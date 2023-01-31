ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

FanSided

Nebraska Basketball: Let’s all laugh at Iowa & Illinois

The Nebraska basketball season has not gone as planned. But at least the Huskers haven’t been involved in the kind of embarrassment that Iowa and Illinois recently found themselves. I find that sometimes in a season (or seasons) Huskers fans have had to endure of late, it’s worth having...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska football's 2023 recruiting class by the numbers

LINCOLN — The first commit for the 2023 Nebraska football recruiting class didn’t last. And the last commit for the class didn’t get a scholarship until 72 hours before Signing Day. That’s the portrait for coach Matt Rhule’s first class at NU. Excluding transfers, it is 28...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Cornhuskers News: Billy Kemp reviews, Casey Thompson assessment, more

One of the newest Nebraska Cornhuskers football players, Billy Kemp has been getting rave reviews. That doesn’t just mean for his time in Lincoln, which is actually pretty short. But it hasn’t been hard at all to find reviews for Billy Kemp from his days at Virginia, which makes some sense since he’s on quite a few of the lists when it comes to school records.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: What are the NCAA transfer portal rules

Nebraska football fans have been big beneficiaries of the NCAA transfer portal. However, there are some fans out there who might still be confused about the rules surrounding the mechanism. Part of the reason is that the rules have kept changing since the NCAA transfer portal was first created. It...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: No, the Huskers are not responsible for Matt Rhule’s Carolina Panthers lawsuit

A rather odd argument sparked up around Nebraska football earlier this week. One particular columnist apparently felt as though the Huskers’ “penny pinching” forced Matt Rhule to sue his former employer for money he was owed. Not only did the argument seem to be written by the owner of the Carolina Panthers, but it seemed to misunderstand just how severance pay works. Perhaps the weirdest part of all claiming paying Matt Rhule more than $8 million a year was “lowballing” him simply because the contract was backloaded a bit.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

What we’ve learned from Matt Rhule’s first two months at Nebraska

This week marked two months since Matt Rhule was hired as Nebraska’s next head coach and accepted the task of restoring the fallen giant of a program to some semblance of its glory days. In the time since, we’ve gained significantly more insight into his plan to rebuild Husker...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Groundhog Capital of Nebraska, Unadilla keeps the tradition going

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When the rest of the world turns to Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania to predict whether or not we will see six more weeks or winter or welcome an early spring, Nebraskans relinquish the prediction power to the one and only Unadilla Billie. The iconic groundhog is in her second year making the predictions after taking over from the original Unadilla Bill who held the position for 33 years and retired two years ago.
UNADILLA, NE
KETV.com

How do you buy a rifle in Nebraska?

OMAHA, Neb. — There areseveral gun laws on the books in Nebraska, but specifically when it comes to rifles and shotguns a buyer must be over 18 and have no criminal history or drug use. You don't need a permit to buy a long gun. KETV NewsWatch 7 went...
OMAHA, NE
The Spun

Matt Rhule Has Brutally Honest Admission On Nebraska Culture

For better or worse, Nebraska is in many ways an old-school football program and that's exactly the type of staff Matt Rhule says he's assembled in Lincoln. Saying during Wednesday's media session (via Lauren Michelson): To me, great teams are built on 2 things: relationships and standards. We have ...
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Dinner event with Czech ambassador celebrates Czech culture in Nebraska

Amid Czech folk music and socializing, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln welcomed the ambassador of the Czech Republic to Nebraska during a diplomatic mission dinner party at the Nebraska East Union on Wednesday. The goal of the event was to celebrate Czech culture in and outside of Nebraska, showcase the collaboration...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Lincoln man arrested in child exploitation investigation

Nebraska WBB vs. Michigan St. (Highlights & Interviews) Highlights and postgame reaction from Nebraska's 71-67 win over Michigan State. Sports betting legal in state, Nebraska casinos not yet ready. Updated: 12 hours ago. Don’t expect to place your bets here in the state on the Super Bowl. Nebraka’s casinos, like...
NEBRASKA STATE
gotodestinations.com

Wake Up to the Best Breakfast in Lincoln: Our Picks for 2023

Lincoln, Nebraska may be known for its Cornhuskers and prairies, but did you know it also boasts some of the best breakfast spots in the Midwest?. From classic diners to trendy cafes, Lincoln’s breakfast scene has something for everyone. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes or a hearty breakfast burrito,...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

SUV crashes into Panda Garden in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An SUV has crashed into Panda Garden located near the Target on N. 48th Street in Lincoln. Emergency crews responded to a report of a vehicle into a building Friday just after 9:15 a.m. The front end of the vehicle can be seen inside the building....
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Beatrice couple receives car from stranger

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A story of the power of social media and someone helping strangers in a major time of need. Last month, a Beatrice woman and her fiancé had just had a baby and their only car was undrivable after it caught fire. But then, one man in their town with a big heart stepped up and saved the day.
BEATRICE, NE
