Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WATCH: FPD update on injured officer, suspects arrested
FOX21 News will stream the press conference live in this article and in the video player at 5 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — A press conference was held by the Fountain Police Department (FPD) on Friday, Feb. 3 to discuss the incident on Thursday, near South Academy Boulevard and Hartford Street, which left an FPD officer […]
Colorado Springs drama teacher arrested after methamphetamine was found in classroom
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy teacher was arrested Friday after drugs were found in a classroom. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers responded to a call from an administrator at 11:30 a.m. The administrator told police he found methamphetamine in a classroom. The administrator also identified the suspect The post Colorado Springs drama teacher arrested after methamphetamine was found in classroom appeared first on KRDO.
CSPD: Drama teacher arrested in narcotics investigation
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a drama teacher at a local school after officers responded to reports of methamphetamine located in a classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. CSPD said on Friday, Feb. 3, at around 11:30 a.m., officers with the Stetson Hills Patrol Division responded to the school and […]
Help identify Pueblo bank robbery suspect
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking the community for help identifying a suspect who robbed a bank on Thursday, Feb. 2 in Pueblo. PPD posted about the robbery on Twitter on Thursday, and said the suspect walked into a Pueblo Bank and Trust in the 2100 block of Jerry Murphy Road, […]
KKTV
‘Kia Boys’ busted in Colorado Springs, according to police
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) announced several juveniles are being charged in connection to stolen vehicles. Police say the juveniles may be tied to a pattern of stolen KIA vehicles and that they refer to themselves as the “Kia Boys.” In an online crime blotter, CSPD explained someone spotted a stolen vehicle, a white Kia, at 2588 Airport Road on Wednesday. The area is a few blocks east of Memorial Park.
KKTV
WATCH: Update on Colorado officer who fell off of bridge after responding to a car chase
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Fountain officer injured Thursday night following a reported carjacking and chase south of Colorado Springs was identified by Fountain police Friday. WATCH FULL PRESSER at the top of this article. According to Fountain police, Officer Julian Becerra fell over the bridge on South...
FOX21News.com
Pueblo felon sentenced to 15 years in prison
A new water plant facility in Fountain opened to provide safe drinking water to the city. Space Foundation Discovery Center to Open New Exhibit. Space Foundation Discovery Center to Open New Exhibit. CSP trooper vehicle sideswiped by box truck. CSP trooper vehicle sideswiped by box truck. Eiko Otake at the...
mountainjackpot.com
Suspects Wanted on Felony Theft Charges Arrested
Last summer, the Teller County Sheriff’s Office alerted the public that they were looking for two suspects wanted on a slew of felony charges. The sheriff’s office put felony warrants out for the arrests of Florissant residents Jerry and Emily Spinnichia. These warrants were based on what they found when they searched the suspects’ residence.
CSPD: “Kia Boys” arrested in pattern of vehicle thefts
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A group of suspects allegedly involved in several stolen vehicle incidents were arrested by Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers after a stolen vehicle was found at a Kum & Go gas station on Wednesday, Feb. 1. On Wednesday around 10:14 a.m., officers were called to the Kum & Go gas station […]
Feb. 3 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Thomas Carillo, 43, is a Hispanic male, 6’01” tall, 275 pounds, with brown hair andbrown eyes. Carillo has a warrant for Dangerous Drugs. He has a second warrant for Failure toAppear – Traffic Offense, which includes Driving […]
Help identify suspect in Pueblo break-in, theft
(AVONDALE, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is seeking the community’s assistance in possibly identifying a man who broke into a store in Avondale and stole multiple items. PCSO posted about the break-in on Twitter on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and said the suspect broke into the Loaf-N-Jug on Highway 50, and stole cigarettes, […]
UPDATE: Officer stable after falling from bridge
UPDATE: FRIDAY 2/3/2023 6:33 a.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) released an update overnight on the FPD officer that was injured after falling from a bridge in pursuit of a suspect in Colorado Springs. The officer is currently in critical but stable condition and has had an initial CT scan. FPD thanked […]
VIDEO: Motorists capture moments after officer fell from bridge
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Moments after a Fountain Police Department (FPD) officer was injured when he fell from a bridge in Colorado Springs while trying to capture a suspect, were captured on video by motorists who witnessed the immense law enforcement, emergency services, and Flight For Life presence near the area of South Academy Boulevard and […]
CSPD: Robbery suspect fails to get anything from victim
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a call for an attempted robbery in the 200 block of North Academy Boulevard near East Platte Avenue. According to CSPD, at around 11:42 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, officers were called to the area of N. Academy Blvd and East Bijou Street […]
KKTV
Officer seriously injured following reported carjacking and chase south of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An officer was “critically” injured following a reported carjacking and chase Thursday night south of Colorado Springs, according to Fountain Police. Lisa Schneider with the City of Fountain is reporting multiple agencies were involved in a pursuit at about 7:45 p.m. for...
On the Lookout: cigarette-toting robber; PW counterfeiters; vehicle theft suspects
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A cigarette-toting serial robber is dodging investigators. Pueblo Police say the suspect has robbed multiple businesses in the past couple of weeks. Suspected Serial Robber (PPD) The man was caught on surveillance camera wearing black, horn-rimmed glasses, and wearing a black hoodie; another time, he was also wearing the identical black The post On the Lookout: cigarette-toting robber; PW counterfeiters; vehicle theft suspects appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo felon sentenced for drug, weapons charges
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A Pueblo man has been sentenced to over 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute methamphetamine and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado, 44-year-old Kenneth Lawrence Baca was sentenced […]
Suspects of damaging fiber-optic cables identified
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two men are suspected of damaging fiber-optic cables and causing an internet outage in the downtown Colorado Springs area, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). According to CSPD, on Wednesday, Jan. 11 officers were called to 322 East Cucharras Street to investigate 10 fiber-optic cables that had been damaged. Police […]
KKTV
Colorado woman arrested after her 2-year-old died
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado woman is facing serious charges after her 2-year-old child died. The Pueblo Police Department shared a news release with the public on Thursday explaining officers were called to the hospital on Jan. 31 at about 4 p.m. on the report of an unresponsive child.
Daily Record
Cañon City Police: Man arrested on suspicion of unlawful conduct on public property
3100 block of U.S. 50, Lindey Stringer, 24, of Cañon City, was issued an arrest summons for Theft. 3100 block of U.S. 50, Meggian Bradley, 38, of Florence, was issued an arrest summons for Theft. 3100 block of U.S. 50, Desiree Morgan, 30, of Trinidad, was issued an arrest...
Comments / 1