How to fix epidemic of elected officials winding up with classified documents? Editorial Board Roundtable

Last August, the FBI found more than 100 classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort -- some of them on highly sensitive national security matters, including Iranian missiles, Chinese intelligence and the nuclear capabilities of an unidentified nation -- intermingled with about 11,000 unclassified documents. Materials from Mar-a-Lago that had been returned prior to that included another 184 classified documents.
Jim Jordan subpoenas FBI, AG, Education Department in probe of whether they targeted parents protesting school boards

WASHINGTON, D. C. - U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan issued subpoenas this week to obtain FBI, U.S. Attorney General and Education Department documents to probe whether federal agents inappropriately targeted parents who protested at school board meetings. Many of the documents he’s seeking pertain to to a 2021 Attorney General’s memorandum...
