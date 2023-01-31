Read full article on original website
Gisele Bundchen: I'm Glad Tom Brady Retired, But We Are Never, Ever Getting Back Together!
On Wednesday, the sports world gave a collective shrug in response to one of the least-shocking announcements of all time. Last year around this time, Tom Brady retired from the NFL, then changed his mind and wound up playing a season that reminded the whole world that there are reasons you don’t see more 45-year-old football players.
'He's a Cheater': Rob Parker Says Hall of Fame Should Keep Tom Brady Out
Rob Parker called out Pro Football Hall of Fame voters and demand that they don’t include ‘cheater’ Tom Brady on their ballots.
Tom Brady’s ex, Bridget Moynahan, highlighted in retirement announcement
Tom Brady took a stroll down memory lane on Wednesday after announcing his second NFL retirement, posting a collection of photos taken over the years that included a heartfelt moment with his ex, “Blue Bloods” actress Bridget Moynahan, and their 15-year-old son Jack. In a post shared on his Instagram story, the seven-time Super Bowl champ, 45, can be seen posing beside his eldest child and Moynahan, 51. Brady and Moynahan dated for three years before splitting up in 2006. The quarterback later moved on with supermodel Gisele Bündchen, whom he married in 2009. The couple confirmed their divorce in October after...
Julian Edelman Has Two-Word Answer For Why 2023 Patriots Will Make Playoffs
After failing to qualify for the postseason twice in the last three years, Julian Edelman is confident the New England Patriots will be back in the tournament in 2023. “Billy O’Brien,” Edelman told NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Giles on Tuesday. O’Brien is the Patriots’ new offensive coordinator...
NFL Superstar Refuses To Sign With New England Patriots
Earlier this week, future first-ballot Hall of Fame NFL quarterback Tom Brady announced his official decision to retire from the sport that he had so much success in, “for good” this time.
NFL World Reacts To What Megyn Kelly Said About Tom Brady
On Wednesday afternoon, Megyn Kelly blasted Tom Brady for saying he "wouldn't change a thing" about his playing career. “You wouldn’t change the part at the end where you lost your wife of 13 years because you wouldn’t retire?" she questioned, via the New York Post. "A thing that you decided to do ...
Report: How Gisele Bundchen Really Feels About Tom Brady
Several people sent well wishes to Tom Brady on Tuesday, including his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen. Bundchen had the following response to Brady's retirement announcement: "Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life." According to People, this comment from Bundchen was ...
Tom Brady's Return To The NFL Was 'Far From The Only Issue' In His & Gisele Bündchen's 'Toxic' Marriage: Sources
Tom Brady has officially retired from the NFL — again — but could his marriage with Gisele Bündchen have been saved if he had just stuck to his word the first time around? Unfortunately, the legendary quarterback's career-driven attitude was "far from the only issue" in the former flames' relationship, a source revealed on Wednesday, February 1, hours after Brady announced he was stepping away from the sport "for good.""Gisele likes to keep things positive," the insider explained to a news publication. "She finds negativity to be toxic and she wants no part of it. She wants Tom to thrive....
Retiree Tom Brady’s next move is probably not dating, sources say
Tom Brady has spent the past few months secretly preparing for a whole new life in Miami. The NFL champ, 45, announced his retirement early Wednesday, a year after he declared his first bid at walking away from football. And sources told Page Six that, following his high-profile divorce from Gisele Bündchen, Brady has rented a sprawling apartment — for a reported $70,000 a month — in the exclusive Surfside area, and is hanging out with local pals including David Beckham. The Buccaneers quarterback tweeted an emotional video of himself on the beach, simply saying that this time retirement would be “for good.” Now he...
Buccaneers like 1 QB already on their roster?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need a new quarterback now that Tom Brady has retired. They will have to make a decision about whether they want to get in the market for a veteran (Jimmy Garoppolo, anybody?), or go the rookie route. But there apparently is one player already on the team whom they like. ESPN’s... The post Buccaneers like 1 QB already on their roster? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bill Belichick Shares 'Ultimate' Reaction to Tom Brady Retirement News
The Tom Brady era in the NFL has come to an end as he announced his retirement Wednesday morning. The 45-year-old quarterback played in the league for 23 seasons, and 20 of the years were with the New England Patriots. When Brady made the announcement, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shared his reaction.
Mike Francesa Says Tom Brady Isn’t the GOAT, He’s Just ‘The Guy Who Played the Longest’
On Wednesday, ESPN’s First Take hosted a Mike and the Mad Dog reunion, where legendary sports talk radio host Mike Francesa joined Stephen A. Smith and his longtime co-host, Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, to debate the hottest sports topics of the day. And as fate would have it, the sports fairies sprinkled a little magic on this reunion, and the Tom Brady retirement announcement went live right before the show hit the air. Debating Brady’s GOAT status was a topic befitting a Francesa, “Mad Dog,” and Stephen A. debate show, and as you’d expect, Francesa had a polarizing take on the subject.
Why was Tom Brady so great? Patrick Mahomes gives interesting take
Tom Brady has finally called it quits. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback officially retired, "for good" this time, in a social media video released Wednesday. The decision closes one of the great careers in the history of sports. The 45-year-old quarterback won six Super Bowl titles with the New England...
Josh Allen’s snub by MLB player impacted how he interacts with fans
It sounded like the usual “guy from a small town makes it big” narrative, and you could argue that to be true, but it was more than that. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s Firebaugh, Calif. roots sprouted a time ago, and so did his exposure to professional sports. It was a situation with a former Read more... The post Josh Allen’s snub by MLB player impacted how he interacts with fans appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kraft, Belichick, release statements after Tom Brady's retirement
Exactly one year after his first retirement from the NFL, Tom Brady made it official. He's done for good. Once again, the announcement sparked a number of reactions and tributes across social media. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick joined in congratulating Brady with glowing statements about their longtime quarterback.
Kittle's priceless question to injured Purdy in 49ers' loss
George Kittle always makes sure the vibes are in good shape on the 49ers' sideline. Even in a season-ending 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. As the 49ers struggled through the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field, Kittle walked up to rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, who was nursing an injury on his right throwing elbow, and asked a simple question.
Mark Sanchez Expresses Concern Tom Brady Will Ruin His Career a Second Time
Since his career on the field is over (we think) Tom Brady is heading to TV. For Mark Sanchez, it’s... The post Mark Sanchez Expresses Concern Tom Brady Will Ruin His Career a Second Time appeared first on Outsider.
Patrick Mahomes: It’s not about being the face of the league, it’s doing what you can to win
Since Patrick Mahomes became Kansas City’s starting quarterback in 2018, the worst the team has finished has been a loss in the AFC Championship Game. Mahomes was the 2018 AP MVP and appears headed for his second, which will be handed out at NFL Honors next week. And he was the MVP of Super Bowl LIV, helping the Chiefs win their first title in 50 years.
Tom Brady shares photos from movie shoot with old Patriots teammates
Tom Brady’s new movie, “80 for Brady,” was released this week, with the GOAT himself starring alongside a quartet of Hollywood legends. Brady attended the premiere earlier this week with costars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno and Sally Field, but those weren’t the only stars who made an appearance on the big screen.
Tedy Bruschi tells mind-blowing Tom Brady-Bill Belichick story from Patriots’ 2007 season
Tom Brady and the New England Patriots couldn’t finish off their unbeaten 2007 season in the Super Bowl, though the team may have come closest to falling short in their pursuit of perfection off of the field. During an appearance on ESPN’s morning show Get Up, former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi revealed that head coach Bill Belichick told the team to “move on” from pursuing their unbeaten season in 2007.
