Local coffee class: Arthur’s Market presents Home Brewing 101

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Arthur’s Market offers a unique twist on a mom-and-pop grocery store. With roots that go back to 1795, the shop is a mainstay in Schenectady. In addition to grocery staples, patrons can enjoy a cafe menu and workshops inside the historical space at 35 North Ferry Street.

On February 25, students can learn how to step up their coffee skills with Arthur’s Home Brewing 101 workshop. Tickets are $35 for the class, which includes a coffee-tasting flight, a scone or coffee cake, a 12oz bag of coffee, and a printed brewing guide.

