research agreement

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire are announcing the renewal of a collaboration agreement. According to a media release from Mayo Clinic Health System in conjunction with the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, the agreement fosters opportunities for research, creates new avenues of learning for UW-Eau Claire students and makes way for projects that will lead to improved health in the community.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
HAFD responds to house fire in Holmen, 1 firefighter hurt

HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One firefighter is reported to be hurt after the Holmen Area Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday morning. According to a media release from the Holmen Area Fire Department, on Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:47 a.m., the Holmen Area Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire at 82 Manchester Lane in the Village of Holmen.
HOLMEN, WI
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, February 1st

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - WIAC women’s basketball action as first place Eau Claire hosts Oshkosh and Stout takes on River Falls. On the men’s side, the Blugolds look to upset conference leader Oshkosh. Plus, coverage from signing day at Regis and Colfax as six area athletes will continue to compete at the college level.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Construction for new Gundersen Tri-County Hospital underway

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WEAU) - Construction for the new Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall is expected to be completed this year. The hospital received a $1 million dollar grant through federal funding to add solar panels to the hospital. “We are going to have a solar panel array that will help...
WHITEHALL, WI
Blair-Taylor Star Duo Leads Them To 18-0 Start (2/2/23)

Blair-Taylor Star Duo Leads Them To 18-0 Start (2/2/23)
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Eau Claire County offering residents compost bin sale

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County is offering residents a compost bin sale. According to a media release from Eau Claire County, the cost of each bin is subsidized by Eau Claire County to reduce costs for county residents and encourage backyard composting. The sale features a compost bin, “The Home Composter”, recommended by expert composters. The cost for county residents is $33.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
WAGNER TAILS: Sapphire and Chance & Lucky

EAU CLAIRE & BARRON COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Don’t let this cat’s resting grumpy face fool you. Staff members at the Eau Claire County Humane Association say Sapphire is a sweetheart. This two-year-old has been at the shelter for a long time because she required some extra care....
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
SportScene 13 Thursday PART 1

SportScene 13 Thursday PART 1
Teenager charged with reckless homicide for fatal October crash in Barron County

BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Rice Lake teenager is charged months after a crash last October in Barron County that killed two teenage girls and hurt another. 17-year-old Troy Huehn, Jr. was charged with two counts of 2nd-degree reckless homicide, one count of 2nd-degree reckless injury, two counts of knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a license causing death and one count of the same causing great bodily harm, all felonies, according to online court records.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
No explosives found after bomb threat left on wall of bathroom at Cadott primary school

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - No explosives were found, according to the Cadott School District. An update from the Cadott School District states, “No explosives were found. School officials are working closely with law enforcement to complete an investigation. All students have returned to the elementary school for a regular dismissal at the end of the day.”
CADOTT, WI
A family doctor with Prevea Health discusses misconceptions of eating disorders

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eating Disorder Awareness Week is later this month, and one local doctor is trying to change the way people perceive these conditions. Dr. Samantha Runstrom, a family medicine physician with Prevea Health, said that the public generally tends to think of people with eating disorders as thin when disordered eating also includes binging, purging, and an obsessive need to control food intake.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Alma Center man arrested in connection to Jackson County drug investigation

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Alma Center, Wis. man is arrested in connection to a Jackson County drug investigation. According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 31, 2023, around 9:01 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, searched an address on South Alma Center Road, in the Town of Alma, in Jackson County in regard to a drug investigation.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI

