JACKSON, NJ – Farmland in New Jersey is at risk, from the Chinese Communist Party, says former Jackson Township Councilman Alex Sauickie, now a state assemblyman serving the unexpired term of former assemblyman Ronald Dancer. Sauickie raised the alarm this week. China must be stopped from buying farmlands New Jersey. A bill introduced by Sauickie aims at keeping foreign aggressors such as Iran and China out of the Garden State. "The bill doesn't specifically name a particular country or government, but the Chinese Communist Party is on everyone's mind on this issue. Their government does not yet own much farmland throughout our country, but

