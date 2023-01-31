Read full article on original website
Related
kzyx.org
Maps and wildlife at BoS meeting
The Board of Supervisors heard an update last week on the non-lethal wildlife exclusionary program. They also proceeded with the development of a pilot program that would ask voters to approve the creation of a benefit zone to assess residents of Brooktrails and surrounding areas to maintain evacuation routes on private roads. And, while supervisors concluded that the county is not in a position to craft an ordinance to protect riparian areas and wetlands, they agreed to have Supervisor Glenn McGourty work with relevant agencies to collect maps of Mendocino County to organize the information about those areas.
kzyx.org
"If they're stuck, they're stuck."
Life after Creekside Cabins has begun for former residents of the campground that was declared a public health menace on January 21st, weeks after a sinkhole in the driveway made it impossible to drive off the property. A temporary bridge allowed for a brief evacuation last week, but the majority of trailers, vehicles, and belongings were abandoned. The former residents who made it over the bridge are mostly in temporary living situations.
kzyx.org
Books closed, with $2.2 million carry-forward
During a presentation on the county’s fiscal year-end close, the Board of Supervisors learned that there may be a $2.2 million carry-forward from last year. Treasurer Tax Collector Auditor Controller Chamisse Cubbison qualified the number by saying that up to half of it may already be committed. Supervisor Ted Williams tried to get some specifics.
Comments / 0