Keeping Your Home Safe From Extreme Cold Weather This Weekend: Tips to Remember
Winter storms in the United States unleashed heavy snow and freezing rain in the Northeast, Midwest, South and parts of the U.S. The said storms unloaded colder temperatures, making it more difficult for Americans at home and traveling this week. The challenging weather conditions in the U.S. raised concerns over...
Are the Icicles On Your House Brown? Here’s Why You Should Worry.
Home ownership is so awesome... Ugh. I definitely love owning my own home, but there are always times where I wish any given home improvement project was someone else's problem. Septic bills, electric bills, fallen trees, whatever... There's always something that needs to be done. Sure, sometimes the projects can be fun, like installing new flooring or something. But most of it just makes me cringe with financial fear.
WEATHER ALERT WEEKEND: Cold and windy with sub-zero wind chill - Kris
We are tracking an arctic front that will bring cold and windy weather for the weekend, including wind chill readings below zero. The difference between the temperatures on Friday (mid-40s!) and the temperatures on Saturday might come as quite a shock. Arctic air will be seeping in throughout the day Saturday, and gusty winds will take the wind chill readings into the teens in the morning, the single digits by the late afternoon, and down below zero by Saturday evening. On the bright side, it's going to be a sunny day! There is a slight chance of some very light snow early in the morning, and then we will clear off for sunny, but very cold weekend.
Arctic weather brings Northeast extremely cold temperatures
An arctic cold front is ushering in some of the lowest temperatures in years across the Northeast, with wind chills expected to fall to the minus-50-degree range in Maine.
Should you leave windshield wipers up in snow, ice?
When you have to leave your vehicle outside in the elements during winter, you’re likely looking for ways to keep it as ready to go as possible.
A round of light snow heading our way on Saturday
Staying chilly through the weekend with another system on the way. Cloud cover will remain stubborn through the night but winds should start to let up later this evening. Temperatures will drop below freezing into the lower 20s. Clouds should start to break apart by the morning. Highs for the...
First Alert Weather: Temperatures start to plunge
Forecast: Rain/snow showers push S&E after the AM commute and exit early this afternoon. It will be a much colder day with highs only in the 30s. Tonight will be even colder with a few flurries and snow showers around overnight. Wind chills will fall into the 20s and teens by daybreak. As for tomorrow, expect clearing skies with highs only in the 30s again.Looking Ahead: Thursday (Groundhog Day) will be mostly to partly sunny and a touch milder with highs around 40. On Friday, arctic air pushes in with temperatures likely falling through the day... feels like the teens and single digits. Temperatures bottom out this weekend with widespread sub-zero wind chills by Saturday morning.
First Alert Forecast: Colder weather arrives Tuesday
BALTIMORE - The mild temperatures of late will be leaving for a few days as a cold front brings falling temperatures to the area on Tuesday. Overnight, we will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 30s. Highs on Tuesday will mainly be in the 30s to near 40 under mostly cloudy skies. A very weak upper level disturbance will move through the region during the day bringing the chance for a light wintry mix to the area. Temperatures will be above freezing and travel issues are not expected. Any accumulations that occur will be very light. Another disturbance will swing through the area...
How To Tell If What You Have Is Frostnip, Or Worse, Frostbite!
Forecasters expect sub-zero temps for much of this coming weekend, with even lower temps expected when you factor in the wind chill, With these kinds of temps, it can take very little time for exposed skin to develop frostnip or worse frostbite. Frostnip is treatable, but if the cold sets...
First Alert Forecast: Arctic air arrives Friday
BALTIMORE -- Temperatures will be chilly across the area to close out the week as an arctic cold front sweeps through the area early Friday. Winds will increase out of the northwest and gusts will be over 30 miles per hour in the wake of the front through Friday afternoon. Highs will reach the low 30s Friday with wind chills in the teens. Wind chills will dip into the single digits by Saturday morning. An *ALERT DAY* has been issued for Friday and Saturday, mainly from Friday night through Saturday morning due to the dangerously cold wind chills expected. High temperatures will recover to the low 30s and the winds will not be a factor by then. Warmer weather will return on Sunday. Expect high temperatures to be nearly 20 degrees warmer Sunday afternoon into the upper 40s and lower 50s.Next week will see a return to above-average temperatures with highs will be in the 50s Monday through Wednesday. There will be sunny skies on Monday and increasing clouds on Tuesday. The next chance for rain will arrive Wednesday, then again Friday to close out the week.Temperatures for the entire week will remain in the 50s with lows in the 40s.
The Average Temperature in Maine Homes is Kind of Ridiculous
Winter can be an insufferable beast for many of us. It's an annoyance you put up with to enjoy the other three fantastic seasons Maine has to offer. Others fully embrace the winter, unafraid of the cold, snow, and ice. Who loves winter and who hates it can often to be figured out simply by how warm you choose to keep your house during the wintry season. Redditor bdana666 asked Mainers how cold they keep their house in the winter, and the answers were quite astounding.
New Hampshire's Mount Washington is expected to reach wind chills of -100, as cold as it is on Mars
Dangerous wind chills are expected this weekend for much of the Northeast as cold temperatures and gusty winds will create dangerous conditions. In one area that is notorious for its ferocious winds, the wind chill could reach 100 below zero, according to the National Weather Service. Mount Washington, New Hampshire,...
Northeast U.S. Braces for Cold. Maine Could See Wind Chill of Minus 65.
Parts of Maine are expected to be the worst-hit, with wind chills reaching as low as minus 65 degrees, forecasters say.
Weather Forecast: Arctic Blast To Usher In Dipping Temperatures, Wind Chills, Frostbite Risks in Northern Plains and Upper Midwest US
A foreseeable arctic blast could bring wind chills and lowering temperatures to the Northern Plains as well as the Upper Midwest of the US, which could increase the risk of frostbite. The impending arctic blast this weekend could be the biggest winter cooldown for the northern part of the country...
New England braces for ‘generational’ cold blast
New England is bracing for “generational” cold weather over the weekend as an intense Arctic front is expected to bring “bitter wind chills” to the region through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). “This is an epic, generational Arctic outbreak,” a branch of the NWS in Caribou, Maine, said, according to CNN. “The air…
You can get frostbite in minutes in frigid temperatures. Here are the symptoms and how to stay safe.
it will only take a few minutes to get frostbite in certain parts of the US this weekend as dangerously cold temperatures hit New York and New England
Millions in US north-east brace for ‘once-in-a-generation’ Arctic blast
Meteorologists warn frigid weather could bring record-breaking low temperatures to New York, New Jersey and New England
