Evansville, IN

Northside Man Arrested after Killing Sister with Vehicle

The Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on charges of Reckless Homicide after investigating a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. On Thursday, February 02, 2023 at 6:10 PM, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 11650 Sawmill Drive for a medical assist. Upon arrival, the Scott Township Fire Department located a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

JPD: Woman arrested on multiple drug charges and active warrant

A Gibson County woman is now behind bars in Dubois County, Indiana after police say they found multiple drugs in a vehicle. Jasper Police conducted a traffic stop near 13th St. and Dewey St. on Friday around 1:45 in the afternoon. Authorities say the front seat passenger, Mindy Jo Carroll,...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Drunk driver crashes into home on Elliot Street

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police department says a suspected drunk driver crashed their car into a building late Thursday night. According to a police report, officers were dispatched to an accident with injuries on the 1400 block of N. Elliot Street. Officers on scene say a car crashed into a light pole and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Vanderburgh County man accused of killing sister

Correction: A previous version of this story said the incident was a hit-and-run. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says this incident is being investigated as a reckless homicide. We apologize for this error. VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — More details have been revealed after deputies say a 62-year-old woman was killed in McCutchanville Thursday evening. […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
hot96.com

Victim Shot In His Home Taken To Hospital

A man showed up at an Evansville hospital causing police to be involved. The man at the hospital had two gunshot wounds to his leg. It apparently happened about 9:30 last night on South Grand Avenue near its intersection with Jackson Street. The victim told police a person forced his...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Man shot twice on Evansville’s South Grand Avenue

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – On February 1, around 9:30 p.m., the Evansville Police Department (EPD) was called to a local hospital about a male who had two gunshot wounds to his leg. EPD says arriving officers were able to speak with the victim who told them that he was at his residence on South Grand […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

EPD: Trio linked to fraud scheme arrested in Evansville

3 suspects a part of a fraud scheme were arrested and found with $17,000 worth of gift cards, cash and other stolen items. Trio with possible crime group ties arrested in Evansville with $17K in gift cards, police say. A trio with possible ties to a transnational crime group known...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Attempted murder investigation underway after Evansville shooting

Police say they started investigating an attempted murder in Evansville early Tuesday morning. According to Evansville Police Department records, officers responded to an area of Read Street near West Illinois Street around 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday to investigate some suspicious circumstances. EPD said that officers were told that someone was bleeding from their head and asking for someone to call 911.
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Pedestrian Hit On Evansville’s Northside Has Died

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a pedestrian had been hit by a van. This happened just after 6:00 Thursday night at the intersection of Petersburg and east Boonville New Harmony Road. The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died. A further investigation...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Arrest made after apartment building burns a second time

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An arrest has been made after an Evansville apartment building goes up in flames for the second time in just 9 days. The second fire occurred in the 900 block of West Illinois Street just after 4:40am on February 1. Evansville Police arrested 22 year old Jordan Cleary on charges of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Pounds of pot seized in Warrick County drug bust

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A Newburgh man and woman are accused of drug dealing after deputies say they found the pair with pounds of pot. Earlier Friday, a search warrant was carried out at a home along the 5500 block of Stacer Road, according to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office. During the search, deputies […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN

