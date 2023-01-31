Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Wyoming Legislature Digest (2/3/2023): State bill wants cities, counties out of regulating rental property ownership, agreements
CASPER, Wyo. — From prohibiting government entities lower than the state from regulating rental agreements to setting aside $1.2 million to defend and prosecute lawsuits for laws impeding Wyoming’s ability to export coal, lawmakers in Wyoming’s 67th Legislature worked on dozens of bills this week and considered others that have been making their rounds through committees.
county10.com
Legislative proposal lets Northern Arapaho Tribe build, operate casinos in Laramie, Uinta counties to help fund K-12 education in Wyoming
Wyoming’s House Revenue Committee has advanced legislation that would let the state pursue a Class III gaming proposal from the Northern Arapaho Tribe to help fund K-12 education in the state. House Bill 287 authorizes the State Board of Land Commissioners to establish up to two gaming districts in...
county10.com
Talk in the 10: Wyoming Medicaid Expansion HB80
Fremont County is large, diverse, and filled with opinions, or “talk in the 10.” “Talk in the 10” is an opportunity for you, our readers, to articulate and share your thoughts about what is happening in the community with the community. Letters may have been edited for clarity and length, but generally have been published exactly as received. The views expressed in the following are solely those of the author. Send your letters to our editors by emailing opi[email protected]
sweetwaternow.com
Get Support and Resources to Help You Quit Smoking Today
“In 2020, 18.5% of adults in Wyoming smoked compared to the national rate of 15.5%”(Tobacco use in Wyoming, 2021) If you or anyone you know is interested in quitting tobacco there are programs to help. “The CDC estimates 46.1% of daily adult smokers in Wyoming quit smoking for one...
Branding Iron Online
Full ASUW Senate opposes Wyoming Legislature
The Associated Students of The University Of Wyoming (ASUW) have reached full capacity after swearing in five new senators during the Jan. 31 meeting, where they passed numerous bills, all by unanimous vote. After the confirmation of the new senators, UW students’ governing body jumped straight into the pressing business...
cowboystatedaily.com
Property Tax Relief A Possibility In Wyoming After 16% Jump Last Year, 36% In Teton County
For the last 40 years, the Wyoming Realtors Association has been trying to separate residential from the "all other" category of taxing property to allow more flexibility in handling the assessment and valuation of those properties. Residential property now...
cowboystatedaily.com
Letter To The Editor: Ogden Driskill Needs To Show Respect
How ironic that the Senate President Ogden Driskill, who has been a strong advocate for "civility" in the Wyoming legislature, should write such a screed about Medicaid Expansion in Cowboy State Daily. He starts out that he is compelled to write this "since rehashing Medicaid expansion has apparently become an annual event for my colleagues".
cowboystatedaily.com
Showdown Over Guns In State Capitol: “Gun-Free Zones Are Soft Zones For Mass Shooters”
The possibility of a disturbance at the Wyoming Capitol in Cheyenne escalating into a "shootout" – and school children trying to grab police officers' weapons during an assembly – are examples of why letting people carry firearms in public spaces is a bad idea, argue opponents of legislation that would allow it.
newsfromthestates.com
Health experts: Gender-affirming care saves lives
The transgender pride flag in the window of the Downtown Clinic in Laramie. (Tennessee Watson/WyoFile) The scientific consensus is clear when it comes to gender-affirming care: it reduces suicidality and promotes well-being for transgender people. Even when it comes to patients under the age of 18, all major medical organizations...
cowboystatedaily.com
State to Pull $3 Million From St. Stephen’s Indian School, Give To Tribal DFS Instead
Citing constitutional concerns now that the school is under federal control, Wyoming lawmakers are on track to pull about $3 million in state funding from St. Stephen's Indian School on the Wind River Indian Reservation. That money, however, will likely...
kunm.org
Gun bills in Mountain West state legislatures go in very different directions
There are a variety of gun-related bills in state legislatures throughout the Mountain West right now with very different aims. Some states are looking into versions of an assault weapons ban while others may do away with concealed carry limits in some public spaces. In Colorado and New Mexico –...
cowboystatedaily.com
Forget Punxsutawney Phil: Lander Lil Says 6 More Months Of Winter In Wyoming
It's Feb. 2 and most anyone in central Wyoming knows what that means. For the nation, all eyes are on Gobbler's Knob in western Pennsylvania and a squatty groundhog who plays a one-day meteorologist, for the past 137 years predicting winter's end.
cowboystatedaily.com
Rod Miller: High Noon in Drugstore Wyoming
Someone call John Wayne – Pronto! All the "cowboys and cowgirls" from Drugstore, Wyoming are quakin' in their Tony Lamas. They're cowering under their beds in the bunkhouse. They're taking shelter behind Mom's apron.
Where Does Wyoming Oil Come From?
There's a lot of oil under Wyoming. Well, actually, nothing that we call "fossil fuels" actually has anything to do with fossils. Better to call them "organic fuels," because they did not go through the process of "fossilization" that creates fossils. So let's take a look at how Wyoming oil...
cowboystatedaily.com
When Chinese Spy Balloon Flew Over Crook County, Wyomingites Wanted To Shoot It Down
A mysterious Chinese balloon that was spotted high over Montana and passed over Crook County in Wyoming this week has military experts in the Cowboy State puzzled. "It makes no sense at all," retired FE Warren Air Force Base Commander Tucker...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Sheep Rancher Says Wolves Decimated Family Business, Pushes For Compensation
It's tough to get compensation for the sheep wolves kill when all that's left for wildlife agents to find is "a little bit of wool in the brush," said rancher Laura Pearson. Wolves have all but ruined...
cowboystatedaily.com
What It Takes To Permit A Wind Farm In Wyoming
Southern Wyoming has one of the best wind resources in the county, and the Cowboy State is known for having a business-friendly environment. All the wind turbines springing up give the appearance that building a wind farm in Wyoming is easy....
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Lawmakers Kill Anti-Vax Discrimination Bill
One of the most conservative bills in consideration by the 67th Wyoming Legislature was killed Monday. House Bill 66, which would have prohibited Wyoming businesses, health care facilities and schools from enforcing COVID-19 restrictions, failed its third reading on the House floor by a narrow 31-29 vote.
There’s A Website Dedicated To Help Californians Move To Wyoming
There are things happening in California that are alarming to Wyomingites. Why you ask? People are trying their best to leave California and find somewhere new to live. According to a recent study from U.C. Berkeley, nearly half of the population of the state are looking to move and that in 2022 there were nearly 700,000 people that left California.
cowboystatedaily.com
Colorado River Fight Between Arizona & California Could Have Repercussions for Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Tensions could be rising again over plummeting levels of water in the Colorado River – and a squabble between California and Arizona over access to Lake Mead could be latest barrier to addressing the crisis, an official said. Officials and...
