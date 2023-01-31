ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manson, WA

mansontribune.com

Chelan Walmart Supercenter celebrating store Grand Re-Opening with community celebration and employee recognition

The Chelan store is re-opening with new features and an overall refreshed look to better serve customers. On Friday, February 3, at 9 a.m., the Chelan community will be invited back to the newly remodeled Walmart store at 108 N Apple Blossom Dr., Chelan, WA 98816. The store is celebrating its remodel and 16 years of local impact with a community celebration and employee recognition ceremony. The store manager, Aaron Evans, will honor 20 of the store's original associates for their service to the Chelan community since 2007.
CHELAN, WA

