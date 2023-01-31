ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — There has been at least five shootings in Escambia County in less than a week. Lavon Brown experienced first hand, the impacts of gun violence. She lost her son, Labar Brown, in 2012. “That was the most devastating time of my life,” said Lavon Brown. Now, she and other parents […]

