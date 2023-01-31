Read full article on original website
Delphi retirees with gutted pensions seek relief in new Congress; Ohio’s Mike Turner wants to deliver it
WASHINGTON, D. C. - An effort to restore the pensions of Delphi salaried workers that the Pension Benefit Guarantee Corporation cut by as much as 70% during the General Motors bankruptcy passed the U.S. House of Representatives last year but fell short in the U.S. Senate. Dayton Republican Rep. Mike...
How to fix epidemic of elected officials winding up with classified documents? Editorial Board Roundtable
Last August, the FBI found more than 100 classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort -- some of them on highly sensitive national security matters, including Iranian missiles, Chinese intelligence and the nuclear capabilities of an unidentified nation -- intermingled with about 11,000 unclassified documents. Materials from Mar-a-Lago that had been returned prior to that included another 184 classified documents.
House OKs Max Miller’s move to boot Ilhan Omar from Foreign Affairs committee amid charges of bigotry
WASHINGTON, D. C. – The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday removed Minnesota Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee by approving a resolution from Rocky River GOP U.S. Rep. Max Miller after a spirited debate where both sides accused the other of bigotry.
Jim Jordan subpoenas FBI, AG, Education Department in probe of whether they targeted parents protesting school boards
WASHINGTON, D. C. - U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan issued subpoenas this week to obtain FBI, U.S. Attorney General and Education Department documents to probe whether federal agents inappropriately targeted parents who protested at school board meetings. Many of the documents he’s seeking pertain to to a 2021 Attorney General’s memorandum...
Presidents don’t pack their own boxes, so let’s stop the political grandstanding
C’mon. Does anybody really believe that presidents pack their own boxes? This whole thing involving Justice Department investigations and classified documents is stupid. Stop all the media hype and political nonsense. Of course, a president is ultimately responsible because he is the head of the organization, but all that...
