‘RHONJ’ Fans Suspect Luis Ruelas Got Teresa Giudice’s Daughters Tacky and Fake Designer Gifts

By Christina Nunn
 4 days ago

Teresa Giudice is a longtime pop culture staple. After rising to fame on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey , Giudice has remained in the spotlight as she has journeyed through marital troubles, divorce, and eventually navigating the dating scene.

These days, with Giudice and her new husband Luis Ruelas still going strong, many longtime Bravo viewers have developed specific opinions about their romance.Some suspect Ruelas isn’t all he portrays on social media.

Recently, fans took to Instagram to slam the gifts Ruelas gave Giudice’s daughters for Christmas, claiming that the Cartier bracelets are fake designer items. Here’s what we know:

Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice have a controversial relationship on ‘RHONJ’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=305cEA_0kXlJESg00
The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Ruelas and Giudice started dating in 2020, following Giudice’s divorce from her husband Joe Giudice, the father of her four daughters. From the start, fans had a lot to say about Ruelas. Many pointed out that he strongly resembles a “younger version” of Joe Giudice .

While Ruelas and Giudice proclaimed their love for each other, their romance was fraught with controversy from the beginning. Other RHONJ cast members claimed Giudice and Ruelas fought like cats and dogs behind the scenes. Kim “D” DePaola once detailed an alleged screaming match between the pair.

Despite the allegations levied against Ruelas in early 2022 — Page Six reported that Giudice’s new man was sued for improper business practices — Giudice has consistently stood by him. The 50-year-old even refused to sign a prenup before their August 2022 wedding.

Fans on social media suspect Luis Ruelas gave Teresa Giudice’s daughters fake Cartier bracelets

Ruelas and Giudice are standing by each other amid the drama of reality TV, but controversy still seems to find the newly-married pair . Over the Christmas holidays, two of Giudice’s daughters took to social media to show off Cartier bracelets Ruelas gifted them.

Fans immediately started discussing the gifts on Instagram , with many slamming the bracelets as being “fake designer items.” “The box is clearly not real, nor the bracelet. Do you think they know?” one fan wrote. “Why do they show off their fake merch all the time?? Super cringe,” one said.

Another commented , “Showing off gifts on social media is so tacky.” Many critics agreed with this assessment, with one Instagram commenter writing “Money talks… Wealth whispers… And these girls are screaming.”

Bravo housewives aren’t strangers to fake designer gear

Whether the gifts Ruelas gave Giudice’s daughters are real, it can’t be denied that the housewives of Bravo have a proven affinity for fake designer gear.

Most notably, beleaguered RHOSLC star Jen Shah, who just received a 78-month prison sentence for running a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme, endured a home raid in early 2021. This raid, conducted by federal agents, revealed that Shah’s home contained a large number of counterfeit handbags and luxury jewelry knockoffs.

As reported by Us Weekly , Shah’s purse collection included 30 knockoff bags purported to be from Gucci, Chanel, Hermes, Valentino, Louis Vuitton, Fendi, and Balenciaga. Federal officials also discovered close to 40 pieces of fake designer jewelry created to look like pieces from Tiffany & Co., Cartier, Chanel, and Dior.

Notably, Shah was known for bragging about her extravagant lifestyle on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City , including her massive collection of fine handbags and jewelry. All things considered, it’s no wonder some fans suspect Ruelas of gifting fake designer items, even if the Cartier bracelets turn out to be real.

Comments / 13

mememememe
3d ago

Tacky and fake just like the whole bunch of them🙄

Reply
18
