biloxinewsevents.com
‘Point in Time’ count of people experiencing homelessness in Gulfport
Members of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Continuum of Care, led by Open Doors Homeless Coalition, were out early this morning conducting their annual ‘point in time’ count of people experiencing homelessness. The point in time is a count of sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness on a single...
wxxv25.com
WOW Care Closet helps women on the Gulf Coast
WOW Care Closet in Gulfport has everything a woman needs when it comes to making a great impression or just have the basic necessities when it comes to clothes. WOW, Women of Wisdom Inc, is an organization that began in 1999. It started as a luncheon that happens once a month to empower, encourage, and energize women along the Gulf Coast.
WLOX
Coast promotes heart health for women during Wear Red Day
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Sometimes you can’t be serious, unless you have a party. And sometimes it takes an event to spread the message. “We do what we do in October, but we need to start doing what we do year-round for heart awareness,” said Pam Taylor, senior patient recruiter for Velocity Clinical Research in Gulfport.
WLOX
Happening Feb. 10: Free expungement clinic for Mississippi Center for Justice
There's now legislation - called the Jumpstarting our Businesses by Supporting Students Act - to allow Pell Grants to be used for job training programs.
WLOX
Gulfport Seabee Base using shipping containers to shield base housing from gunfire
We sit down with State Senator Chris McDaniel, who just announced this week he is running for Lt. Governor against incumbent Delbert Hosemann in the Republican primary. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch talks about "Be the Solution" campaign.
WLOX
Highlighting Black History Month with 100 Men Hall
Here's unedited video captured inside Gulfport City Hall around 3 p.m. Feb. 2 showing protestors enter the building.
WLOX
Pascagoula leaders break ground on Hotel Whiskey development project
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Downtown Pascagoula is growing and adding more to its resume. City leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday to officially start building a $6.8 million development called Hotel Whiskey. “We are doing a significant urban renewal of the entire city and it’s starting in downtown Pascagoula,” said...
WLOX
City leaders aim to reduce number of violent acts by teenagers
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The rate of youthful offenders is a growing concern in South Mississippi. City leaders are aiming to reduce the number of violent acts by teenagers. “It’s so unfortunate, because you have a young person that’s committed a crime, they’re facing more time in jail than they’ve lived on this Earth,” said Crosby Parker.
WLOX
Krewe of Neptune ‘Rules the World’ with 2023 Royalty
Here's unedited video captured inside Gulfport City Hall around 3 p.m. Feb. 2 showing protestors enter the building. There's now legislation - called the Jumpstarting our Businesses by Supporting Students Act - to allow Pell Grants to be used for job training programs.
WLOX
Mural artist paints up Pascagoula
Here's unedited video captured inside Gulfport City Hall around 3 p.m. Feb. 2 showing protestors enter the building.
WLOX
Tim Kellar’s retirement will mean end to 70-year family legacy
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The list of Mississippi candidates may be impressive, but so are the names not on the ballot. Among them is long-time Hancock County Chancery Clerk Tim Kellar. Kellar has been cranking out documents for 28 years. “I always saw that the elected positions, especially...
WLOX
Job-skills training students could get financial help through Pell Grants
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Welding is Ryan Smith’s dream job after serving in the Army. “Just seemed like a really good trade, a lot of potential for growth and to learn as a person,” he said. “And, also, just the economic reasons, of course. It’s a wonderful career field.”
WLOX
Mayor Hewes: ‘Orchestrated’ protest inside City Hall forced employees to barricade themselves in offices
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Protests led to confrontations in downtown Gulfport on Thursday. After months of protests outside Gulfport’s public safety complex without interactions between protesters and police, heated exchanges erupted on 15th Street. “They started making their way into City Hall to the point that our employees started...
WLOX
Moss Point Police announce new initiative to help solve crime
Here's unedited video captured inside Gulfport City Hall around 3 p.m. Feb. 2 showing protestors enter the building.
WLOX
Amtrak making progress in returning to Gulf Coast
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re starting to see real signs of passenger rail service returning to the Coast. Amtrak sings are now up in Downtown Gulfport at the site of the planned train stop, the depot near the Hancock Whitney building. The platforms are also now complete for the...
WLOX
Ingalls Shipyard recruiting high school students across the coast
VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula is recruiting high school students. Vancleave High School juniors and seniors along with their parents were invited to attend Pizza & Possibilities career fair. Students got the opportunity to listen to Ingalls employees about the various jobs they offer. “We thought it...
WLOX
Jackson County presents 2023 State of the County address
Nearly 50 victim were saved last year through the 'Be The Solution' program. The Tindel's donation is the largest single cafeteria donation in the past five years.
thegazebogazette.com
Multiple Police Agencies Work Together to Potentially Solve Kidnapping Crime
On Friday afternoon, February 3, 2023, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrests of: Isaiah McDonald of West Harrison County, Mississippi for accessory after the fact to Kidnapping, Anna Gliddon of Gulfport for hindering prosecution, and Lisa Delena of West Harrison County for Hindering Prosecution. Harrison County Sheriff’s Department...
WLOX
Rouses new Biloxi location expected to increase business with Popp’s Ferry Extension
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Louisiana-based grocer Rouses Market announced plans to open a store in Biloxi. The new location will break ground at the corner of Pass and Popp’s Ferry roads in the old Winn-Dixie location. The intersection is one of the busiest in the city, which is expected to bring dozens of shoppers into the area.
WLOX
Happening Feb. 4: 69th annual Camellia Show
The Tindel's donation is the largest single cafeteria donation in the past five years.
