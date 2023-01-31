The Adams administration is opening another mega-migrant shelter — this one with sweeping views of the Statue of Liberty and New York Harbor — for up to 1,000 adult single males, the mayor said Saturday. The fifth Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center will open inside the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook sometime next week, as early as Wednesday, one city source told The Post. Privacy partitions will be installed to separate the temporary residences at the fully enclosed site. “Our city is at its breaking point,” Mayor Adams said in a statement about the cruise terminal plan. Most of the temporary occupants would...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO