Wyoming State

oilcity.news

Wyoming Legislature Digest (2/3/2023): State bill wants cities, counties out of regulating rental property ownership, agreements

CASPER, Wyo. — From prohibiting government entities lower than the state from regulating rental agreements to setting aside $1.2 million to defend and prosecute lawsuits for laws impeding Wyoming’s ability to export coal, lawmakers in Wyoming’s 67th Legislature worked on dozens of bills this week and considered others that have been making their rounds through committees.
WYOMING STATE
county10.com

Talk in the 10: Wyoming Medicaid Expansion HB80

Fremont County is large, diverse, and filled with opinions, or “talk in the 10.” “Talk in the 10” is an opportunity for you, our readers, to articulate and share your thoughts about what is happening in the community with the community. Letters may have been edited for clarity and length, but generally have been published exactly as received. The views expressed in the following are solely those of the author. Send your letters to our editors by emailing opi[email protected]
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Get Support and Resources to Help You Quit Smoking Today

“In 2020, 18.5% of adults in Wyoming smoked compared to the national rate of 15.5%”(Tobacco use in Wyoming, 2021) If you or anyone you know is interested in quitting tobacco there are programs to help. “The CDC estimates 46.1% of daily adult smokers in Wyoming quit smoking for one...
WYOMING STATE
Branding Iron Online

Full ASUW Senate opposes Wyoming Legislature

The Associated Students of The University Of Wyoming (ASUW) have reached full capacity after swearing in five new senators during the Jan. 31 meeting, where they passed numerous bills, all by unanimous vote. After the confirmation of the new senators, UW students’ governing body jumped straight into the pressing business...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Letter To The Editor: Ogden Driskill Needs To Show Respect

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. How ironic that the Senate President Ogden Driskill, who has been a strong advocate for “civility” in the Wyoming legislature, should write such a screed about Medicaid Expansion in Cowboy State Daily. He starts out that he is compelled to write this “since rehashing Medicaid expansion has apparently become an annual event for my colleagues”.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Showdown Over Guns In State Capitol: “Gun-Free Zones Are Soft Zones For Mass Shooters”

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The possibility of a disturbance at the Wyoming Capitol in Cheyenne escalating into a “shootout” – and school children trying to grab police officers’ weapons during an assembly – are examples of why letting people carry firearms in public spaces is a bad idea, argue opponents of legislation that would allow it.
WYOMING STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Health experts: Gender-affirming care saves lives

The transgender pride flag in the window of the Downtown Clinic in Laramie. (Tennessee Watson/WyoFile) The scientific consensus is clear when it comes to gender-affirming care: it reduces suicidality and promotes well-being for transgender people. Even when it comes to patients under the age of 18, all major medical organizations...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Forget Punxsutawney Phil: Lander Lil Says 6 More Months Of Winter In Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s Feb. 2 and most anyone in central Wyoming knows what that means. For the nation, all eyes are on Gobbler’s Knob in western Pennsylvania and a squatty groundhog who plays a one-day meteorologist, for the past 137 years predicting winter’s end.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Rod Miller: High Noon in Drugstore Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Someone call John Wayne – Pronto! All the “cowboys and cowgirls” from Drugstore, Wyoming are quakin’ in their Tony Lamas. They’re cowering under their beds in the bunkhouse. They’re taking shelter behind Mom’s apron.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Where Does Wyoming Oil Come From?

There's a lot of oil under Wyoming. Well, actually, nothing that we call "fossil fuels" actually has anything to do with fossils. Better to call them "organic fuels," because they did not go through the process of "fossilization" that creates fossils. So let's take a look at how Wyoming oil...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

What It Takes To Permit A Wind Farm In Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Southern Wyoming has one of the best wind resources in the county, and the Cowboy State is known for having a business-friendly environment. All the wind turbines springing up give the appearance that building a wind farm in Wyoming is easy....
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Lawmakers Kill Anti-Vax Discrimination Bill

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. One of the most conservative bills in consideration by the 67th Wyoming Legislature was killed Monday. House Bill 66, which would have prohibited Wyoming businesses, health care facilities and schools from enforcing COVID-19 restrictions, failed its third reading on the House floor by a narrow 31-29 vote.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

There’s A Website Dedicated To Help Californians Move To Wyoming

There are things happening in California that are alarming to Wyomingites. Why you ask? People are trying their best to leave California and find somewhere new to live. According to a recent study from U.C. Berkeley, nearly half of the population of the state are looking to move and that in 2022 there were nearly 700,000 people that left California.
WYOMING STATE

