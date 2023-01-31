ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charli D’Amelio Heats Up ‘CBS Mornings’ in Red-Hot Dress & Knee-High Boots

By Joce Blake
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZiyLF_0kXlD9dE00

Charli D’Amelio made a fiery arrival in New York City before visiting “CBS Mornings” today.

The social media star and content creator is set to co-host Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards on March 4 at 7 pm EST. She’ll be joined by “CBS Mornings’” own Nate Burleson. During her sit down, she shared what she’s looking forward to co-hosting the awards and how it feels to be nominated.

The model dressed up in a red hot swing dress featuring high-quality crepe chiffon fabrication and a sweetheart neckline, complete with a full-skirted style and gold medallion buttons down the bodice.

On her feet, she tapped into the ever-popular black leather knee-high boots. The luxurious shaft rose up below her knees and hoisted the look by at least three inches. Knee-high boots are on the list of must-have boot silhouettes this season. From Ciara to Cardi B to Gwen Stefani, celebrities are leaning into the leather twists on the trend, including edgy lace-up styles.

When it comes to D’Amelio’s shoe style, it ranges from sleek to sporty, with most of her styles remaining versatile in their neutral colors and silhouettes. Converse sneakers are the influencer’s go-to style for an array of occasions. She’s also been spotted in Stuart Weitzman , Steve Madden, Prada platforms, Crocs x Kurt Geiger clogs, AGL lace-up boots and Converse sneakers. The creator has been deemed an upcoming star in the fashion world, serving as a campaign star for Louis Vuitton.

PHOTOS: Charli D’Amelio’s Bold Style Through the Years

Related
Footwear News

Tia Mowry Flatters Her Feet in Clear PVC Pumps With Highlighter Yellow Dress for Night Out

Tia Mowry was photographed while having herself a night out in Los Angeles yesterday. Sporting a pop of color, Mowry’s going-out ensemble centered around a classic maxi dress. The sleek highlighter-yellow garment featured a squared-off neckline, a leg climbing side slit and a tailored bodycon fit. The “Sister, Sister” star wore all-gold accessories which included large hoop earrings, chain bracelets and a plethora of rings among other items. As for her hair, Mowry’s hair was worn down in lengthy braids that cascaded down her back. The cookbook author upped the drama in her outfit, stepping into pointed-toe pumps made of a clear PVC...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Miley Cyrus Models Cutouts & Slingback Heels for Her New Self-Tanning Brand Dolce Glow

Miley Cyrus isn’t just buying herself flowers this season — she’s also buying herself a tanner. And quite a bit of it, too, thanks to her first-ever brand investment with Isabel Vita’s self-tanning brand Dolce Glow, according to WWD’s Beauty Inc. To announce her Dolce Glow investment this week, Cyrus shared a photo of herself lounging by a pool on Instagram. The imagery featured the star in a black halter-neck bodysuit with side cutouts, similar to the Alaïa number seen on the cover of her upcoming album, “Endless Summer Vacation.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) For...
Footwear News

Emily Ratajkowski Debuts Wavy Banged Bob With Fuzzy Coat & Sharp Boots at Marc Jacobs Runway Show

Emily Ratajkowski revealed her latest hair transformation at the Marc Jacobs spring 2023 runway show in New York City last night. The supermodel and activist showed off her new bob and bangs at the high fashion affair. Ratajkowski’s new hairdo made its debut in a darker shade and was styled in tousled curls. The “Gone Girl” star’s hairstyle was complemented with a brown zip-up jacket that featured shaggy accents on the sleeves, a fuzzy gray collar and an elastic waistband. Ratajkowski paired her coat with a camel-colored sheer top and brown high-waist trousers. To place more emphasis on her look, Ratajkowski opted...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Brings Grunge Style to Stella McCartney X Adidas Party With Distressed Sweater & Gold Platforms

Paris Jackson brought grunge style to the Stella McCartney X Adidas party at Henson Recording Studio in Los Angeles on Thursday. The “American Horror Stories” actress wore a distressed white Stella McCartney sweater that featured red lining around the slit cuffs and neckline. In a faulty display, the knit piece spelled out “Change The History.” The sweater is from the designer’s spring 2023 collection. She paired the graphic top with black high-waisted pants that had a contrasting white lining. Jackson accessorized with a pendant necklace and an assortment of gold earrings, bracelets, and rings. She added a black leather handbag that featured...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Kristin Cavallari Gets Sleek in Black Turtleneck Dress & Knee-High Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kristin Cavallari donned an all-black ensemble yesterday, sharing the outfit through a mirror selfie posted on her Instagram Story. Cavallari’s look was comprised of a simple black long-sleeve turtleneck dress which she wore with shiny all-gold jewelry, most likely from her own brand Uncommon James, which included a plethora of rings and a large watch. The former “Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County” star toted a black and white houndstooth printed mini bag with gold hardware that matched her jewelry. As...
Footwear News

Susan Lucci Launches Heart Necklace Jewelry on ‘Today’ Show With Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush

Susan Lucci appeared on the “Today With Hoda & Jenna” show in order to promote her jewelry line this morning. She spoke about the importance of heart health and the passing of her husband and film producer Helmut Huber with hosts Jenna Bush and Hoda Kotb. The collection, created in collaboration with Tiary in support of the American Heart Association, features necklaces that act as a “shining reminder to focus on heart health.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Susan Lucci (official) (@therealsusanlucci) The “All My Children” star wore a sleeveless red midi-length dress with a pleated skirt. In support...
Footwear News

Shania Twain Debuts Platinum Blond Hair in Orange Satin Dress & Buckled Boots at Republic Records’ Pre-Grammys Party

Shania Twain attended a pre-Grammys party with Republic Records artists at Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles on Feb. 1st. Joined by some of the music industry’s top stars, Twain showed out in a bright dress and square-toe boots. The “From This Moment On” songstress was outfitted in an orange satin maxi-length dress with a billowing construction. The garment featured button closures and a belted waistline that created shape and dimension. The singer also debuted her new blond hair during the event, wearing her long straight locks parted in the middle. On her feet, Twain stepped out in white square-toe ankle boots fitted...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Britney Spears Shows Off Her New Tattoo in Sheer Chocolate Crop Top and Hidden Pumps

Britney Spears just paired neutrals with a classic shoe style on Instagram. On Tuesday, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed in two new throwback Instagram photos from the day she received a new tattoo, wearing a light brown plaid miniskirt. Accentuating the preppy piece was a darker brown crop top, featuring a deep rounded neckline and sheer sleeves topped with 3D fabric butterflies. A thin gold pendant necklace simply finished Spears’ ensemble. View this post on Instagram A post shared by River Red (@britneyspears) When it came to footwear, Spears completed her outfit with a set of pumps. Though the set couldn’t be fully seen...
Footwear News

Lizzo’s Wax Figure Wears Her 2020 Versace Grammy Dress & Sandals at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas

Lizzo went to Madame Tussauds to see her very own wax figure, ahead of its arrival at the Las Vegas museum. The figure was inspired by her 2020 Grammy red-carpet look of a white Versace floor-length gown adorned with sparkling detailing, a faux fur shawl and Stuart Weitzman strappy heels. The figure took approximately six months to create by a team of twenty London-based artists. Hundreds of measurements and photographs from every angle were taken during Lizzo’s sitting to capture her exact features including hair color, eye color and skin tone. “Lizzo is an insanely talented and beloved pop culture icon,” said Gabriel...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Footwear News

Bruce Willis’ Daughters Scout and Tallulah Willis Sparkle in Tinsel Dresses and Mesh Thigh-High Sandals at Stella McCartney X Adidas Party

Sister duo Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis, daughters of actor Bruce Willis, attended the Stella McCartney x Adidas party yesterday in Los Angeles. Both parties sparkled in midi dresses with interesting footwear. Scout’s ensemble was comprised of a shimmering silver dress featuring strappy cold-shoulder detailing that transitioned into a cape. She toted a teal suede clutch which she coupled with silver jewelry that sat around her neck and on her arm. Similarly, her sister Tallulah wore a copper tinsel dress in a mock neck style with loads of volume. The garment was layered with curly sparkling strands in copper and yellow tones....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Pops in Yellow Bottega Veneta Puddle Boots for Mercedes Benz Test Drive

Tracee Ellis Ross took a ride in a new white Mercedes Benz EQS and videoed the whole experience, posting it to her Instagram yesterday. The actress modeled her colorful cozy ensemble in the midst of her test-drive moment. Ross’ look was comprised of a bright purple windbreaker set with an oversized hoodie and matching baggy trousers. Underneath “The High Note” star’s hoodie was a teal turtleneck that kept Ross extra cozy throughout her drive. Shielding her eyes, Ross sported large black sunglasses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Tapping Bottega Veneta for footwear, Ross wore...
Footwear News

Jordin Sparks Amps Up Ripped Denim Jeans With Plunging Bodysuit & Strappy Sandals at Ted Reid’s Pre-Grammy Reception Party

Jordin Sparks gave her casual style a chic boost for Ted Reid’s Pre-Grammy reception party. The event was held at an exclusive event in Los Angeles on Feb. 1. The 2023 Grammy Awards will broadcast live on CBS on Sunday, Feb. 5. Sparks was all smiles for the occasion. The “No Air” singer arrived at the affair in a padded leather jacket. Underneath, she wore a long-sleeve black bodysuit. The piece had a deep V-neckline with subtle ruffled details on the chest and a fitted bodice. She teamed the top with ripped light-wash denim jeans that had slits on the knee...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Teyana Taylor Amps Up Baggy Cargo Pants With Platform Crocs & Checkered Blazer at Pre-Grammy Celebration

Teyana Taylor gave her edgy style a slick boost at the Tribute To The Nominees: Pre-Grammy celebration in Los Angeles on Feb. 1. The 2023 Grammy Awards will kick off its annual celebration on Sunday, Feb. 5. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Trevor Noah and will feature performances from Mary J. Blige, Lizzo, Kim Petras, Bad Bunny and Sam Smith. While arriving at The Globe Theatre, Taylor appeared on the black carpet in a long, brown blazer jacket. The ankle-length coat had boxy shoulder pads, wide lapels, a checkered print pattern towards the bottom and red graphic lettering on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Salma Hayek Reaches Sky-High Heights in 5-Inch Heels & Lime Green Dress on ‘Good Morning America’ With Channing Tatum

Salma Hayek gave an interview to “Good Morning America” alongside her “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” co-star Channing Tatum. Hayek shared a clip to her Instagram yesterday of her experience on-set sitting beside Tatum in a green dress and sky-high heels. Hayek’s look was comprised of a maxi-length dress with a plunging neckline and lace trim. The dress was a lime green speckled with white dots and lines. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) The Mexican American star wore silver necklaces layered atop one another for a maximalist effect. Hayek wore her hair parted down the...
Footwear News

Latto Gets Daring in Plunging Sheer Minidress & Metallic Sandals at Spotify’s Best New Artist Party

Latto bloomed as she attended Spotify’s 2023 Best New Artist party at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif., on Thursday. The star-studded event gathered artists of all genres to watch the newly Grammy-nominated singers take the stage. This is the first year that the singer has been nominated for a Grammy. The “Big Energy” singer wore a white plunging minidress which had a sheer skirt with asymmetrical hemming. The cowl neck gown featured a mixed pattern that encompassed a floral and polka dot design with pink, black and turquoise tones. Latto opted for gold accessories with a pair of hoops...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Footwear News

Ciara Delivers Dramatic Glamour in Hooded Cape Dress & Invisible Heels at Black Music Collective’s Recording Academy Honors Event

You can always count on Ciara to slay a red carpet and she did just that while attending the Recording Academy Honors on Feb. 2. Presented by the Black Music Collective, the annual event was held in celebration of this year’s Grammy Awards. Ciara served edgy glamour at the affair. The “Better Thangs” singer appeared at the Hollywood Palladium in a black velvet gown. The garment featured a loose-fitting hood with a cape that draped delicately over her shoulder. The piece also included a fitted bodice and a pooling train that accentuated around her. To further elevate the moment, the “1, 2...
Footwear News

Tinashe Soars in 6-Inch Heels & Biker Shorts at Stella McCartney x Adidas Party

Tinashe served a sporty look at Stella McCartney X Adidas party yesterday in Los Angeles joined by other celebrities like Noah Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Kate Hudson, Orlando Bloom and many more.  The “2 On” singer who recently starred in the remake of the 90’s cult movie “House Party” wore a gym-ready outfit from Stella McCartney for Adidas’ collection to celebrate the British designer’s celebration.  Tinashe’s look included a pair of mid-thigh biker shorts that feature a white letter pattern finished with two green stripes on the sides and, as all Stella McCartney’s pieces in collaboration with Adidas, are made with recycled materials.  The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Leslie Mann Takes the Plunge in Black Dress & Strappy Heels at Stella McCartney x Adidas Party

Leslie Mann brought a plunging silhouette to her latest soiree. The actress attended the Stella McCartney X Adidas party on Thursday. Other stars also hit the event including Kate Hudson, Sabrina Carpenter, Paris Jackson and Madelyn Cline. Mann wore a black midi dress with thin spaghetti straps for the occasion. The dress also featured a plunging neckline that was covered in a sheer black material. Mann dressed up the look a bit with her footwear. She wore black strappy heels. The thin strap across the toes and the thicker ankle strap were both covered in sparkly silver sequins that popped against the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Halle Berry Feels ‘Freaky’ in Black Textured Turtleneck & Bell Bottoms

Halle Berry was “feeling freaky” in a post made to her Instagram yesterday. The “Catwoman” star stood in a garden, posing for a photo featuring a sleek all-black ensemble. “Feeling freaky on a Friday!” the caption on the post read. Berry’s simple monochrome look was comprised of a slightly sheer turtleneck featuring a sort of prickly texture. The high-neck top was tucked into high-waisted trousers that appeared to be black denim with a bell bottom hemline flared out, hiding her shoes. The funky pants also featured a shiny thick black leather belt. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle...
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker Makes Unexpected Fashion Statement in Sweatpants & Flat Clogs for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2

Sarah Jessica Parker’s latest “And Just Like That…” outfit is a surprising swerve from Carrie Bradshaw’s glamorous wardrobe. While filming the HBO Max drama’s second season on Thursday afternoon in New York City, Parker filmed a scene as Carrie Bradshaw with close friend Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon). For the occasion, her Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago-designed costume featured what appeared to be slim-fitting dark gray sweatpants, tucked into white and red tube socks. Layered with a blue tie-dyed T-shirt and striped blue, pink and white cardigan, Parker’s outfit was cozily topped with a pink plaid coat knotted in a bow at the waist. Parker’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Footwear News

