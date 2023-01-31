Read full article on original website
Related
Victoria Gotti’s Long Island Mansion Goes to the Bank
Victoria Gotti’s abandoned 7,000-square-foot columned mansion has a new owner: the bank, Page Six reports. Real estate records show JP Morgan Chase National Bank paid $2.65 million for the spread in Westbury, Long Island, in an auction last year after it was subject to foreclosure. The opulent home was featured prominently on the reality show Growing Up Gotti, but the family moved out after the feds raided, reportedly as part of a tax investigation, in 2016. Victoria Gotti, the daughter of “Teflon Don” John Gotti, had no immediate comment.Read it at Page Six
New York City Mayor Wants To Send Migrants To Upstate New York
If New York City's Mayor gets his way the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York will soon see an influx of migrants. New York City Mayor Eric Adams wants to send migrants arriving in New York City to Upstate New York. New York City Mayor Wants To Send Migrants To...
NJ Democrat joins NY Republicans in congressional effort to sink NYC's congestion pricing
Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) won't be smiling if New York launches its planned congestion pricing program. New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer has repeatedly criticized the program, which would toll drivers who enter Manhattan south of 60th Street. [ more › ]
Extra Extra: The Long Island Democrat who lost to George Santos is pressing the flesh all over the North Shore
Because Robert Zimmerman is acting like the race for that seat is still on, here are your end-of-day links: A ton of people bought $10 million houses in Brooklyn last year, Ice Spice moved to New Jersey, Australia's endangered and horny marsupial and more. [ more › ]
‘Disgraceful’: Biden avoids migrant crisis during Hudson River Tunnel visit in NYC
So close … and yet so far away. President Biden ignored the Big Apple’s spiraling, $2 billion migrant crisis during a Tuesday afternoon visit to tout $292 million in federal spending on a new rail tunnel. Biden toured the Manhattan side of the Hudson River Tunnel project in Chelsea, just a mile or so south of ongoing migrant protests outside the Watson Hotel in Hell’s Kitchen. But his itinerary, which also includes attending a fundraising reception for the Democratic National Committee in Manhattan, doesn’t list a stop at the three-star hotel, where about 50 migrants were huddled under blankets on the sidewalk Tuesday morning. The single males — spurred on by outside...
Eric Adams to house NYC migrants inside Brooklyn Cruise Terminal
The Adams administration is opening another mega-migrant shelter — this one with sweeping views of the Statue of Liberty and New York Harbor — for up to 1,000 adult single males, the mayor said Saturday. The fifth Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center will open inside the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook sometime next week, as early as Wednesday, one city source told The Post. Privacy partitions will be installed to separate the temporary residences at the fully enclosed site. “Our city is at its breaking point,” Mayor Adams said in a statement about the cruise terminal plan. Most of the temporary occupants would...
ABC News
Hochul's $227B budget helps NYC transit, migrant response
ALBANY, N.Y. -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed dramatic spending to help New York City handle a wave of international migrants and to stabilize its reeling public transit system with her $227 billion state budget Wednesday, even as she warned of tougher economic times ahead. The wide-ranging spending plan...
Alexander Almaraz spent $2.5M for Hurricane Sandy on lavish buys, feds say
This fraudster failed to weather the storm. A Long Island contractor who allegedly pocketed $2.5 million from Hurricane Sandy victims and used the money to fund his own personal expenses — including the purchase of a Lamborghini, Porsche and Jaguar — was charged in a 20-count indictment Thursday. Alexander Almaraz, 55, who owns Design Concepts Group LLC in Freeport, was arraigned in a federal court on charges of wire fraud conspiracy, wire fraud and attempted wire fraud. Prosecutors said that Almaraz took advantage of at least 20 clients after Superstorm Sandy struck the New York metropolitan area in October 2012. “In the...
President Joe Biden Announced a $292 Million Grant For The Hudson River Tunnel Also Known As The Gateway Project
The federal government will provide a $292 million grant for the Hudson River Tunnel, often known as the Gateway Project. At a ceremony held at the West Side Rail Yard in Manhattan to announce the funding, President Joe Biden was accompanied by Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.
Desperate NYC parents bribing summer camps amid record demand: ‘We just freaked out’
Last July, Manhattan mom Stacy was devastated to receive a rejection letter from the Poconos summer camp her 8-year-old daughter couldn’t wait to attend — in 2023. Due to “unexpected and unprecedented” demand, her child would not be granted a bunk at sought-after Tyler Hill, the camp said. Even with a year to spare, the family hadn’t applied soon enough. Stressed-out Stacy, who requested The Post use a pseudonym to spare her further embarrassment, began texting up a storm, leaning on every mom she knew, eventually obtaining the number of a higher-up at Camp Playland in New Canaan, Connecticut. “I called...
Comments / 0