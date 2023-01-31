Nonprofit inspires young girls to 'find limitless potential' through running

Running is in their name, but it's far from their only focus.

Girls on the Run is a nationwide nonprofit that uses the sport as a vehicle to teach young girls, usually in 3rd-8th grade, how to feel confident in their own skin, find self-value and lift each other up.

“Our program is really here to inspire girls to be healthy — mentally, emotionally, socially and physically," said Lisa Hegenbart, Executive Director of Girls on the Run West Michigan. "They have the opportunity to run each lesson, but that's really not the complete focus of our program."

There are more than 100 participating schools in West Michigan, and the organization is always looking to expand.

Since the program is built around personal growth, there is a goal at the end. After a 10-week training period, it culminates with a 5K run.

Heidi Roberts, the non-profit's Senior Program Manager, said, "It's about showing them (that) you can set a goal. We're gonna work with you toward that goal. Then you'll have the satisfaction and the self-esteem that comes with completing that goal."

There are three 5Ks planned in West Michigan this year: May 13 in Muskegon, May 20 in Kent County and June 3 in Ottawa County.

The registration window is still open for participants, and they are always looking for volunteers to either be coaches or help out on race day. Below is a list of their coaching needs:

Girls on the Run

Roberts said the experience can be just as rewarding for the volunteers as it is for the young runners. Either way, the message is simple.

"We like to say, 'We help girls find their limitless potential.' So, I feel like for us, if we can help girls unlock that limitless potential, you can do anything that you set your mind to — if that's completing a 5k, if that's shooting for some career in the future that someone's telling you is not achievable. We want to show these girls that it is, and they get a little glimpse of that in our program. “

