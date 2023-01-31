ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Aaron Rodgers Addresses 'Conversations' Regarding Potential Trade

By Jason Hall
97.3 KBCO
97.3 KBCO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wFrs0_0kXlD7rm00
Photo: Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers addressed "conversations" regarding a potential trade centered around him during his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday (January 31).

"It sounds like there's already conversations going on that aren't involving me, which is interesting...I'm not a part of those conversations right now," Rodgers said. "When I make up my mind one way or another then you guys and the Packers, not in that order, and everyone else will know at some point."

On Sunday (January 29), league sources told ESPN 's Adam Schefter that the Packers would prefer "to move on from" Rodgers amid reports of a potential offseason trade.

The Packers are also reportedly committed to finding a trade partner and had "their next plan ready to go" should Rodgers request a trade, according to NFL Network 's Tom Pelissero .

Last Tuesday (January 25), Rodgers suggested that the decision on where he plays -- if at all -- next season would ultimately be decided by the Packers during his weekly Pat McAfee Show appearance.

( WARNING: Video below contains language that may be considered unsuitable).

"If they feel like it was in the best interests of the team to move forward, so be it," Rodgers said. "Again, that wouldn't offend me, and it wouldn't make me feel like a victim. I wouldn't have any animosity towards the team. I love the organization, I love the city, I love the region. I'm a minority owner in the [Milwaukee] Bucks; I'm going to be a part of the region long after I'm done playing. I have a lot of love for what's gone on in Green Bay. And I'd love to finish there, I would. I might have finished there. Who knows?"

Rodgers also told McAfee that he'd be willing to rework his contract with the team this offseason. The four-time NFL MVP is due a guaranteed $59.464 million next season as part of a three-year, $150 million extension he signed with Green Bay in March, which carries a salary-cap charge of $31,623,570 in 2023.

On January 23, NBC Sports ' Peter King reported that the Packers will reportedly seek "at least two first-round picks" as compensation for a potential blockbuster trade involving Rodgers in the latest edition of his Football Morning in America column.

King's report came days after Schefter reported that a trade involving Rodgers was "a very real scenario" during the offseason and that the New York Jets would be among teams capable of fulfilling the request.

"As for the compensation due [to] Green Bay, my guess is the Pack would want at least two first-round picks," King wrote. "The Woody Johnson Jets, desperate for a star QB almost since the Broadway Joe [ Namath ] days, would happily pay that freight, I’d guess. But would Rodgers accept a deal to the Jets? We shall see."

Last Thursday (January 26), the Jets hired Nathaniel Hackett Rodgers' former offensive coordinator, for the same position .

Rodgers had publicly praised Hackett after he was hired as the Denver Broncos' head coach last offseason.

"He's a great coach," Rodgers said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show last January. "I love spending time with him. He's a fantastic teacher. He's incredible in front of the room."

Rodgers signed a three-year, $150 million extension with the Packers last offseason amid previous reports of being disgruntled with the franchise. The 39-year-old was coming off back-to-back MVP seasons ahead of the 2022 NFL season, which resulted in Green Bay missing the playoffs after clinching a postseason berth during the previous three consecutive seasons and 11 of the past 13 years.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings Coach Lands Job with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders produced a 6-11 record in Josh McDaniels’ first year as head coach, finished in third place in the AFC West, missed the postseason, and made plans to end the Derek Carr era. It was a busy and underwhelming rookie season for McDaniels in Sin City,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Report: Another Star NFL Quarterback Might Be Traded

Aaron Rodgers isn't the only star NFL quarterback who could get traded this offseason. According to a report from ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson are not close on a contract extension. They're reportedly $100 million apart in discussions. So, Jackson could be traded. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports Chicago

Ex-Bears DC withdraws from Vikings DC job, opts for Denver

Sean Desai, former and longtime Chicago Bears coach, and once defensive coordinator, removed his name from consideration for the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator position; he is focused on the defensive coordinator position with the Denver Broncos, according to reports. And, a former coworker of Desai's, Vic Fangio, recommended Desai to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
atozsports.com

One team is messing with the Vikings’ search for a new DC

The Minnesota Vikings’ quest to find its next defensive coordinator might have encountered a bump in the road. Minnesota is looking to find the right candidate to take over the defense after the team fired Ed Donatell from the position. The Vikings have keyed in on multiple candidates, who are all qualified for the job.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Comeback

Raiders make major coordinator hire

The Las Vegas Raiders hired the son of a former coach the franchise once had to join the coaching staff. Head coach Josh McDaniels hired Scott Turner to be the team’s next offensive coordinator. Turner joins the Raiders from the Washington Commanders, where he spent three seasons in the same position on staff. NFL Network insider Read more... The post Raiders make major coordinator hire appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Broncos Defensive Coordinator Decision

The Denver Broncos are going to have a new defensive coordinator for next season and beyond. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Broncos are allowing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to get out of his contract so he can pursue other opportunities, one of which could be in ...
DENVER, CO
OnlyHomers

Las Vegas Raiders' Offseason Plans Were Already "Ruined"

Teams across the NFL are looking into what they want to do prior to the next season, and many teams are working to figure out who their star quarterbacks will be. A team will a massive glaring hole at the quarterback position seems to be the Las Vegas Raiders, as they are set to lose their own star quarterback, Derek Carr, in the coming weeks either via trade or if they cannot secure a trade, via release following a season end that saw the Raiders bench their former Pro Bowl quarterback with two games remaining in the season.
The Spun

Look: Joe Montana Has Shocking Pick For 49ers Quarterback

The 49ers have a decision on their hands when it comes to the quarterback position next season. But team legend Joe Montana believes the route they should go is the one that's not even on the table. Speaking to Mike Silver on his "OpenMike" podcast, the Hall of Fame QB said he believes the Niners ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton to interview ex-head coach for Broncos’ DC jb

Sean Payton has begun the process of assembling his coaching staff with the Denver Broncos, and there is at least one big name that will receive consideration for a top position. The Broncos have requested permission to interview Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Flores spent this past... The post Sean Payton to interview ex-head coach for Broncos’ DC jb appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Feb. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown. (NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.) 2022 · 4-13-0 HC INTERVIEWS. Lou Anarumo, Bengals defensive coordinator, will have a second interview for Arizona's head...
ARIZONA STATE
97.3 KBCO

97.3 KBCO

Denver, CO
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

World Class Rock Denver/Boulder

 https://kbco.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy