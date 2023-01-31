Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Large retail store opens another new location in KentuckyKristen WaltersOwensboro, KY
The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-VisitTravel MavenIndiana State
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
wevv.com
GCSO: Evansville man behind bars in Gibson County after driving under the influence
An Evansville man is behind bars in Gibson County after driving under the influence, according to authorities. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Silver 2017 Cadillac after the vehicle did not stay in its lane of travel on US 41 near Fort Branch, authorities say. The driver was identified...
wevv.com
Bond, court date set for Evansville man accused of raping and holding missing girl against her will
A bond and court date have been set for an Evansville man who was recently arrested after being accused of holding a missing girl against her will and raping her multiple times. As 44News first reported Friday, 63-year-old Daniel Keith Walls was arrested on charges including rape, criminal confinement, and...
city-countyobserver.com
Northside Man Arrested after Killing Sister with Vehicle
The Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on charges of Reckless Homicide after investigating a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. On Thursday, February 02, 2023 at 6:10 PM, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 11650 Sawmill Drive for a medical assist. Upon arrival, the Scott Township Fire Department located a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle.
14news.com
VCSO: Man arrested for deadly hit-and-run involving his sister
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man after hitting his sister with a vehicle. According to the sheriff’s office, officials responded to a medical assist when a woman was discovered to be hit by a van Thursday night. The Vanderburgh...
14news.com
EPD: Woman uses drugs while being transported to jail for misdemeanor arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a woman was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant Friday, but was also charged with drug possession after using drugs while being transported to jail. Evansville Police say they made a traffic stop for a speeding vehicle at North Spring Street and East Division...
wevv.com
JPD: Woman arrested on multiple drug charges and active warrant
A Gibson County woman is now behind bars in Dubois County, Indiana after police say they found multiple drugs in a vehicle. Jasper Police conducted a traffic stop near 13th St. and Dewey St. on Friday around 1:45 in the afternoon. Authorities say the front seat passenger, Mindy Jo Carroll,...
wevv.com
Sheriff: Man facing reckless homicide charge after fatally hitting sister with van in Vanderburgh Co.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says charges will be filed in a deadly vehicle-vs-pedestrian incident that happened on Thursday night. As we reported Thursday, the sheriff's office responded to a neighborhood on Sawmill Drive, where 62-year-old Faith R. Georges was found dead. We just heard from Sheriff Noah Robinson, who...
EPD: Drunk driver crashes into home on Elliot Street
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police department says a suspected drunk driver crashed their car into a building late Thursday night. According to a police report, officers were dispatched to an accident with injuries on the 1400 block of N. Elliot Street. Officers on scene say a car crashed into a light pole and […]
Vanderburgh County man accused of killing sister
Correction: A previous version of this story said the incident was a hit-and-run. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says this incident is being investigated as a reckless homicide. We apologize for this error. VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — More details have been revealed after deputies say a 62-year-old woman was killed in McCutchanville Thursday evening. […]
hot96.com
Victim Shot In His Home Taken To Hospital
A man showed up at an Evansville hospital causing police to be involved. The man at the hospital had two gunshot wounds to his leg. It apparently happened about 9:30 last night on South Grand Avenue near its intersection with Jackson Street. The victim told police a person forced his...
14news.com
Evansville shooting investigation underway after man shot in shed, police say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Police Department say they are investigating after a man told them he was shot twice. They say that happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Harriet Street. Officers say when they arrived, they found the victim limping near Berry...
wevv.com
Fentanyl, two pounds of marijuana found in Newburgh area home, sheriff's office says
Two people are facing fentanyl and marijuana dealing charges after drugs were found during the search of a home near Newburgh, Indiana, according to authorities. The Warrick County Sheriff's Office says detectives and deputies served a search warrant at a home on Stacer Road near Newburgh Friday. During that search,...
EPD: Man shot twice on Evansville’s South Grand Avenue
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – On February 1, around 9:30 p.m., the Evansville Police Department (EPD) was called to a local hospital about a male who had two gunshot wounds to his leg. EPD says arriving officers were able to speak with the victim who told them that he was at his residence on South Grand […]
wevv.com
Man accused of eating bag of meth while running from traffic stop in Knox County
A Vincennes, Indiana man is behind bars at the Knox County Jail after police say he ate a bag of meth while running from a traffic stop on Friday morning. The Indiana State Police says troopers were pulling over a driver early Friday around 2 a.m. for a violation, when a man in the passenger seat got out and started running.
wevv.com
EPD: Trio linked to fraud scheme arrested in Evansville
3 suspects a part of a fraud scheme were arrested and found with $17,000 worth of gift cards, cash and other stolen items. Trio with possible crime group ties arrested in Evansville with $17K in gift cards, police say. A trio with possible ties to a transnational crime group known...
wevv.com
Attempted murder investigation underway after Evansville shooting
Police say they started investigating an attempted murder in Evansville early Tuesday morning. According to Evansville Police Department records, officers responded to an area of Read Street near West Illinois Street around 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday to investigate some suspicious circumstances. EPD said that officers were told that someone was bleeding from their head and asking for someone to call 911.
wevv.com
EPD: Two charged with neglect and drug dealing after meth found in apartment where infant was living
Two people were arrested on drug dealing and neglect charges in Evansville after police say they found drugs at a home where a young child was living. The Evansville Police Department says detectives got a tip in January about 32-year-old Antonio Woods dealing different drugs including counterfeit pills, meth, and cocaine.
104.1 WIKY
Pedestrian Hit On Evansville’s Northside Has Died
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a pedestrian had been hit by a van. This happened just after 6:00 Thursday night at the intersection of Petersburg and east Boonville New Harmony Road. The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died. A further investigation...
Arrest made after apartment building burns a second time
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An arrest has been made after an Evansville apartment building goes up in flames for the second time in just 9 days. The second fire occurred in the 900 block of West Illinois Street just after 4:40am on February 1. Evansville Police arrested 22 year old Jordan Cleary on charges of […]
Pounds of pot seized in Warrick County drug bust
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A Newburgh man and woman are accused of drug dealing after deputies say they found the pair with pounds of pot. Earlier Friday, a search warrant was carried out at a home along the 5500 block of Stacer Road, according to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office. During the search, deputies […]
