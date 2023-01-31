ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

imsocool
3d ago

what's he planning to personally tap them on the hands and say naughty naughty! If he could TYPE the words TOUGH ON CRIME, I'd be impressed. Way to go, let 'em go Joe!

2
FrAcKeR CrAcKeR
3d ago

The prosecution has quit on you Joe and the courts are no longer sacred and nobody in Bexar country respects the law. It's in complete disarray and you have lost control of your reigns.

2
SAN ANTONIO, TX

