New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in skyRoger MarshSea Isle City, NJ
Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, TrentonMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
The Best Festivals in New Jersey That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversWildwood, NJ
Lund’s Fisheries invests $2 million in new scallop processingDoug StewartCape May, NJ
New Atlantic City, NJ bar wants your dog’s photo to add to art mural
A new dog-friendly bar and restaurant in Atlantic City is holding a contest where your dog's photo could become a permanent fixture!. Good Dog Bar is opening off Atlantic Ave. in A.C. in March and owners Dave and Heather Gleason are kicking off their arrival to Atlantic City with a contest that's become quite 'pup'-ular at their OG Philly location.
How to find free parking this summer in Seaside Heights, NJ
My absolute favorite thing about living in New Jersey is our access to all of the great beaches. Summer is coming, and what that means in Ocean County are those long days at the beach and cool nights strolling down the boardwalk, but it comes with a price. However, there's...
Atlantic City Boardwalk Fire Across From Ocean Casino Resort
There was a significant Atlantic City Boardwalk fire directly across from the Ocean Casino Resort. We are in the process of interviewing several well placed sources about the cause of this blaze. The fire was still burning in the 6:00 p.m. hour on Friday, February 3, 2023. A tip of...
South Jersey has some of the best Mexican restaurants
One of the many great things about living here in New Jersey is the food. Trust me. As someone who's done my fair share of traveling, one of my biggest gripes when we lived out of state was the food. According to ThebestofNJ.com, some of the best Mexican restaurants in...
One of the best bagel shops in NJ is in a gas station parking lot
You know what they say about breakfast: it's the most important meal of the day. While it's true that a lot of us skip breakfast most of the time, if you do see us partaking in a morning meal, no doubt, it's probably a breakfast sandwich. That's at least true...
Photos: NJ’s most unique home looks like a cookie jar
If you ever wanted to live in a house where straight walls are hard to find, let's take a tour of the Cookie Jar House in South Jersey. There are unique houses -- and then there's this one. First things first: this appears to be a rental property that, as...
Update on Opening Day for this Huge Indoor Waterpark in New Jersey
I love waterparks and I love AC and here is the perfect partnership coming to the Atlantic City boardwalk. For years and years, we've heard how Atlantic City should be more family-friendly. Steel Pier is always so much fun with rides and games and their very own helicopter pad, but there's definitely room for more.
tourcounsel.com
East Gate Square | Shopping center in Moorestown, New Jersey
East Gate Square is a shopping center complex located along the border between Moorestown and Mount Laurel in New Jersey. East Gate Square is adjacent to the Moorestown Mall and is accessible from Interstate 295, Route 38, and Route 73. The shopping complex consists of six buildings with a total...
Popular Ocean County, NJ Business Closing After an Amazing 91 Years
While 2023 has started with a lot of business openings, there has been a fair share of closings as well. This one is especially sad. The bigger stores have been getting a lot of attention in the news. Joann's Fabrics announced in January that they would be closing numerous locations.
Judge: Defiant NJ beach town can sue for $21M in dune costs
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey beach town that defied state environmental authorities and fixed its dunes that were seriously eroded by a storm can proceed with a lawsuit seeking to recover $21 million it spent bulking up its shoreline, but cannot build a bulkhead to permanently thwart the waves, a judge ruled Wednesday.
Fast-Play Lottery Ticket Worth $24K Sold At NJ Wawa
A Fast-Play lottery ticket worth $23,613 was sold on Friday, Feb. 3, New Jersey officials said. The winning ticket was sold at Wawa #924, 2802 South Delsea Dr., Vineland in Cumberland County. to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.
7 romantic Atlantic City, NJ restaurants to try for Valentine’s Day
Dining out in Atlantic City is always a very special experience, any time of year. But, there’s nothing quite like an ocean view to make you feel like you’re so much more in love. The ambiance of Atlantic City restaurants is so conducive to Valentine’s Day that I...
NBC Philadelphia
Massive Resort Proposed Miles Inland From Jersey Shore
In a few years, travelers to New Jersey could have a new luxury vacation destination miles in-land from the iconic shoreline. NBC10's Ted Greenberg recently caught up with John Connors, the project's developer and CEO of Brickstone Realty, to break down his vision for, what he's calling, Clermont Lodge and why he thinks the Garden State is ready for an in-land vacation destination.
Drivers beware! Toms River, NJ is lowering the speed limit
🔵 Toms River Council set to vote on lowering speed limit on well-traveled road. 🔵 Cedar Grove Elementary School on the road where speed limit is being lowered. 🔵 The ordinance lowering speed limit in Toms River is on agenda at upcoming council meeting. The governing body...
watchthetramcarplease.com
Marabella’s Family Restaurant Liquidation Sale – February 4 and 5 – Stone Harbor.
Mom Marabella opened the doors of our current location in June of 1972. Summer after summer, Angelo has held down the fort, famously making his peppers, red sauce, meatballs and tiramisu. We are proud to be a part of the Stone Harbor community and thank all of our loyal customers for helping us reach this milestone. Cheers to 50 years!
shorelocalnews.com
Atlantic City Wing Fest will be a clucking good time at Golden Nugget
Atlantic City Wing Fest will be all it’s clucked up to be. Pair 18 of South Jersey’s finest restaurants offering the best and most creative wings with awesome music, fun contests, awards, craft beer, cocktails and more, and it’s impossible not to have a good time. It...
Brr! The 5 Coldest Temperatures Ever Recorded In Atlantic City, NJ
So far this year, Atlantic County's gotten pretty lucky when it comes to the outside feels. Now, anyone that knows me will tell you that I'm always chilly, so you can't go off of anything I tell you in terms of temperature. I wear sweatpants in the studio in the middle of the summer. To be fair, it's always FREEZING in here regardless of the time of year.
Pair allegedly took woman from Atlantic City, held her captive in Mays Landing
A Mays Landing man with a long criminal history is accused of chasing an acquaintance with a gun in Atlantic City and then holding the woman against her will. Another woman was also charged with criminal restraint and simple assault. The victim called 911 at about 12:36 p.m. Monday, saying...
Cops: Woman held against her will in Atlantic City and Mays Landing, NJ
ATLANTIC CITY — A woman was held against her will inside a vehicle and a home by two people she knew, according to police. Police on Friday announced two arrests in connection with the incident on Jan. 30 — 52-year-old Sharrik Molley, of Mays Landing, and 29-year-old Gina Hernandez, of Tuckerton.
HS 'Active Shooter' Lockdown In South Jersey Results In Arrest Of Philadelphia Woman
A 29-year-old woman from Philadelphia has been arrested in connection with a false "active shooter" report last week. On Jan. 23, Cape May County Dispatch received a phone call reporting an active shooter at the Lower Cape May Regional High School. The school was locked down. An immediate multi-agency response...
