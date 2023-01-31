Read full article on original website
Related
Houston Chronicle
Detainee's death adds to scrutiny of South Carolina jail
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A detainee's body was found dead about 18 hours after five men beat him in a South Carolina jail where the sheriff said many cell doors don't lock — the latest troubling incident in a detention center described as a “death trap” by the lawyer for a different man found dead last year with fresh rat bites on his body.
Houston Chronicle
New Md. governor pledges to help Baltimore reduce violence
BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, who took office last month, has pledged to work closely with Baltimore leaders to reduce gun violence by addressing the complex social forces underlying the city’s longstanding struggle to improve public safety. His approach comes in stark contrast to his predecessor,...
Houston Chronicle
Texas Legislature gears up to tackle long-standing and fresh issues in public education. Here’s what you need to know.
With the legislative session now underway, lawmakers will once again have the chance to tackle issues that have plagued Texas’ public schools since the COVID-19 pandemic hit three years ago, like school funding and teacher shortages. And they have a historic $32.7 billion surplus to work with. Both the...
Houston Chronicle
More than 300,000 Texans without power as ice storm wallops grid
More than 347,000 Texans are without power Wednesday afternoon, according to the website Poweroutage.us, as ice from the winter storm continues to take down power lines across North and Central Texas. Poweroutage.us shows that two utility providers, Austin Energy and Oncor, account for around 270,000 outages alone. Austin Energy is...
Comments / 0