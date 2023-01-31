Read full article on original website
Everyone Keeps Saying That Josh Allen Lives In This House
UPDATE: Where does Josh Allen live? Josh Allen built a house not far from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. UPDATE: The below story is from May 2021. When you live next door to a Buffalo athlete, you love to brag about. After all, whether someone plays for the Buffalo Sabers or Buffalo Bills, they have to live somewhere and Western New York, people LOVE to talk. Everyone always thinks they "know" and it is not always the case.
Josh Allen Has Special Message For Bills Mafia
The Buffalo Bills season didn't end the way the coaches, the players, or the fans wanted it to. The Bills who were preseason favorites to win the Super Bowl this season were bounced out of the playoffs in the second round at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. Now the Bills...
Yardbarker
Bills Make Coaching Staff Move; Will We See More?
We are almost two weeks removed from the end of the Buffalo Bills’ season, but yet we’ve only seen one coaching change. After another tough playoff loss and a big offseason in store, will we see more changes in the coming weeks?. The Bills lost in the playoffs...
Pittsburgh Steelers’ Super Bowl champion running back dies
The team announced Wednesday that he had died. He was 68-years-old.
atozsports.com
Bills should seriously consider trading away one standout
Like it’s often the case when it comes to defensive tackles in the NFL, Buffalo Bills player Ed Oliver didn’t have the numbers to light up the stat sheet but he was a force for the defense in 2022. Advanced stats from PFF have Oliver at 19 stops,...
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
A Closer Look at Jerry Jones’ $225 Million Super Yacht Bravo Eugenia
Country singer Chris Janson might’ve been onto something when he sang the lyrics, “I know everybody says money can’t buy... The post A Closer Look at Jerry Jones’ $225 Million Super Yacht Bravo Eugenia appeared first on Outsider.
Jerry Jones comments on Ezekiel Elliott's future with the Cowboys
Ezekiel Elliott’s future with the only organization he’s ever known is up in the air this offseason. But if it were up to the Cowboys, they’d like to have the running back return for the 2023-24 season.
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills Announce New Defensive Coach Hire For 2023
The Buffalo Bills have found a replacement for their safeties coach. The Bills fired Jim Salgado a few days after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round. The Bills surrendered 27 points to the Bengals in snowy conditions. In Salgado’s defense, the secondary wasn’t helped by a lame pass rush in snowy conditions in Buffalo.
Neighbors voice final concerns during the last new Bills stadium hearing
It was a quiet night on Thursday for Empire State Development at SUNY Erie Community College’s south campus. Not many residents gave feedback for what could be the final hearing for the new Buffalo Bills stadium.
Golf Pro Po? Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer comes up clutch in Pro Bowl Games (Watch)
In season, Jordan Poyer is All-Pro Po. Once the season ends, the Buffalo Bills safety is Golf Pro Po and he showed why at the NFL’s Pro Bowl Games on Thursday night. The longest drive, the third event of the Pro Bowl Games, saw the AFC dominating the competition until the NFC’s final contestant, Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson, crushed a drive 316 yards to give his conference the lead.
10 ways the Bills can save salary cap space to add pieces and finally win a Super Bowl
Bills GM Brandon Beane has his work cut out for him with the salary cap. But to win a Super Bowl, hard decisions will be necessary.
Huge Recognition For Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs from NFL Players
The NFL will be having their Pro Bowl festivities this weekend, which kicks off today from Las Vegas. Just to clarify, there is no Pro Bowl game anymore, that was done away with in 2022. Instead, there will be fun games and activities which will take place, including a flag football game on Thursday.
