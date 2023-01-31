Dense fog clouded commutes in Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Will it return Wednesday?
A dense layer of fog clouded roads and caused low visibility during the morning commute hours in Tampa Bay on Tuesday. The National Weather Service expects similar conditions on Wednesday, too.
Rodney Wynn, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Tampa Bay office, said a dense fog advisory lasted until 10 a.m. Tuesday as the fog hung over the Tampa Bay area . He said the fog burned off before the afternoon as temperatures increased.
The National Weather Service recorded visibility around a quarter of a mile Tuesday morning, Wynn said. He said that compares to normal visibility of about 7 to 10 miles.
Wynn said foggy conditions are expected to return Tuesday night and last into Wednesday morning. Much of Florida’s Gulf Coast will be under another fog advisory beginning Tuesday night and lasting until 11 a.m. Wednesday.
With the fog likely to also impact Wednesday’s morning commute, Wynn advised drivers to go a little slower, keep more space between their vehicle and the one in front of them and use low beams, not high beams.
