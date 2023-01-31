ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Man pleads no contest to manslaughter in deadly White Lane crash

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xin4Y_0kXlHuAG00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man whose car ran a red light in south Bakersfield and hit another vehicle, killing its driver, pleaded no contest Tuesday to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, according to court records.

Two other charges were dismissed against Christian Valencia-Madrigal under the terms of the plea agreement, records show. His sentencing is set for March 8.

KCSOS debuts its first electric school bus

Valencia-Madrigal, 25, told police he drank three micheladas and felt groggy so he used cocaine early May 13 to give him a boost before getting behind the wheel, according to court documents. He said he had been drinking with friends at El Chilito on Brundage Lane to celebrate his birthday.

Around 12:30 a.m., according to reports, a BMW driven by Valencia-Madrigal reached speeds a witness estimated between 90 to 100 mph before it ran a red light and hit a Toyota Camry at the intersection of White and Hughes lanes.

David Cortez, 39, the Camry’s driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. Valencia-Madrigal suffered a broken leg and cuts to his forehead, the reports say.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 4

Related
KGET

2 plead no contest in wild May street takeover

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men pleaded no contest Friday to charges filed in connection with a May street takeover that resulted in officers being assaulted and intersections blocked for illegal car stunts, according to court records. Simon Martinez, 20, pleaded no contest to recklessly evading a peace officer and transporting or selling drugs and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Sheriff reveals details of “merciless” Goshen shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Tulare County Sheriff revealed distressing details of how the Goshen victims were found dead in what was called a “methodical” and “merciless” shooting. “Eladio Parraz was killed first, he was shot in the torso and in the leg, Marcos Parraz we believe was shot second, he was shot in the […]
GOSHEN, CA
KGET

IDENTIFIED: Tulare Sheriff announces 2 arrests in Goshen deadly shooting

VISALIA, Calif.(KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday two arrests made in the shooting deaths of six people in Goshen. On Friday morning, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announced that 25-year-old Noah David Beard and 35-year-old Angel “Nanu” Uriarte were arrested. Both were described as validated gang members. Deputies say on Jan. 16  they responded […]
GOSHEN, CA
KGET

Man gets 8 years for rooftop standoff

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who threw rocks from a Downtown Bakersfield pharmacy and held off police with a machete was sentenced Thursday to eight years in prison. Raymond Valenzuela, 45, was also ordered to pay restitution to Mercy Plaza Pharmacy and others. Valenzuela was filmed by multiple cameras May 4 after making his […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Lisa Core trial postponed to May

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The murder trial for a woman charged with driving while impaired when she hit two siblings, killing both, has been postponed more than three months. During a brief hearing Thursday morning, Judge Eric Bradshaw found good cause to move the trial date for Lisa Core from Feb. 6 to May 30. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man gets 25 to life for Delano prison slaying

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded no contest to murder in the death of his cellmate has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison, according to court records. Jesse Louis Serrano, 45, was sentenced Thursday in the death of Gustavo Vital, 34. Early on Nov. 11, 2015, a guard at North […]
DELANO, CA
CSUB Runner

University Police arrest man for attempted theft

On Jan. 31, at California State University, Bakersfield, a man suspected of attempted theft was taken into custody. Rory McCay, 30, was found near the Nursing building at CSU Bakersfield. McCoy was transported to the Kern County Jail and booked on a felony and several misdemeanor charges, according to an information bulletin from the University Police Department.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

17 News cameras capture ‘Operation Nightmare’ in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced the arrests of two suspects in connection to the massacre of six people in Goshen. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the arrests took place during “Operation Nightmare” in the early morning hours in multiple locations. KGET cameras captured the scene as […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

BPD searching for at-risk missing 65-year-old man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for Karl Foley, 65. Foley was last seen Thursday on San Dimas Street, according to BPD. He is considered at risk because of a medical condition. The police department said Foley is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD releases statement on “Killing County” Hulu docuseries

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department released a statement Friday afternoon regarding the “Killing County” docuseries on Hulu that was released Feb. 3. In the statement, police department officials said there are “statistical and factual inaccuracies,” in the series but the department still has compassion toward families involved. Police officials said the department […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Hulu docuseries ‘Killing County’ examines police violence in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A documentary series airing Thursday night on Hulu takes a closer look at several controversial deaths involving Kern County law enforcement. “Killing County,” which has ex-NFL player Colin Kaepernick as executive producer, features interviews with family of Jorge Ramirez, a police informant fatally shot by officers outside the Four Points Sheraton […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

BPD to conduct DUI checkpoint on Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department said officers will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in an undisclosed location on Friday. BPD said officers will be at an unknown location within city limits between 6:30 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday checking for signs of alcohol or drug impairment and proper licensing. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD identifies officers who fired guns during standoff

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department on Wednesday identified the three officers who fired their guns during an hours-long standoff last month in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood. Sergeant John Rodrigues, Officer Riley Ludeke and Officer Isaak Beltran, per standard departmental procedure, were placed on paid administrative leave while their use of force was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Arvin child dies after being struck by vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A child died after being struck by a vehicle while riding a dirt bike in Arvin Thursday afternoon, Arvin Police said. According to officials, the 10-year-old boy was hit around 3:45 p.m. on El Camino Real and Tarver Way. Paramedics attempted to save the boy’s life, but he later died. The […]
ARVIN, CA
KGET

KGET

36K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy