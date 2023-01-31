Read full article on original website
The Best Places To Get Bubble Tea In East Texas
Bubble Tea is enjoying a boom right now thanks to a recent resurgence in the marketplace according to the Tea & Coffee trade journal. The treat goes by many other names, so you might know it as Boba Tea. Boba is actually a Taiwanese slang word for breasts. These round...
Up Your Social Game With This Selfie Studio In Nacogdoches, Texas
Selfie studios started popping up all over Texas during the pandemic. People are now regularly paying for time with lights, props, and backgrounds to make their Instagrams pop. Some of the patrons are professional photographers looking for something interesting for their clients’ shoots. Mostly it's just regular people looking for...
Columbia 20 years later: How Nacogdoches became the center of attention
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — When space shuttle Columbia disintegrated on its descent in 2003, it catapulted the small east Texas city of Nacogdoches into big-time infamy. Thousands of people across Texas witnessed Columbia race across the Texas sky. What started as an awe-inspiring moment quickly turned into a gut-wrenching moment.
12 Things You Absolutely Can’t Donate To Goodwill In Central East Texas
You might be surprised at the number of things that Goodwill gets as donations that have to be thrown away. Even if it is something that they accept like the usual clothing, housewares, and electronics. Goodwill isn't just a place to dump your unwanted items, they fill multiple needs in...
Popular Classic Movies You Need To See Coming To Lufkin, Texas
Lufkin has always had a love affair with movies. When the Pines Theater in downtown Lufkin opened up in the summer of 1925 it was one of the nicest theaters in this part of the state. Back in the 80s and 90s, you could watch movies at the dollar theater...
4-DAY SCHOOL WEEK: Is it working for East Texas?
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Across Texas, four-day school weeks have become popular, especially for schools serving rural areas. In fact, more than 40 districts currently go by this new schedule, and 12 of them are right here in East Texas. “Teachers, you know they work from 7:40 to 4:30 on Monday through Thursday, our students are scheduled […]
KLTV
Update from scene of pedestrian struck by train in Lufkin
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Longview health manager gives tips about how long unrefrigerated food will last during power outage. KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Environmental Health Manager Leisha Kidd-Brooks about how long different types of food will last if there's no power to the refrigerator.
BREAKING: Pedestrian Hit By Train in Lufkin, Texas
UPDATE (11 AM):. The pedestrian who was struck appears to have suffered a broken arm but is not believed to be critically injured. He told officers at the hospital that he was walking home from a nearby convenience store and attempted to beat the train to prevent standing in the rain for an unknown amount of time while the train passed.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Lufkin road closed during water main repairs
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The inside lanes and turn lane of South Timberland Drive in front of Shipley’s Donuts in Lufkin will be shut down for most of Friday while the city works to repair a water main leak. Officials with the city said repairs of the six inch leak will not completely block the […]
SFA selects 10th and shortest-serving president in university history
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — Former Stephen F. Austin President Dr. Scott Gordon stepped down in April 2022. Now 10 months later, the man who has been serving in his place as interim, Dr. Steve Westbrook has accepted the position. “Very honored by that and a little bit surprised because I will be only able to […]
KTRE
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office offers tips for road safety during icy, rainy weather in East Texas
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - With winter weather and more rain hitting East Texas in the coming days, staying safe on roads is important. Capt. Alton Lenderman with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office said there’s a few dangers motorists have to look out for. “Biggest problem we normally...
KLTV
Flooding closes several roads in Nacogdoches County
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Many Nacogdoches County roads are closed today due to high rain levels. Nacogdoches and surrounding counties have experienced significant rainfall over the last few days. Abby Scorsonelli, with Nacogdoches County Emergency Management says the county has closed 13 roads so far. “Road and bridge has been...
East Texas man arrested for theft after sting operation
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested on Wednesday for theft after a sting operation, said the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Amos Lewis Keil, 36, of Lufkin, was charged with theft of property with previous convictions. This offense is a state-jail felony. The sheriff’s office said Keil was suspected of taking wheels, […]
inforney.com
From 2003: Officials race to region as tragic details unfold
NACOGDOCHES – National and state authorities descended on Nacogdoches County Saturday, investigating hundreds of debris sites believed to be remains of space shuttle Columbia and possibly its crew. Officials were not ready to confirm reports concerning the shuttles crew, but several possible sightings of human remains had been reported...
KLTV
Lufkin man accused of shooting son following argument at home Monday
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly shot his son. Police say Jaboskey Garrett, 48, shot his son Monday night. His son is Travoskey Garrett, 30. The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. following a disturbance between the two at their home on Persimmon street.
kjas.com
Feds to try Evadale Little League Coach in April, state poised for their turn
Federal prosecutors are preparing to take a former Evadale Little League baseball coach to trial in April. Meanwhile, Jasper County District Attorney Anne Pickle says the state is ready to go once the feds finish their case. Adam Dale Isaacks, 39, is accused of sexually assaulting multiple young baseball players...
Rusk County schools lift lockdown, man in custody
UPDATE: Rusk County schools were placed on lockdown, but this was later lifted Tuesday afternoon. A man was arrested after making a threat to a school, but wasn’t specific about the location, said Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez. Authorities said the sheriff’s office detained the man outside of his job in Rusk County. The sheriff’s […]
KTRE
Lufkin man who stabbed mother to death in convenience store found not guilty by insanity
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A district judge has found a Lufkin man who stabbed his mother to death in a convenience store not guilty by reason of insanity. Martha Hageon, 48, of Lufkin, died from her wounds in January 2021 at an area hospital. Her son, Alejandro Sanabria, 28, was...
kjas.com
Police arrest Jasper teen in connection with recent thefts
Officers with the Jasper Police Department have charged a teen from Jasper High School with theft following an investigation into two recent incidents that were reported to have occurred in the area. Lt. Garrett Foster said the investigation began on January 20th, when basketball players from Vidor, who came to...
Lufkin man who killed mother, stabbed officer found not guilty by reason of insanity
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin man was not guilty by reason of insanity on Wednesday in the fatal stabbing of his mother and the stabbing of a Lufkin Police officer in 2021. According to Angelina County Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Stroud, the court ruled that Alejandro Sanabria, 27, was insane at the time of […]
