Dense fog clouded commutes in Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Will it return Wednesday?

Mike Kinnard, of Palm Harbor, deploys a pair of rigs while pursuing his quarry — blacktip sharks and spotted sea bass — off the shallows of the Dunedin Causeway on Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023, where a dense fog advisory remained in place through 10 a.m., blanketing Pinellas, Polk, and portions of Hernando, Pasco, Hillsborough and Manatee counties as a ridge of high pressure continues to dominate weather conditions over Florida, keeping multiple upper-level disturbances from sliding into the area through most of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Ruskin. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

A dense layer of fog clouded roads and caused low visibility during the morning commute hours in Tampa Bay on Tuesday. The National Weather Service expects similar conditions on Wednesday, too.

Rodney Wynn, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Tampa Bay office, said a dense fog advisory lasted until 10 a.m. Tuesday as the fog hung over the Tampa Bay area . He said the fog burned off before the afternoon as temperatures increased.

The National Weather Service recorded visibility around a quarter of a mile Tuesday morning, Wynn said. He said that compares to normal visibility of about 7 to 10 miles.

Wynn said foggy conditions are expected to return Tuesday night and last into Wednesday morning. Much of Florida’s Gulf Coast will be under another fog advisory beginning Tuesday night and lasting until 11 a.m. Wednesday.

With the fog likely to also impact Wednesday’s morning commute, Wynn advised drivers to go a little slower, keep more space between their vehicle and the one in front of them and use low beams, not high beams.