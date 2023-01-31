ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Keeping Your Home Safe From Extreme Cold Weather This Weekend: Tips to Remember

Winter storms in the United States unleashed heavy snow and freezing rain in the Northeast, Midwest, South and parts of the U.S. The said storms unloaded colder temperatures, making it more difficult for Americans at home and traveling this week. The challenging weather conditions in the U.S. raised concerns over...
Are the Icicles On Your House Brown? Here’s Why You Should Worry.

Home ownership is so awesome... Ugh. I definitely love owning my own home, but there are always times where I wish any given home improvement project was someone else's problem. Septic bills, electric bills, fallen trees, whatever... There's always something that needs to be done. Sure, sometimes the projects can be fun, like installing new flooring or something. But most of it just makes me cringe with financial fear.
HAMPDEN, ME
WEATHER ALERT WEEKEND: Cold and windy with sub-zero wind chill - Kris

We are tracking an arctic front that will bring cold and windy weather for the weekend, including wind chill readings below zero. The difference between the temperatures on Friday (mid-40s!) and the temperatures on Saturday might come as quite a shock. Arctic air will be seeping in throughout the day Saturday, and gusty winds will take the wind chill readings into the teens in the morning, the single digits by the late afternoon, and down below zero by Saturday evening. On the bright side, it's going to be a sunny day! There is a slight chance of some very light snow early in the morning, and then we will clear off for sunny, but very cold weekend.
A round of light snow heading our way on Saturday

Staying chilly through the weekend with another system on the way. Cloud cover will remain stubborn through the night but winds should start to let up later this evening. Temperatures will drop below freezing into the lower 20s. Clouds should start to break apart by the morning. Highs for the...
First Alert Weather: Temperatures start to plunge

Forecast: Rain/snow showers push S&E after the AM commute and exit early this afternoon. It will be a much colder day with highs only in the 30s. Tonight will be even colder with a few flurries and snow showers around overnight. Wind chills will fall into the 20s and teens by daybreak. As for tomorrow, expect clearing skies with highs only in the 30s again.Looking Ahead: Thursday (Groundhog Day) will be mostly to partly sunny and a touch milder with highs around 40. On Friday, arctic air pushes in with temperatures likely falling through the day... feels like the teens and single digits. Temperatures bottom out this weekend with widespread sub-zero wind chills by Saturday morning.
First Alert Forecast: Colder weather arrives Tuesday

BALTIMORE - The mild temperatures of late will be leaving for a few days as a cold front brings falling temperatures to the area on Tuesday. Overnight, we will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 30s. Highs on Tuesday will mainly be in the 30s to near 40 under mostly cloudy skies. A very weak upper level disturbance will move through the region during the day bringing the chance for a light wintry mix to the area. Temperatures will be above freezing and travel issues are not expected. Any accumulations that occur will be very light. Another disturbance will swing through the area...
How To Tell If What You Have Is Frostnip, Or Worse, Frostbite!

Forecasters expect sub-zero temps for much of this coming weekend, with even lower temps expected when you factor in the wind chill, With these kinds of temps, it can take very little time for exposed skin to develop frostnip or worse frostbite. Frostnip is treatable, but if the cold sets...
MAINE STATE
First Alert Forecast: Arctic air arrives Friday

BALTIMORE -- Temperatures will be chilly across the area to close out the week as an arctic cold front sweeps through the area early Friday.  Winds will increase out of the northwest and gusts will be over 30 miles per hour in the wake of the front through Friday afternoon. Highs will reach the low 30s Friday with wind chills in the teens. Wind chills will dip into the single digits by Saturday morning. An *ALERT DAY* has been issued for Friday and Saturday, mainly from Friday night through Saturday morning due to the dangerously cold wind chills expected. High temperatures will recover to the low 30s and the winds will not be a factor by then. Warmer weather will return on Sunday. Expect high temperatures to be nearly 20 degrees warmer Sunday afternoon into the upper 40s and lower 50s.Next week will see a return to above-average temperatures with highs will be in the 50s Monday through Wednesday. There will be sunny skies on Monday and increasing clouds on Tuesday. The next chance for rain will arrive Wednesday, then again Friday to close out the week.Temperatures for the entire week will remain in the 50s with lows in the 40s. 
The Average Temperature in Maine Homes is Kind of Ridiculous

Winter can be an insufferable beast for many of us. It's an annoyance you put up with to enjoy the other three fantastic seasons Maine has to offer. Others fully embrace the winter, unafraid of the cold, snow, and ice. Who loves winter and who hates it can often to be figured out simply by how warm you choose to keep your house during the wintry season. Redditor bdana666 asked Mainers how cold they keep their house in the winter, and the answers were quite astounding.
MAINE STATE
New England braces for ‘generational’ cold blast

New England is bracing for “generational” cold weather over the weekend as an intense Arctic front is expected to bring “bitter wind chills” to the region through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). “This is an epic, generational Arctic outbreak,” a branch of the NWS in Caribou, Maine, said, according to CNN. “The air…
OKLAHOMA STATE
