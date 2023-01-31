ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Bluffs, MA

Dianna Carney

Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor New Restaurant Name Revealed

(PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS) The restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor officially has a new name: 71° West. The announcement was made on Instagram after the local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge had revealed on their own social media pages that the name reveal would be made during the evening of Friday, February 3rd.
PLYMOUTH, MA
Turnto10.com

Norton couple races against time to save blind horses from slaughter

NORTON, Mass. (WJAR) — A Norton couple is doing everything possible to save two horses from heading to the slaughterhouse, but they only have until Friday to get it done. Heidi Medas and her husband Bobby own Smokey Chestnut Farm in Norton. It is an animal sanctuary, especially for unwanted horses.
NORTON, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

MVC greenlights Southern Tier

The proposed affordable housing development Southern Tier cleared a significant hurdle Thursday evening after being granted unanimous approval by the Martha’s Vineyard Commission. Slated for 85 Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road in Oak Bluffs, the first phase of the Southern Tier project will consist of 45 to 48 affordable housing units...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
WSBS

$500,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Purchased At Massachusetts Donut Shop

Yesterday, Groundhog Day, may not have been lucky for folks who don't enjoy winter seeing as how Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, thereby declaring 6 more weeks of winter. However, Groundhog Day certainly was lucky for at least one individual in Massachusetts. Somebody in the Bay State purchased a $500K winning lottery scratch ticket yesterday. Even after taxes, that's not bad, know what I mean?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

Two Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Bristol County slated to close

Beleaguered Bed Bath & Beyond will close another 87 stores. The retailer announced 150 store closures in August. Both Rhode Island stores appear to be staying open, but CNN Business reported that two Bristol County locations will close. They are South Street West in Raynham and on State Road in...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Business owner pushes bottle redemption rate update

Two weeks after the Edgartown select board expressed their interest in proposing a townwide ban on the sale of nip bottles (alcohol containers bottles under 100mL), a request from a local retailer to support increasing deposits on bottle redemptions was also considered. Brion McGroarty, owner of MV Wine and Spirits,...
EDGARTOWN, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

SSA cancels trips Friday

The Steamship Authority has announced cancellations of all scheduled ferries traveling the Vineyard and Nantucket routes after 5 pm on Friday. Per a travel advisory issued by the Steamship Authority Friday evening, cancellations may also continue through Saturday, due to “high winds and dangerously cold temperatures.” Currently there are no cancellations for Saturday.
NANTUCKET, MA
capecod.com

Police officer spots fire at historic Hyannis house

HYANNIS – A Barnstable Police officer spotted a house fire about 2 PM Friday. The fire was reported in a residence at the corner of Pine Avenue and Harvard Street. Reports say all occupants safely evacuated the structure and there were no injuries reported but firefighters were seen attempting to resuscitate a dog. Flames shot through the roof at one point. A Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills engine assisted at the scene in the frigid windy conditions. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The property involved is at 151 Pine Avenue. That property is the S. Alexander Hinckley House which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
BARNSTABLE, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Bruno’s garbage truck rolls over

A Bruno’s garbage truck rolled over on Wednesday morning, Feb. 1, in West Tisbury. The accident occurred on Lambert’s Cove Road where it meets Pepperbush Way. Six emergency vehicles were on the scene blocking off a segment of Lambert’s Cove Road. Emergency responders poured sand on the snow-covered road.
WEST TISBURY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Concerns grow over Howes House project

The most recent iteration of the preliminary design for a comprehensive renovation and rebuild of the Howes House in West Tisbury has caused concern surrounding the size and character of the planned construction. At Wednesday’s joint meeting of the Howes House building committee and the West Tisbury Historic District Commission,...
WEST TISBURY, MA

