NBA
Rip City Hoops Heading Into The All-Star Break - Here's What To Expect
The Trail Blazers took care of business in three out of the last four games at Moda Center to end a busy month of January. Following a three-game road trip, the Portland Trail Blazers return to Rip City for five games before heading into the All-Star break. See what's to come this homestand as the Blazers return to Moda Center.
NBA
GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Knicks Presented by Betway
Last Matchup: 3/6/22 | NYK 116- LAC 93 | Amir Coffey: 16 PTS - R.J. Barrett – 24 PTS. Since the beginning of the 2000 calendar year, the Clippers are 29-14 (.674) against the Knicks, their third-best record against any opponent in the span (30-12 vs. Hornets, 31-14 vs. Bulls). However, LA has lost in each of the last three matchups.
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings Postgame Quotes | 2/5/23
"It speaks to the professionalism and the character in our locker room. I spoke to the guys about it, Devonte’ (Graham), Garrett (Temple), Willy (Hernangómez), Jaxson (Hayes), Kira (Lewis Jr.), all the guys that don't necessarily play a ton of minutes or haven't been playing a ton of minutes. They all came in and they executed over and over again. They executed coverages defensively, and offensively we were able to spread the floor and get out and run. We don't take that type of stuff for granted. It's what makes our team special."
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 131, Lakers 126
Pelicans (27-27), Lakers (25-29) An uphill battle turned into a New Orleans second-half surge, which turned into a nail-biting finish, then an epic Pelicans victory. Trailing for nearly all of the first three quarters Saturday, New Orleans finally grabbed a lead in clutch time, then put away the Lakers for a much-needed win that halted a 10-game losing streak. “It was well overdue for one,” Pelicans second-year wing Herb Jones said of getting back in the win column. “I was just so proud of everyone sticking with it, and continuing to work hard through the adversity.”
NBA
NBA players react to Kyrie Irving's reported trade to Dallas
All-Star guard Kyrie Irving is reportedly leaving the Brooklyn Nets to join the Dallas Mavericks in a blockbuster deal. The news comes two days after Irving informed the team that he wanted out of Brooklyn. Below is a collection of some of the reactions around social media to the reported...
NBA
Last 5 Games: Magic’s Reserves No. 1 in Scoring
CHARLOTTE - As the old sports cliché goes, there’s no “i” in “team.”. The Orlando Magic, just based on recent play, clearly understand that. They’ve been having success doing things by committee, and that was key to their victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday when seven Magic players scored in double figures.
NBA
NBA Announces Penalties From Magic-Timberwolves Game
NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2023 – Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba has been suspended four games without pay and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers has been suspended three games without pay for their roles in an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
NBA
Orlando Magic at Minnesota Timberwolves: Game Preview
All season long, the Orlando Magic have been at their best when they’ve let their defense fuel their offense. That tenet held true in Philadelphia as the Magic opened up their four-game road trip with two straight quality defensive outings against the Sixers and recorded a series split with the Eastern Conference powerhouse. After notching a win in the first affair, Orlando dropped a close contest in the second. It was an impressive defensive effort, considering the Magic were able to keep it tight on a night where head coach Jamahl Mosley said his team “couldn’t throw it in the ocean.”
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 5, 2023
An important weekend in the Smoothie King Center started in stirring fashion Saturday, with New Orleans (27-27) ending a 10-game losing streak via a 131-126 triumph over the unpopular-around-town Lakers. Former Lakers forward Brandon Ingram rolled to 35 points. Watch postgame video reaction from Willie Green, Trey Murphy and Herb...
NBA
“Jr. Wolves Dream Team” Signs 15 Players to Honorary Contracts
MINNEAPOLIS and ST. PAUL (Feb. 4, 2023) – The Minnesota Timberwolves, in partnership with UnitedHealthcare and Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities, today announced the signing of 15 new honorary team members to their roster to create the 2022-23 “Jr. Wolves Dream Team.” Presented by UnitedHealthcare, the Jr. Wolves Dream Team is comprised of youth from the Twin Cities and surrounding area, ranging in age from nine to 14 years old and include Damari, Kai, Ayden, Samani, Ahmad, Elijah, Josiah, Xavier, Davin, Johnny, Joseph, Alex, LaZavier, Christian, and Devin.
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 107, Kings 104
Friday, Feb. 3 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. On night two of back-to-back games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Indiana Pacers showed few signs of fatigue against the highest scoring team in the NBA. The Pacers (25-29) used a pair of 3-point barrages to build a 19-point third quarter...
NBA
Recap: Wizards come up short in Brooklyn, lose second leg of back-to-back
The Wizards had a quick turnaround with a 6:00 p.m. tip in Brooklyn the night after a 7:00 p.m. tip in Washington D.C. For the second straight night, the Wizards got out to a scorching-hot start but fell victim to a big-time second-half comeback, losing 125-123 to the Nets. Kristaps Porzingis dropped 38 points in the loss.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 02.05.23
FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 129 Portland 121. (Bulls: 25-27, 15-11 at home). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 36 pts. Blazers: Lillard: 40 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 11. Blazers: Hart: 12. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan and Dragic each with 7. Blazers: 3 with 5 arch. CCI STAT OF THE...
NBA
Stephen Curry (leg) expected to miss multiple weeks
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has suffered ligament damage in his left leg and is expected to miss some time, the team announced today. Curry was diagnosed with partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligament and interosseous membrane in his left leg and also has a lower-leg contusion. His...
NBA
Jonas Valanciunas doubtful for Sunday home game vs. Kings
UPDATE: Brandon Ingram has been added to the injury report, listed as out due to left great toe soreness. New Orleans center Jonas Valanciunas hoped to play in all 82 regular season games and has made it to early February with “perfect attendance,” but that goal is in jeopardy Sunday vs. Sacramento (6 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM). On this afternoon’s injury report, New Orleans is listing Valanciunas as doubtful due to right quadriceps soreness. Four Pelicans players remain listed as out, including Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League two-way) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain).
NBA
Fantasy basketball waiver wire pickups & advice: Week 17
0-14% What’s more, we’ll give you a breakdown of how many games each team has for the upcoming week so that you can maximize the minutes of your streamers. Without further delay, let’s get to it, starting with the schedule of games being played for next week.
NBA
Recap: Wizards lose to Trail Blazers 124-116, ending six-game winning streak
The Wizards headed into Capital One Arena on Friday night boasting a six-game winning streak and ready to play in front of D.C. fans for the first time in nearly two weeks. After a solid first half for the Wizards, the Trail Blazers turned the tables in the second half leading to a 124-116 Wizards loss. Kristaps Porzingis and Bradley Beal combined for 66 points in the defeat.
NBA
No changes to Pelicans injury list for Saturday home game vs. Lakers
LA LAKERS (25-28, 12TH IN WEST) Dennis Schroder, Patrick Beverley, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Anthony Davis. NEW ORLEANS (26-27, 10TH IN WEST) CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas.
NBA
Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic (calf strain) out until after All-Star break
Portland will be without its starting center until after the All-Star break, the team announced Friday. Jusuf Nurkic has a left calf strain and will be out of the Trail Blazers’ lineup for the next seven games and is expected to return after that. He suffered the injury in...
