Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor New Restaurant Name Revealed
(PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS) The restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor officially has a new name: 71° West. The announcement was made on Instagram after the local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge had revealed on their own social media pages that the name reveal would be made during the evening of Friday, February 3rd.
Is the Cast of ‘Jersey Shore’ Coming to West Bridgewater?
If you are “DTF” – down to feast, that is – you’re going to want to take a trip to Barrett’s Alehouse in West Bridgewater on Sunday, March 5, as the restaurant will be hosting a “Jersey Shore Brunch.”. Barrett’s made the announcement...
This Iconic Portuguese Sandwich Doesn’t Show Up on New Bedford Menus
Allow me to introduce to you the most amazing sandwich you’ll find right here in New Bedford, yet you probably have never heard of it. It’s called a Francesinha, and it originates in the Porto region in the northern part of Portugal. Some SouthCoast restaurants might make one, but you’ll likely not find it on any menu.
Turnto10.com
Norton couple races against time to save blind horses from slaughter
NORTON, Mass. (WJAR) — A Norton couple is doing everything possible to save two horses from heading to the slaughterhouse, but they only have until Friday to get it done. Heidi Medas and her husband Bobby own Smokey Chestnut Farm in Norton. It is an animal sanctuary, especially for unwanted horses.
Fire breaks out at Fall River home
The flames broke out Friday afternoon at a home on Highland Avenue.
Be smart, avoid a disaster: Local plumber shares tips for preventing, thawing frozen pipes
An approaching arctic front is bringing wind chills as low as 40-below zero to Massachusetts and that dangerously cold airmass could wreak havoc on homes across the region.
Martha's Vineyard Times
MVC greenlights Southern Tier
The proposed affordable housing development Southern Tier cleared a significant hurdle Thursday evening after being granted unanimous approval by the Martha’s Vineyard Commission. Slated for 85 Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road in Oak Bluffs, the first phase of the Southern Tier project will consist of 45 to 48 affordable housing units...
A Mass. campground is adding luxury cabins, a water park in 2023
The water park will open July 1. A Plymouth County campground is expanding this year, adding luxury accommodations and a new water park. Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort: Cranberry Acres, a 60-acre campground in Carver that offers RV and tent camping, will add 83 luxury cabins and a Water Zone for the 2023 season.
$500,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Purchased At Massachusetts Donut Shop
Yesterday, Groundhog Day, may not have been lucky for folks who don't enjoy winter seeing as how Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, thereby declaring 6 more weeks of winter. However, Groundhog Day certainly was lucky for at least one individual in Massachusetts. Somebody in the Bay State purchased a $500K winning lottery scratch ticket yesterday. Even after taxes, that's not bad, know what I mean?
fallriverreporter.com
Lindsay Clancy’s condition improving daily as GoFundMe fundraiser for husband nears $1 million goal
A Massachusetts mother accused of strangling to death at least two of her three deceased children is still recovering in a Boston hospital after jumping from a second story window in an apparent suicide attempt. According to the New Haven Register, Duxbury Chief of Police Michael Carbone stated Wednesday that...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $500,000 prize won from Vista Donuts shop
A Massachusetts State Lottery player just claimed a scratch ticket worth half a million dollars on Feb. 2, and they purchased their winning ticket from a specific Massachusetts doughnut shop. The Vista Donuts, Lottery & Tobacco shop sold the winning “$500,000 Cashword Corners 2021″ ticket. The shop is located in...
mynbc5.com
Lindsay Clancy, Duxbury mother accused of killing her 3 kids, making progress in hospital
Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mother accused in connection with the deaths of her three children, remains hospitalized as she is treated for injuries suffered when she jumped from a window of her Duxbury home, NewsCenter 5 has learned. Without applying a label to her current condition, a source said the...
Massachusetts liquor store sells $1M scratch ticket
A Massachusetts liquor store sold a scratch ticket with a $1 million prize on Tuesday.
Turnto10.com
Two Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Bristol County slated to close
Beleaguered Bed Bath & Beyond will close another 87 stores. The retailer announced 150 store closures in August. Both Rhode Island stores appear to be staying open, but CNN Business reported that two Bristol County locations will close. They are South Street West in Raynham and on State Road in...
Power outages, damage reported as strong winds sweep through
A portion of Phenix Avenue in Cranston is shut down after a tree fell onto a power line.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Business owner pushes bottle redemption rate update
Two weeks after the Edgartown select board expressed their interest in proposing a townwide ban on the sale of nip bottles (alcohol containers bottles under 100mL), a request from a local retailer to support increasing deposits on bottle redemptions was also considered. Brion McGroarty, owner of MV Wine and Spirits,...
Martha's Vineyard Times
SSA cancels trips Friday
The Steamship Authority has announced cancellations of all scheduled ferries traveling the Vineyard and Nantucket routes after 5 pm on Friday. Per a travel advisory issued by the Steamship Authority Friday evening, cancellations may also continue through Saturday, due to “high winds and dangerously cold temperatures.” Currently there are no cancellations for Saturday.
capecod.com
Police officer spots fire at historic Hyannis house
HYANNIS – A Barnstable Police officer spotted a house fire about 2 PM Friday. The fire was reported in a residence at the corner of Pine Avenue and Harvard Street. Reports say all occupants safely evacuated the structure and there were no injuries reported but firefighters were seen attempting to resuscitate a dog. Flames shot through the roof at one point. A Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills engine assisted at the scene in the frigid windy conditions. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The property involved is at 151 Pine Avenue. That property is the S. Alexander Hinckley House which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Bruno’s garbage truck rolls over
A Bruno’s garbage truck rolled over on Wednesday morning, Feb. 1, in West Tisbury. The accident occurred on Lambert’s Cove Road where it meets Pepperbush Way. Six emergency vehicles were on the scene blocking off a segment of Lambert’s Cove Road. Emergency responders poured sand on the snow-covered road.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Concerns grow over Howes House project
The most recent iteration of the preliminary design for a comprehensive renovation and rebuild of the Howes House in West Tisbury has caused concern surrounding the size and character of the planned construction. At Wednesday’s joint meeting of the Howes House building committee and the West Tisbury Historic District Commission,...
