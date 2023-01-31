ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

csuohio.edu

Black History Month Events at CSU

February is Black History Month and CSU has a slate of special programming for the community lined up in the coming weeks. This list will be updated with new events and information throughout the month:. Black History Treasure Trail, Wednesday 2/1/23: This trail will have posters about Black history at...
CLEVELAND, OH
csuohio.edu

President Bloomberg, Professor Jearl Walker Join Flying Circus

Cleveland State University President Dr. Laura Bloomberg joined The Flying Circus of Physics with CSU Professor Dr. Jearl Walker to discuss his long career in physics. From the Johnny Carson show on NBC to authoring physics books that can be found in classrooms around the world, and so much more. Learn more about Dr. Walker in the latest installment of "CSU Matters" video for February!
CLEVELAND, OH
csuohio.edu

Take Steps Towards Healthier Lives at WellFest Thu 2/2

Wellness is at the forefront of so many discussions today and Cleveland State University continues to be an active participant in these conversations. With so many students from CSU becoming leaders in the health, fitness, and wellness industries, it is essential to provide health-oriented, educational experiences necessary for success in the growing culture of healthy living.
CLEVELAND, OH

