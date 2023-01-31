A rather odd argument sparked up around Nebraska football earlier this week. One particular columnist apparently felt as though the Huskers’ “penny pinching” forced Matt Rhule to sue his former employer for money he was owed. Not only did the argument seem to be written by the owner of the Carolina Panthers, but it seemed to misunderstand just how severance pay works. Perhaps the weirdest part of all claiming paying Matt Rhule more than $8 million a year was “lowballing” him simply because the contract was backloaded a bit.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 HOUR AGO