‘Two Bros and a Rose’ podcast host recaps week 2 of ‘The Bachelor’
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – With the new season of “The Bachelor” underway, “Two Bros and a Rose” podcast host Brandon Smith joined Everyday Northwest to breakdown Monday night’s episode.Wind chill temperatures explained after coldest morning of the year in Portland
Watch the video above for a Bachelor recap.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.
Comments / 0