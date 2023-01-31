ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everyone Keeps Saying That Josh Allen Lives In This House

UPDATE: Where does Josh Allen live? Josh Allen built a house not far from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. UPDATE: The below story is from May 2021. When you live next door to a Buffalo athlete, you love to brag about. After all, whether someone plays for the Buffalo Sabers or Buffalo Bills, they have to live somewhere and Western New York, people LOVE to talk. Everyone always thinks they "know" and it is not always the case.
Josh Allen Has Special Message For Bills Mafia

The Buffalo Bills season didn't end the way the coaches, the players, or the fans wanted it to. The Bills who were preseason favorites to win the Super Bowl this season were bounced out of the playoffs in the second round at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. Now the Bills...
Bills Make Coaching Staff Move; Will We See More?

We are almost two weeks removed from the end of the Buffalo Bills’ season, but yet we’ve only seen one coaching change. After another tough playoff loss and a big offseason in store, will we see more changes in the coming weeks?. The Bills lost in the playoffs...
Bills should seriously consider trading away one standout

Like it’s often the case when it comes to defensive tackles in the NFL, Buffalo Bills player Ed Oliver didn’t have the numbers to light up the stat sheet but he was a force for the defense in 2022. Advanced stats from PFF have Oliver at 19 stops,...
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
Buffalo Bills Announce New Defensive Coach Hire For 2023

The Buffalo Bills have found a replacement for their safeties coach. The Bills fired Jim Salgado a few days after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round. The Bills surrendered 27 points to the Bengals in snowy conditions. In Salgado’s defense, the secondary wasn’t helped by a lame pass rush in snowy conditions in Buffalo.
Golf Pro Po? Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer comes up clutch in Pro Bowl Games (Watch)

In season, Jordan Poyer is All-Pro Po. Once the season ends, the Buffalo Bills safety is Golf Pro Po and he showed why at the NFL’s Pro Bowl Games on Thursday night. The longest drive, the third event of the Pro Bowl Games, saw the AFC dominating the competition until the NFC’s final contestant, Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson, crushed a drive 316 yards to give his conference the lead.
Huge Recognition For Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs from NFL Players

The NFL will be having their Pro Bowl festivities this weekend, which kicks off today from Las Vegas. Just to clarify, there is no Pro Bowl game anymore, that was done away with in 2022. Instead, there will be fun games and activities which will take place, including a flag football game on Thursday.
