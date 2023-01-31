From stir-frys to stroganoffs, the tasty fungus central to health-conscious cuisine may be cultivated in greener ways. Mention La Rioja in northern Spain and most people will picture majestic sun-drenched vineyards nestled in the hillsides. But, hidden from the sunlight, the region is also home to a very different crop that happens to be at the heart of efforts to make European food production more sustainable.

