Read full article on original website
imsocool
3d ago
what's he planning to personally tap them on the hands and say naughty naughty! If he could TYPE the words TOUGH ON CRIME, I'd be impressed. Way to go, let 'em go Joe!
Reply
2
FrAcKeR CrAcKeR
3d ago
The prosecution has quit on you Joe and the courts are no longer sacred and nobody in Bexar country respects the law. It's in complete disarray and you have lost control of your reigns.
Reply
2
Related
ANDRE MCDONALD TRIAL | How the jury went from deadlock to a unanimous verdict
SAN ANTONIO — The jury in the Andre McDonald trial was able to reach its verdict Friday afternoon only after the judge made a controversial move in the courtroom. The jurors at one point were deadlocked, unable to agree on whether to convict the U.S. Air Force Reserve major of murder or manslaughter in the 2019 death of his wife, Andreen. They told Judge Frank Castro they couldn't reach a decision, to which he instructed them to reconvene via what's referred to as an Allen charge.
San Antonio 'Daytime' host Esteban Solis arrested on DWI charges
He was arrested on Friday morning.
Andre McDonald convicted of manslaughter in 2019 death of his wife, Andreen
SAN ANTONIO — Andre McDonald has been convicted of manslaughter in the death of his wife, Andreen, nearly four years after her initial disappearance sparked months of searching around Bexar County. A jury returned the guilty verdict on McDonald, a U.S. Air Force Reserve major originally charged with murder...
San Antonio prosecutors will reexamine the case of a white man linked to the drowning death of his Black transgender date
Protests erupted in 2018 when a judge found Mark Daniel Lewis had no criminal guilt over the death of his date Kenne McFadden, a transgender woman.
Lawsuit claims inmates at Bexar County jail illegally held for weeks, months after posting bail
The plaintiff, who said he was held for three days after making bail, is asking that his suit be certified as a class action.
KTSA
Off-duty San Antonio Police Officer arrested for DWI
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department has arrested one of its own for driving while drunk. The SAPD released a statement saying Officer Gabriel Flores was arrested in the 1500 block of IH-10 West during a traffic stop for speeding early Friday morning. Officers noticed...
Camp Hot Wells, Greg Simmons: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Last week was marked by bad news about power outages, a bribery investigation and property taxes being due. But there was one bright spot.
Greg Simmons appears ready to combat DWI charges. Here's what we know.
Greg Simmons prepares to fight DWI charges from his recent arrest.
KTSA
Man arrested following high speed chase in Southeast Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is in custody after leading Bexar County Deputies on a high speed chase early Friday morning. It all started at around 12:30 A.M. Friday. Deputies were called to a home in Southeast Bexar County where there was an argument. At some point, shots were fired at the house.
tpr.org
2023 Fiesta Poster invites one and all to the party
With the recent cold spells we’ve had, it’s hard to believe that in fewer than three months, the city will be alive with Fiesta. Part of that process is to solicit designs from local artists to create a marketing poster. The Fiesta Commission chooses five artists to create speculative posters, and one of those five is chosen the winner.
cpsenergy.com
City of San Antonio, Bexar County, CPS Energy, SAWS and VIA Share Coordinated Winter Weather Updates
SAN ANTONIO (February 1, 2023) – The San Antonio area remains under a Winter Storm Warning. The areas of the city that had the greatest impacts are to the north and northwest. Additional rounds of freezing rain and light sleet are possible throughout the day. According to the National Weather Service, the possibility of additional freezing rain is possible over Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.
NISD teacher allegedly called student 'homophobic' slur, family says
Northside ISD said it's aware of the incident and investigating.
foxsanantonio.com
Robber on the run after demanding money but leaves with beer instead
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is on the lookout for a suspect that robbed a convenience store on San Antonio's South Side. Police say the robbery happened at 7223 Somerset Road on January 19th. The suspect entered the store and demanded money from the register while...
KSAT 12
Car burglar targets vehicle belonging to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus outside his home
SAN ANTONIO – Crime has hit especially close to home for San Antonio Police Chief William McManus. A car burglar broke into his SUV late Thursday night while it was parked outside his home in the Monte Vista neighborhood, just north of downtown, police said. A preliminary report released...
Popculture
Longtime Sports Anchor Arrested for Alleged DWI
A longtime sports anchor from San Antonio, Texas was arrested for an alleged DWI. According to multiple reports, Greg Simmons was arrested by deputies on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he was reportedly driving 20 miles an hour and drifting outside the lane of travel. A Bexar County officer followed Simmons with his lights and sirens on for about five minutes before Simmons pulled over. The blood warrant affidavit states Simmons had a strong odor of alcohol and was staggering while trying to balance or walk. Simmons also couldn't recite the alphabet and handed the officer a credit card instead of his license.
tpr.org
Between 2015-2020, communities of color were kicked out of their homes at a higher rate than other major Texas cities
It has been a year since the controversial report “Ousted: The City of San Antonio’s Displacement of Residents through Code” was released. City officials claimed the report exacerbated a difficult situation. The report revealed that the City of San Antonio used code enforcement aggressively between 2015 and...
Amber Alert issued for abducted San Antonio infant
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (FOX 44) – An Amber Alert has been issued for an infant abducted from the San Antonio area. One-year-old Aviani Brown was last seen in the 5200 block of Eisenhauer Road at 12:53 a.m. Thursday. She has brown eyes with black hair. She is 2’0″ and weighs 23 pounds. Aviani was last […]
KSAT 12
Off-duty SAPD officer arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated
SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty San Antonio police officer was arrested overnight on charges of driving while intoxicated, according to the department. Officer Gabriel Flores, 29, was pulled over at 11:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Interstate 10 West, as he was speeding and showed signs of intoxication, according to SAPD.
KSAT 12
Converse armored truck heist was inside job by soon-to-be fired driver, warrant states
CONVERSE, Texas – The driver of an armored truck helped orchestrate the theft of more than $1.1 million on his second to last day on the job, an arrest warrant obtained Wednesday by KSAT Investigates shows. Brian Martinez Rodriguez, 23, was charged last month with first-degree theft over $300,000...
Mexico links alleged smugglers to 53 deaths in San Antonio
The government of Mexico says it has arrested – and indicted – six people allegedly linked to the deadliest migrant smuggling case in U.S. history.
Comments / 5