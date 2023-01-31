ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

The Best Places To Get Bubble Tea In East Texas

Bubble Tea is enjoying a boom right now thanks to a recent resurgence in the marketplace according to the Tea & Coffee trade journal. The treat goes by many other names, so you might know it as Boba Tea. Boba is actually a Taiwanese slang word for breasts. These round...
LUFKIN, TX
Up Your Social Game With This Selfie Studio In Nacogdoches, Texas

Selfie studios started popping up all over Texas during the pandemic. People are now regularly paying for time with lights, props, and backgrounds to make their Instagrams pop. Some of the patrons are professional photographers looking for something interesting for their clients’ shoots. Mostly it's just regular people looking for...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
4-DAY SCHOOL WEEK: Is it working for East Texas?

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Across Texas, four-day school weeks have become popular, especially for schools serving rural areas. In fact, more than 40 districts currently go by this new schedule, and 12 of them are right here in East Texas. “Teachers, you know they work from 7:40 to 4:30 on Monday through Thursday, our students are scheduled […]
ATHENS, TX
Update from scene of pedestrian struck by train in Lufkin

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Longview health manager gives tips about how long unrefrigerated food will last during power outage. KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Environmental Health Manager Leisha Kidd-Brooks about how long different types of food will last if there’s no power to the refrigerator.
LUFKIN, TX
BREAKING: Pedestrian Hit By Train in Lufkin, Texas

UPDATE (11 AM):. The pedestrian who was struck appears to have suffered a broken arm but is not believed to be critically injured. He told officers at the hospital that he was walking home from a nearby convenience store and attempted to beat the train to prevent standing in the rain for an unknown amount of time while the train passed.
LUFKIN, TX
Flooding closes several roads in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Many Nacogdoches County roads are closed today due to high rain levels. Nacogdoches and surrounding counties have experienced significant rainfall over the last few days. Abby Scorsonelli, with Nacogdoches County Emergency Management says the county has closed 13 roads so far. “Road and bridge has been...
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
East Texas man arrested for theft after sting operation

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested on Wednesday for theft after a sting operation, said the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Amos Lewis Keil, 36, of Lufkin, was charged with theft of property with previous convictions. This offense is a state-jail felony. The sheriff’s office said Keil was suspected of taking wheels, […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
From 2003: Officials race to region as tragic details unfold

NACOGDOCHES – National and state authorities descended on Nacogdoches County Saturday, investigating hundreds of debris sites believed to be remains of space shuttle Columbia and possibly its crew. Officials were not ready to confirm reports concerning the shuttles crew, but several possible sightings of human remains had been reported...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
Lufkin man accused of shooting son following argument at home Monday

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly shot his son. Police say Jaboskey Garrett, 48, shot his son Monday night. His son is Travoskey Garrett, 30. The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. following a disturbance between the two at their home on Persimmon street.
LUFKIN, TX
Rusk County schools lift lockdown, man in custody

UPDATE: Rusk County schools were placed on lockdown, but this was later lifted Tuesday afternoon. A man was arrested after making a threat to a school, but wasn’t specific about the location, said Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez. Authorities said the sheriff’s office detained the man outside of his job in Rusk County. The sheriff’s […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
Police arrest Jasper teen in connection with recent thefts

Officers with the Jasper Police Department have charged a teen from Jasper High School with theft following an investigation into two recent incidents that were reported to have occurred in the area. Lt. Garrett Foster said the investigation began on January 20th, when basketball players from Vidor, who came to...
JASPER, TX
Lufkin, TX
KICKS 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

