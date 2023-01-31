ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling testifies before NJ Senate Judiciary Committee in support of the ‘Uniform Electronic Wills Act’

By Jay Edwards
wrnjradio.com
 3 days ago
wrnjradio.com

Bill to prevent erroneous E-ZPass fines becomes law

NEW JERSEY – In an effort to prevent erroneous EZ-Pass fines, legislation sponsored by Senator Gordon Johnson which would require the New Jersey Turnpike Authority and the South Jersey Transportation Authority to check the E-ZPass database prior to issuing an E-ZPass violation was signed into law. “Currently, the New...
lnnnews.com

Governor Murphy Defends Use of Covid Funds for Personal SUVs - Kind of

An interviewer on News 12 New Jersey pressed Governor Murphy on the ethics of routing over 500K in federal Covid relief funds toward brand-new SUVs for the personal use of the governor and state officials. The governor responded by stridently defending his use of state vehicles to get around and...
wrnjradio.com

Bureau of Securities orders 3 website operators to stop offering fraudulent cryptocurrency investment opportunities, urges NJ residents to beware of ‘pig butchering’ scams

NEW JERSEY – Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced that the Bureau of Securities ordered three website operators involved in cyber scams to stop offering fraudulent cryptocurrency investments in violation of the New Jersey Securities Law. The Bureau urges New Jersey residents to beware of romance and cryptocurrency scams...
wrnjradio.com

Gov. Murphy signs bill allowing special events on preserved farmland

NEW JERSEY – Bipartisan legislation sponsored by Senator Steven Oroho that would authorize special social events on preserved farmland was signed into law Friday by Governor Murphy. “I am proud this legislation will be signed into law. Our heritage as the ‘Garden State’ goes back hundreds of years, and...
NEW JERSEY STATE
wrnjradio.com

Morris County Chamber of Commerce hosts 102nd annual meeting

WHIPPANY, NJ (Morris County) – The Morris County Chamber of Commerce (MCCC) celebrated its 102nd Anniversary by hosting their annual luncheon Thursday, drawing a a crowd of more than 400 attendees to the Hanover Marriot Hotel in Whippany to celebrate the achievements of individuals and businesses from throughout the county.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Hunterdon County Surrogate Susan Hoffman encourages residents to obtain a will

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – County Surrogate Susan J. Hoffman recently reminded residents about the importance of having a Last Will & Testament and ensuring that your loved ones know where that document located. “Having a will is the most sensible, practical, and surest way that we can protect those...
wrnjradio.com

Robert McNally promoted to Morris County Chief of Detectives

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll and First Assistant Prosecutor Maggie Calderwood announce the promotion of Robert McNally to Chief of Detectives of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. Chief Robert McNally is a United States Marine Corps Veteran who served as a sniper...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. town votes to let redevelopment of former Lord & Taylor site move forward

The Westfield Town Council voted 7-1 on Tuesday to introduce an ordinance that allows for a downtown redevelopment plan to move forward. It will next go before the Planning Board on Monday night for the board to make a recommendation to the council about whether the proposal is consistent with the Master Plan. If that recommendation happens, the council could vote for final adoption of the ordinance at its Feb. 14 meeting.
WESTFIELD, NJ
Shore News Network

Gov. Murphy’s ‘extreme’ Green Energy Plan could cost state $1.4 trillion opponents say

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy just dropped a half million dollars on a new fleet of gas-guzzling SUVs for himself and his inner circle in Trenton, but he wants the average New Jerseyan to go green. And it’s going to cost over $1.4 trillion, according to state legislators and a report released on Tuesday. Affordable Energy for New Jersey claims Murphy’s local version of the Green New Deal will have extreme sticker shock for New Jersey residents. Related: Testa Calls Purchase of SUVs with Pandemic Funds to Chauffeur Democrat Leaders Disturbing “Two years ago, Affordable Energy for The post Gov. Murphy’s ‘extreme’ Green Energy Plan could cost state $1.4 trillion opponents say appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

E-ZPass will have to check customer accounts before issuing violations under new N.J. law

A phrase often growled by E-ZPass users who get a violation notice in the mail — “Why didn’t they check my (expletive) E-ZPass account” — is now state law. Officials at the states three major toll roads will have to check their records first, to make sure an alleged toll violator has an E-ZPass account that should have been charged, before issuing a toll violation notice. If they do, the account is to be charged for the toll, minus the annoying $50 administrative fee, as long as the account is in good standing.
Shore News Network

NJ Republican raises red flag, says China must be stopped from farming in New Jersey

JACKSON, NJ – Farmland in New Jersey is at risk, from the Chinese Communist Party, says former Jackson Township Councilman Alex Sauickie, now a state assemblyman serving the unexpired term of former assemblyman Ronald Dancer. Sauickie raised the alarm this week. China must be stopped from buying farmlands New Jersey. A bill introduced by Sauickie aims at keeping foreign aggressors such as Iran and China out of the Garden State. “The bill doesn’t specifically name a particular country or government, but the Chinese Communist Party is on everyone’s mind on this issue. Their government does not yet own much farmland throughout our country, but The post NJ Republican raises red flag, says China must be stopped from farming in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Vice

New Jersey Councilwoman Shot and Killed in Her Car

A New Jersey councilwoman was shot to death in her car outside her home on Wednesday night in what police believe was a targeted killing. Eunice K. Dwumfour, a 30-year-old Republican councilwoman in Sayreville was found dead in her car shortly after the shooting. The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office told...
SAYREVILLE, NJ

Comments / 0

