Dupage County, IL

DuPage County sheriff, officials come to an agreement on assault weapons ban

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff
 4 days ago

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- DuPage County officials and the county’s sheriff have come to an understanding about the state’s new assault weapons ban.

Because of that understanding, DuPage County Board Chair Deborah Conroy said she sees no reason right now to bring up a censure resolution against Sheriff James Mendrick.

Mendrick had been among a number of county sheriffs statewide who have said they would not enforce the state’s assault weapons ban and have deputies go door-to-door looking for illegal weapons.

Conroy, Mendrick and DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement that in a conversation they had on the matter, it was determined the new law does not call for police to go door-to-door looking for assault weapons.

Mendrick now said he will enforce all state and local laws.

