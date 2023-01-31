Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling testifies before NJ Senate Judiciary Committee in support of the ‘Uniform Electronic Wills Act’

Read full article on original website
New Laws in New Jersey: Gov. Murphy Signs 6 Bills into Law
Recent updates from the New Jersey Legislature and Governor Murphy - We've been documenting the legislative progress of our senate, assembly, and governor since the inception of Morristown Minute.
Gottheimer announces new steps for senior security strategy to combat financial scams
MIDLAND PARK BOROUGH, NJ (Bergen County) — U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) Friday announced new steps as part of his Senior Security Strategy — to help end financial scams targeting our seniors. Bergen County has the largest population of people aged 60 and over in the state —...
Bill to prevent erroneous E-ZPass fines becomes law
NEW JERSEY – In an effort to prevent erroneous EZ-Pass fines, legislation sponsored by Senator Gordon Johnson which would require the New Jersey Turnpike Authority and the South Jersey Transportation Authority to check the E-ZPass database prior to issuing an E-ZPass violation was signed into law. “Currently, the New...
Food-scrap recycler proposed in Warren County is rejected by advisory council
Citing overwhelming opposition to the proposal, the Warren County Solid Waste Advisory Council is recommending against county approval of a new business looking to turn food scraps into agricultural compost. The council voted without dissent Thursday night against a recommendation to the Warren County Board of County Commissioners to include...
Hunterdon County Commissioner Shaun Van Doren selected as First VP of the New Jersey Association of Counties
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – At the annual reorganization meeting of the New Jersey Association of Counties (NJAC), held on Friday, Jan. 27, Hunterdon County Commissioner Shaun C. Van Doren was selected to serve as First Vice President of the organization. The New Jersey Association of Counties (NJAC) is a...
Bureau of Securities orders 3 website operators to stop offering fraudulent cryptocurrency investment opportunities, urges NJ residents to beware of ‘pig butchering’ scams
NEW JERSEY – Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced that the Bureau of Securities ordered three website operators involved in cyber scams to stop offering fraudulent cryptocurrency investments in violation of the New Jersey Securities Law. The Bureau urges New Jersey residents to beware of romance and cryptocurrency scams...
Gov. Murphy signs bill allowing special events on preserved farmland
NEW JERSEY – Bipartisan legislation sponsored by Senator Steven Oroho that would authorize special social events on preserved farmland was signed into law Friday by Governor Murphy. “I am proud this legislation will be signed into law. Our heritage as the ‘Garden State’ goes back hundreds of years, and...
Murphy says using COVID funds to buy SUVs to carry state officials was not ‘illegitimate’
Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday defended his administration’s decision to use half a million dollars in federal COVID-19 relief aid to buy eight SUVS to carry him and other officials around New Jersey, saying he doesn’t believe it was an “illegitimate” expense. The $522,783 expenditure drew...
Morris County Chamber of Commerce hosts 102nd annual meeting
WHIPPANY, NJ (Morris County) – The Morris County Chamber of Commerce (MCCC) celebrated its 102nd Anniversary by hosting their annual luncheon Thursday, drawing a a crowd of more than 400 attendees to the Hanover Marriot Hotel in Whippany to celebrate the achievements of individuals and businesses from throughout the county.
New Jersey awarded over $5M in federal grants to advance drug eradication and enforcement task forces
NEW JERSEY – Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the New Jersey State Police (NJSP) Wednesday announced that NJSP has been awarded two competitive grants of over $5 million combined to crack down on illegal drugs in New Jersey. The grant awards for the Methamphetamine Eradication and Opioid Enforcement...
Hunterdon County Surrogate Susan Hoffman encourages residents to obtain a will
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – County Surrogate Susan J. Hoffman recently reminded residents about the importance of having a Last Will & Testament and ensuring that your loved ones know where that document located. “Having a will is the most sensible, practical, and surest way that we can protect those...
Robert McNally promoted to Morris County Chief of Detectives
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll and First Assistant Prosecutor Maggie Calderwood announce the promotion of Robert McNally to Chief of Detectives of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. Chief Robert McNally is a United States Marine Corps Veteran who served as a sniper...
N.J. town votes to let redevelopment of former Lord & Taylor site move forward
The Westfield Town Council voted 7-1 on Tuesday to introduce an ordinance that allows for a downtown redevelopment plan to move forward. It will next go before the Planning Board on Monday night for the board to make a recommendation to the council about whether the proposal is consistent with the Master Plan. If that recommendation happens, the council could vote for final adoption of the ordinance at its Feb. 14 meeting.
Gov. Murphy’s ‘extreme’ Green Energy Plan could cost state $1.4 trillion opponents say
TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy just dropped a half million dollars on a new fleet of gas-guzzling SUVs for himself and his inner circle in Trenton, but he wants the average New Jerseyan to go green. And it’s going to cost over $1.4 trillion, according to state legislators and a report released on Tuesday. Affordable Energy for New Jersey claims Murphy’s local version of the Green New Deal will have extreme sticker shock for New Jersey residents. Related: Testa Calls Purchase of SUVs with Pandemic Funds to Chauffeur Democrat Leaders Disturbing “Two years ago, Affordable Energy for The post Gov. Murphy’s ‘extreme’ Green Energy Plan could cost state $1.4 trillion opponents say appeared first on Shore News Network.
E-ZPass will have to check customer accounts before issuing violations under new N.J. law
A phrase often growled by E-ZPass users who get a violation notice in the mail — “Why didn’t they check my (expletive) E-ZPass account” — is now state law. Officials at the states three major toll roads will have to check their records first, to make sure an alleged toll violator has an E-ZPass account that should have been charged, before issuing a toll violation notice. If they do, the account is to be charged for the toll, minus the annoying $50 administrative fee, as long as the account is in good standing.
County College of Morris and Ramapo College sign New Jersey’s first data science transfer agreement
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – 2023 kicked off with the following declaration from Tech Crunch magazine: “Data science is perhaps the most exciting area in all of enterprise technology right now, and it’s evolving at a lightning pace.”. Recognizing the significance of this dynamic industry, Ramapo...
NJ Republican raises red flag, says China must be stopped from farming in New Jersey
JACKSON, NJ – Farmland in New Jersey is at risk, from the Chinese Communist Party, says former Jackson Township Councilman Alex Sauickie, now a state assemblyman serving the unexpired term of former assemblyman Ronald Dancer. Sauickie raised the alarm this week. China must be stopped from buying farmlands New Jersey. A bill introduced by Sauickie aims at keeping foreign aggressors such as Iran and China out of the Garden State. “The bill doesn’t specifically name a particular country or government, but the Chinese Communist Party is on everyone’s mind on this issue. Their government does not yet own much farmland throughout our country, but The post NJ Republican raises red flag, says China must be stopped from farming in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
N.J. reports 1,307 COVID cases, 7 deaths. 3 counties now have ‘low’ community levels.
New Jersey health officials on Friday reported another 1,307 COVID-19 cases and seven new confirmed deaths. The statewide rate of transmission is 0.90, officials reported. A transmission rate of 1 means the number of cases have leveled off, while anything below 1 means the outbreak is declining. New Jersey’s seven-day...
New Jersey Councilwoman Shot and Killed in Her Car
A New Jersey councilwoman was shot to death in her car outside her home on Wednesday night in what police believe was a targeted killing. Eunice K. Dwumfour, a 30-year-old Republican councilwoman in Sayreville was found dead in her car shortly after the shooting. The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office told...
